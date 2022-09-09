Rhiannan Iffland's most memorable diving moments

It’s fitting that the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series should conclude with a first-ever stop in Australia for the tour, rounding out another incredible year for homegrown hero, Rhiannan Iffland . Better still that it takes place in picturesque Sydney Harbour from a purpose-built 27m platform in what might almost feel like overindulgence to Iffland, though such an honour wouldn’t be out of place in the wake of her dominance this season, and throughout her career.

The Newcastle native who just turned 31 this month has shown no signs of slowing down, having led the competition in this year’s Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series across all stops barring the opening round in Boston in the US where she came runner up to Molly Carlson .

“Rhi”, as she’s affectionately known, is just days away from taking to the platform in the second last round of the series in Sisikon, Switzerland , before heading to Polignano a Mare, Italy and then home to Sydney, Australia in what she will be hoping is a crowning moment in front a fervent home crowd cheering on their local superstar.

And so as we build towards October 15 we thought we’d share some of Rhi’s most spectacular dives to give a bit of insight into both the level of her skill, as well as her appetite for adventure and challenge. All of this is made all the more impressive as Rhi constantly reminds us that she still gets nervy on any dive in front of her, revealing a very grounded and humble sports person.

A new meaning to "balloon ride" © Andy Green / Red Bull Content Pool

Balloon Dive, Australia

In 2021 the four time World Series Champion attempted a world first dive from a hot air balloon at a height of 18m over Lostock Dam, NSW. The attempt came about in the wake of cancelled competition and travel during the pandemic, which clearly didn’t stop Rhi’s desire to dive. So why not a world first dive from a moving hot air balloon?

Negative height © Joerg Mitter / Red Bull Content Pool

Salina Turda Salt Mine, Romania

When you flip an event on its head and decide, “hey, what if we did a huge dive but in a negative space?”, you’re either a genius or a little bit crazy, or maybe both. But that’s what happened when Rhi and Romania’s Constantin Popovici were given a chance to descend to a platform some 120m below ground in one of the oldest salt mines in the world in Salina Turda, Romania. The resulting dive -- another world first for our Aussie sensation, had an added challenge with the density of the water forcing deceleration to quicken by half the normal speed. In addition to this dive being a challenging concept, let alone attempt, the surrounds made for an out-of-this-world experience for all.

Land ahoy! © Daniel Tengs / Red Bull Content Pool

Ship Dive, Norway

Never done with world firsts, Rhi took time out of her prep schedule to casually kick off the Oslo, Norway stop of this year’s Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series, deciding instead to inspect an old beam on the vessel SS Christian Radich, some 18.5m from the surface of the fjord below. Naturally once up there and happy with its structural integrity, the enigmatic Aussie took no chances in climbing down, choosing instead to perform a spectacular dive for the gathered locals.

The end result... © Andy Green / Red Bull Content Pool

Rainbow Dive, Australia

This more introspective excursion to Australia’s stunning outback saw Rhi connecting with her homeland in a way she hadn’t before. Buoyed by all the cultural experiences diving had exposed her to to this point, the then-fledgling star looked to her own backyard and Australia’s rich culture through its indigenous people to not only ply her trade against an ancient backdrop, but to also discover a part herself she didn’t even know existed beforehand. This dive was a personal one filled with growth and accomplishment on numerous levels, and sits here as a top-flight highlight in Rhi’s career for its myriad layers.

Feet firmly planted on firma successa © Dean Treml / Red Bull Content Pool

Next Platform, Please...

2022’s Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series is still up for grabs, and while Rhi has a finger on the championship, more water needs to flow under the platform before it is fait accompli. Win, place or lose, however, it won’t matter to the indelible mark the young Aussie has made on the sport of cliff diving, nor Australia’s place now within it thanks to her incredible achievements. The above simply highlights Rhi’s transcendence, from left-of-field rookie and competitor to soulful adventurer and ambassador across the discipline on the whole.

Be sure to follow Rhi’s homecoming on October 15 for the final stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in 2022, in Sydney, Australia.