Rhiannan Iffland becomes first person to dive out of MOVING hot air balloon

For four-time World Series-winning champion cliff diver, Rhiannan Iffland, a temporary COVID-19 enforced shutdown of the cliff diving competition circuit was no reason to despair. Instead, the Newcastle native looked to her backyard (NSW's Lostock Dam, to be precise) and thought to herself: ‘What on earth can I jump out of next?’

Having already jumped out of helicopters and off buildings and bridges, she knew she needed to “think outside the box”. And so she landed on the idea of a hot air balloon. Naturally. And, just like that, in April 2021 she became the first human being to ever dive out of a moving hot air balloon . Which, in the grand scheme of things, is pretty ridiculous.

We caught up with Rhiannan to find out more about the finer points of hurling oneself out of an 18-foot-high wicker basket and into a large, cold body of water.

RedBull.com: Rhiannan. Talk to us about what goes into jumping out of a moving hot air balloon. How long have you been toying with this idea?

Rhiannan : Well, when COVID broke out, the season was cancelled and from there it was like "Okay, what can I come up with within Australia? What do I want to aim for while there are no competitions?” It all started out of an Instagram private message. I was just chatting with one of the guys at Red Bull and I said, "How sick would it be to dive out of a hot air balloon? That's going to be the next one on my bucket list." And then, maybe a month later, Red Bull got in touch and said, "All right, let’s go ahead with this balloon dive!"

Ready for liftoff? © Ken Leanfore

That’s wild. How long does it take to pull something like this together?

It was almost a year in the making. We attempted it once in November, down in the snowy mountains, but the weather just didn't permit and we found out that it was a little more complicated than we first thought. So, we went back to the drawing board and in April 2021, five months later, we went ahead with it again and successfully pulled it off.

You said the idea came from a conversation on Instagram. What specifically gave you the balloon idea?

I’d just been seeing loads of cool images on the Red Bull channels – there were some guys who’s been base jumping out of balloons. I just thought that would be amazing. I mean, I’ve jumped out of helicopters, buildings, bridges and cliffs – of course. I was just trying to think a bit more outside the box, and to set myself a new challenge.

Don't look down...(but also definitely do.) © Ken Leanfore

Rhiannan Iiffland's Balloon Dive in full effect. © Ken Leanfore

Post-dive vibes. © Ken Leanfore

And what about the logistics of diving out of a moving balloon? How does that change how you approach it?

Everything was different. For starters it's a moving balloon so it has a kind of pendulum effect: you push on the balloon, and the balloon moves. It's not as stable as you would want it. The height is a different factor too. When you’re standing on a cliff, you know the exact height, but in balloon it can rise and fall so quickly that it can be difficult to know exactly how high you are. One of my main concerns was judging the height correctly, and when there’s no movement on the surface water it can make it even harder to know exactly how much distance there is between you and it.

I say ‘I can imagine’. But I can’t really imagine what that would be like.

Yeah, and then your diving platform is basically moving. So you have to set a dive window instead of saying, ‘right, I’ll dive at 20 metres’, because 20 metres can become 23 metres very quickly!

For her next trick: Rhiannan Iffland dives out of a moving hot air balloon. © Andy Green

Aside from all the planning and logistics, you do these things because you enjoy them, right? How important is it for you to always hold on to that?

Yeah, exactly. I don’t ever want to lose sight of that. It can be really nerve-wracking and scary, but that’s why we do all the preparation.

It must feel great to get all of this support to bring those dreams to life too.

Yeah, it’s insane. It all came from this one idea, and Red Bull just threw so much time and effort into it, and put this whole amazing team together to make my vision come to life. I just love working with them for that reason, because nothing feels impossible. It’s not often you say to someone, ‘I want to jump out of a hot air balloon ’, and they say, ‘Oh yeah, we can do that.’ It’s awesome.

And what’s next for you? More big stunts or back into the competition mindset?

Right now my focus is getting back on the World Series and heading for Europe. I’m sure there’ll be some more project ideas in the pipeline, but now I’m focused on getting back to competing.

