From Bali sunsets to world-title victories, Rhiannan Iffland shares the moments that have shaped her along the way. It's a candid reflection on adventure, perspective and a life spent chasing the next jump.

Going into Bali, the first stop of this year’s tour, I was super sceptical about how it was going to go. In the lead-up to the season, I hadn’t done that much training on 20 metres, so one of my biggest highlights for this trip was stepping up to that challenge and just being like, “OK, put those voices in the back of your head and get on with it.” I was super proud to pull it off the way I did.

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All up, I was there for about eight days. We spent the first few days up north around the waterfalls before heading south to Sanur and then out to Nusa Penida. Bali is all about location, location, location! I was completely in my element. I had friends there with me as well, which made it even more special.

Bali feels a little different to other stops on the tour. Like a lot of Aussies, I feel connected to it - it feels close to home. In terms of location, this was the most raw and natural one we’ve competed at in a long time, probably since the Philippines last year. I love those locations where it’s a whole-day adventure - like you’ve got to get a boat, jump on a ferry. It was hot, windy and a little bit wild!

Quotation In terms of location, this was the most raw and natural one we’ve competed at in a long time, probably since the Philippines last year. I love those locations where it’s a whole-day adventure Rhiannan Iffland

One thing that was very unique about Nusa Penida was that we were winched straight out of the water in a harness and lifted back up the cliff face to the platform. There wasn't actually a ladder to get out of the water.

Another highlight was diving from a tree into a waterfall! It was the first time we’d ever done that, which was pretty crazy. Originally, some of the competition was meant to happen from the tree, but the weather had other ideas, so we ended up doing a few dives there before the main event instead.

The process is definitely different to diving from a cliff. Obviously you have to climb up the tree, and there’s not really a clear place for footing, so you have to be strategic in the way that you take off. And you’re standing up in the canopy! It was such a cool experience.

Bali is one of those places where, on the last day, you’re always thinking, “I really don't want to go home.” Some places you're just itching to get out of, to get home, but Bali is definitely not one of them.

Rhiannan Iffland of Australia reacts at Broken Beach during the first stop © Ray Demski

Starting Strong

Taking out the win felt awesome.

I feel like every single year at the first event I go through the same process of asking myself, “Alright, where am I at?” There’s always a bit of uncertainty heading into the season, so I was stoked with how everything came together in Bali.

More than anything, I was just happy to be back on the platform and feeling the energy of competition again. That was probably the biggest thing I took away from the event - how much I genuinely enjoyed it. I had so much fun at this location and throughout the competition.

There was a moment where I thought, “You know what? If I just let everything be, trust my training and trust what I'm doing, everything's going to be OK.” I was super proud of that, and obviously super happy to kick off the season with a win. Now it’s about building on that for the rest of the year!

The work nobody sees

Pre season: the boring, monotonous time of the year! I think that's the hardest part. I've been diving for 20 years now and this is my 10th year on season, so the lead-up is getting harder simply because of the repetitiveness of it.

I was spending five days a week in the pool and almost every day in the gym, just chipping away at the training I needed to do. Apart from a handful of dives (at my secret spot in Newcastle!), most of my time was spent working on the technical side of things - repetitions, rotations and entries - rather than diving from 20 metres.

I train at Olympic Park with the NSW Institute of Sport diving team. I'm the only high diver there at the moment and train alongside athletes like Milly Puckeridge, Sam Fricker and the 10-metre team.

Having the support of fellow divers is almost everything. Especially now, pushing into my 10th season, it can get repetitive, and it's easy to lose motivation. But those younger divers are constantly pushing themselves, and that inspires me every day. I try to keep up with them!

Quotation Having the support of fellow divers is almost everything. Especially now, pushing into my 10th season, it can get repetitive, and it's easy to lose motivation. But those younger divers are constantly pushing themselves, and that inspires me every day. I try to keep up with them! Rhiannan Iffland

When I started cliff diving in 2016, it was all about testing myself and having fun while I did it. I never want to lose that. Having those athletes around me keeps training enjoyable, social and challenging, which has been super helpful over the last few years.

Rhiannan Iffland of Australia prepares to dive at Kroya Waterfall © Ray Demski

Trusting the process

I have a really strong process that I go through, but it looks a little different between training and competition.

Even after all these years, there’s never a time I get up on the platform and think, “I’m completely comfortable.” Every single time, there’s a moment where I think, “What if something goes wrong?” It’s high, it’s risky and it’s scary. But that’s a natural reaction and, to be honest, I’d probably feel crazier if I didn’t have those thoughts and feelings.

In training, it’s about drawing back on what I’ve done in preparation to be competing, to be doing those dives. I draw a lot of confidence from knowing I've put in the hard work, done hundreds of repetitions and done enough to be standing there.

When it comes to competition, my ritual is built around a lot of positive self-talk. I have this mental list of who I've become through the sport, and I close my eyes and think about that list. I picture myself as a young diver. In Bali, it was wild because I could picture that younger version of me standing there watching me perform a dive. It made me realise how cool the life I’ve created through sport really is.

