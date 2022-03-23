Riders Republic is now five months old, and prior to release it spent a lot of time being stress-tested to ensure Ubisoft Annecy ’s vision of a very connected action-sports world could deliver. So what’s changed in that time, and how is the future shaping up for the game? We asked creative director Thomas Geffroyd these questions and more in our exclusive Red Bull Gaming interview. Check out what he had to say.

How the game has held up in the wild versus its testing phase, what’s changed and what’s planned?

Thomas : We had many opportunities to bring the game to the player before launch [with] playtests, beta phases etc. That’s the beauty of live games, being able to bring players the near-finished experience at different moments of our development cycle. The great thing is that it allowed us to fine-tune the type of experience we wanted players to have and since launch we’ve seen consistent behaviours and usage of Riders Republic by the community. We are still fine-tuning and that’s where most changes happened -- better understanding of weekly challenges, more visibility on available gear and ways to obtain them, etc.

There is still a lot to come this year; new sports, new mass races, new gameplay modes and yes, more rewards, live events and crazy gear!

Riders Republic creative director, Thomas Geoffroyd © Ubisoft

The other great thing for us is that the community spends a lot of time just Free-Roaming the world and creating their own experiences... Thomas Geffroyd, creative director Ubisoft Annecy

How has the community shaped the experience since the game has been out in the wild? Has there been anything unexpected in terms of exploits or popularity that has meant internal pivots (ie more of X rather than of Y, based on community trends)?

Thomas : One of our biggest surprises [from the] the community [was the need] for more outfits and gear 😊

We had a plan and metrics for those, and the community blew our estimates to the moon.

In terms of exploits, yes! Some found ways to collect stars quickly, but we’ve fixed those pretty quickly along the line. The other great thing for us is that the community spends a lot of time just Free-Roaming the world and creating their own experiences. We want to make those unguided experiences more rewarding for the community, and help players better experience our world together.

Which discipline gets the most playtime?

Thomas : Bike is played a lot; however, it is a little biased as it is the first career available to play in the game. Getting rid of this bias, ground sports are all performing well.

Bike gets default status as the most engaged discipline in the game © Ubisoft

I haven’t won a Mass Race in the past two months… the community is BEAST! Thomas Geffroyd, creative director Ubisoft Annecy

What are the most ridiculous stats you can track internally you’re able to share with us?

Thomas : Number of times players took a snack break and the colour of their socks while playing Air Sports… just kidding! But we can tell you that the total distance walked by players so far is equivalent to 13 return trips from the Earth to the Moon, and on the ‘vintage’ side of things if players had used film rolls (24 exposures) to take photos in-game they would have used more than 50000 of them!

What has become the number one fan-requested addition/nerf from the game?

Thomas : A lot of requests could fit into the “MORE” category of everything. However, players have voiced their need for better collisions especially in Mass Races, and some tweaks to our delivery of endgame gear. In the facepalm category of “how did we not see this”: manual and wheelies were top of the list.

We have some good news coming on this in the near future.

Has there been video shared of stuff people are doing in the game you didn’t know was possible?

Thomas : This is a very difficult question because it happens almost every week since we launched. Wallrides, reverse on bike, sport swaps to reach insane height and perform uncharted combos. I should also say that I haven’t won a Mass Race in the past two months… the community is BEAST.

Riders Republic is out now on almost every platform with full cross-play support.