When I step onto the platform, I close my eyes and think about my niece and nephews somewhere on the beach. It helps me escape to a happy place for a moment. There's a lot of visualisation as well - mentally going through the dive and the cues I’ll see while I'm in the air, just to kind of convince yourself that you've done the dive like five times, five minutes before.

I have walked away from a dive before. Sometimes you just can’t picture yourself doing the rotations or doing the dive, so it’s actually braver to step away and reset.

Quotation I have walked away from a dive before. Sometimes you just can’t picture yourself doing the rotations or doing the dive, so it’s actually braver to step away and reset. Rhiannan Iffland

There was a time I was standing on the edge of the platform, about to do a similar dive to one I’d done a couple of weeks earlier and got the twisties - I’d got lost in a dive and done the wrong amount of somersaults. As I went to throw my arms on this dive, my brain completely stopped me. I was on the edge going, “Oh my God, I'm gonna fall off.” It took me a year or two to get that dive back up there.

If you can’t connect your body and mind- that does happen- it’s strange because you’ve done it so many times, and then all of a sudden you can’t. You need to step back, go through the process again and start over.

Rhiannan Iffland of Australia dives from the 18 metre cliff at Broken Beach © Ray Demski

Missing home, chasing adventure

I have four nieces and nephews, aged between nine and 15. It's not easy for them to follow their auntie around the world, but they've made it to two or three events over the years. Some of the coolest dives I've ever done were looking down at their little blonde heads staring up at the platform.

I even took them out onto the platform once, although one of them is absolutely petrified of heights. He couldn't even lift his feet, so my dad had him by the back of his T-shirt and I had his hand as we were walking out to the end!

I've been living this travelling lifestyle for a long time now. It started when I went to work on cruise ships at 21, so it’s been more than 13 years of being on the road in one way or another.

In the beginning, being away from home was hard, but it also teaches you who your people are. It is harder to hold a relationship, but the people around me have always been understanding of what I do, and those are exactly the kind of people I want in my life.

There have been years when I’ve spent long stretches overseas, and it can get lonely. I always have friends wherever I travel, but it’s not quite the same as having your family and closest friends around.

The funny thing is that you always seem to want what you don't have. When you're travelling, there are moments when all you want is to be at home. Then when you’re home, you’re itching to be back out adventuring again. You just can't win!

Quotation The funny thing is that you always seem to want what you don't have. When you're travelling, there are moments when all you want is to be at home. Then when you’re home, you’re itching to be back out adventuring again. You just can't win! Rhiannan Iffland

Over the years, I've made a conscious effort to make sure I spend enough time with my loved ones because, at the end of the day, that’s one of the best things in life.

Rhiannan Iffland of Australia dives from a tree at Kroya Waterfall © Ray Demski

What it’s really like on tour

It’s not always about the glamour and the adrenaline! What fans don’t see is the amount of time spent travelling. There are long-haul flights, sleepless nights, arriving exhausted and then jumping straight onto a boat to head out to the competition location. Those parts aren't that glamorous!

There are other challenges too. Injuries happen, and the mental side of the sport isn’t talked about much. Being away from family can be hard, but at the end of the day it’s a pretty cool sport.

Some of my best mates are on the tour and it's a pretty tight-knit community. Cliff diving is super intimidating, and we travel the world together and share experiences that most people can’t really relate to. There are 24 permanent divers at every stop, so you naturally build strong friendships and connections.

What’s interesting is that you’re competing against your mates. Off the platform they’re your friends, but when it’s time to dive, it’s competition. It’s about finding a balance in that as well.

When setbacks happen, you have no choice but to step up to them. Day to day, I think it’s important to keep showing up little by little and not look too far into the future. Focus on what’s going on now, because that’s the most important part of the journey.

Coming into this season, I was focusing so much on what could go wrong. I had a back injury, and I convinced myself I wasn’t going to be able to perform, but that wasn't the case at all. I had to trust the work I’d done, trust the process of overcoming the injury and focus on the moment.

Next stop: Florida!

I left on Tuesday [2 June]. I only flew in from Bali a couple of days ago - I landed at 7 a.m. and was back at training the same afternoon.

The next few days are all about maintaining the work I’ve done, getting some rest and resetting a little bit emotionally as well. Events are such a high, and then suddenly they’re over, and you’re left thinking, “Oh shit, what now?” So the goal is to get back to baseline, regroup and then do it all again.

I'm super excited for the season ahead, it’s a cool line-up. I always love going back to Polignano - it’s one of my favourite stops on the tour. I’m also looking forward to the final in Oman. I’ve never dived there before, and I know the location is going to be beautiful.

I’m also excited to follow along with the series. I'm a diver, but I'm also a groupie! I love seeing what everyone's getting up to and following along on their journeys. I think it’s going to be a cool year!

As of this editorial being published, Rhi took out second place at the Floria stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving Series.

54 min Beyond the edge of Bali The season opener in Bali made history with the first-ever round from a tree, a bold new challenge of nerve.