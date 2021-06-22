Most people in action sports circles know this one philosophy: you need to nail any new trick three times before you’ve officially got it down. This is where we sit currently when looking at Ubisoft and its action sports efforts across the Steep series now-turned Riders Republic . In this analogy, we’re going to suggest Ubisoft’s Steep and Steep 2 were the gaming giant’s first two tricks, and while technically difficult to even think about let alone perform, still landed pretty rockily (made that last word up, it’s in print now, on the Internet, so no arguments).

But like any good am going pro, to spruce up those credentials Ubi has added some flair to its third attempt, Riders Republic. An action sports offering with an expanded delivery of representative disciplines within the action sports field that range from snowboarding and skiing, to mountain biking and wing suiting. Plus all the variations in between. And if Ubi manages to land this, then it can be confidently proclaimed that action sports is officially part of its development mantle, and moving forward Ubisoft will now be a genre pro.

With excitement at an all-time fever pitch about delivery of this third ‘trick’, and with a bit of Red Bull thrown in to help give it wings, we had a chance to speak with Riders Republic game director, Arnaud Ragot , about all things downhill (and up, and around, and… everywhere).

Red Bull : Hi Arnaud, first up can you talk about the whole process that went into including Red Bull and Red Bull Rampage into Rider’s Republic? From the whiteboard right through to game implementation…

Arnaud : When it comes to mountain biking, when you think about the iconic images of it, obviously Red Bull Rampage is part of [that]. We [could not] do the game without featuring it. But actually, more than that it’s been part of our key references to shape the vision; a part of our bike experience has to be [those] big drops, big cliffs and huge risks in this amazing playground.

Red Bull : An obvious one, but needs to be asked: what learnings have come from Steep and Steep 2?

Steep was definitely a new step for the genre, and for Ubisoft © Ubisoft

Arnaud : Our players loved the setting and promise of it, being able to escape in wild environments, beautiful mountains and practice action sports freely everywhere there. The world -- and freedom it offers -- and the ride experience have obviously been the pillars on which we wanted to build and push the formula further with Riders Republic. We wanted to find the perfect place for action sports and come back with a big addition. That’s why the US national parks and [including] the mountain bike have been so obvious for us.

The place defining these sports and the most spectacular and versatile sport to enjoy it.

But not only that, as the community grew on Steep we offered more social experience, but... ‘baby steps’, let’s say. It has been really insightful. So, we clearly realised social was our next step. We focused then on designing a game that is meant to be shared with your friends and the community. So not only do we have an incredible new open-world and three spectacular action sports to master, but all of this can be shared with your friends, and there are many multiplayer game modes to enjoy, like the crazy Mass Races.

Red Bull : With the larger player numbers for the new-gen machines, can you talk about having to scale the game for last-gen? Is it problematic at all, or did you find a sweet split between generations on the whole, regardless of tech?

Arnaud : Obviously, it’s a tech challenge, and you want to leverage, creatively, all the power of new hardware, but you have to find the compromise to make this as enjoyable on current generation platforms. And the team made miracles honestly, we may have achieved one of the biggest tech feats of this generation. Open-world, gorgeous visuals, fully seamless flow – no loading once in the world, more than 20 players on-screen, solid 30 FPS… it’s crazy.

Yes, we had to compromise on some aspects, and we had to cap the number of players, so knowing that, we make sure we designed our multiplayer experiences to be super-fun on [the] current generation of consoles with a focus on making sure it still can work and be as fun when we push the limit to more than 50 players on [new-gen].

Action galore awaits in Riders Republic © Ubisoft

Red Bull : We’re seeing plenty of opportunity to represent yourself in the game, and to play with others, but have you partnered with any known action sports stars or personalities?

Arnaud : We had the chance to meet some action sports stars yes, how cool is that! The relationship we had with them was incredible. Basically, they helped us during the conception of the game, some of them came to the studio and we showed them footage, or they even played early versions and gave us advice on things – from the feeling of the sports, the animation, and the overall realisation of the game...

It’s super-key for us to nail the tiny details that make the game really respectful of the sports we are featuring. Because we are fans of these sports, so we want our players to feel like [they are] action sports stars too! But even crazier than that, the tricks animations in the game, we used motion capture to create them. So [we] worked with some riders, like Nicholi Rogatkin and Tomas Lemoine , and we shot them doing amazing tricks in a concert hall in Annecy ( France ) with a custom built ramp, or in an indoor artificial snow park. It’s spectacular to see these riders in videos, but in real live-action it’s another “wooo!” level.

Red Bull : You’re SOOOOO close to skateboarding, yet it’s not a discipline in the game. But it’s SOOOOOO CLOSE! Can you talk about the decision to avoid it? Was it ever in the list of playable activities?

Is this some cheeky Mario Kart infiltration with that octopus? © Ubisoft

Arnaud : I would lie if I said it hasn’t been in our mind at some point. But creating a game is a matter of choices and compromises and as I told [you] earlier, we [thought] the logical next step for us was mountain bike and at this stage, we are sure it will pay off and players are gonna love it!

That being said we want to support the game [for] the long run. Our focus is obviously the release of [this] game and [to] make sure we polish the last pieces of it before launch. But we are already thinking about the future; how we can expand this promise, the experience, and there are really great surprises to come, along with an already-announced new discipline with BMX! We will carefully listen to the community and see what they want and expect to be added. So, I can’t say for today “skate”... but who knows?

Red Bull : How large is the game’s hub? And what sort of activities exist within it?

Arnaud : The hub, aka the " Riders Ridge " is the central part of the world and the community, it’s where the community gather at the beginning of every session. Here you can basically plan anything you want to do for your sessions -- you can check your sponsors’ contracts of the day, the weekly challenges, you can start any multiplayer game modes from here, you can check the latest news of the game, or the featured creations of the community. You can go to the shop and get you some fresh customisation. And if a Mass Race is active, you can use the transport point to reach it. How large? Large enough to welcome more than 50 players! It’s quite amazing to be there in that case, there’s a sense of [a] living place I have rarely seen in a game. It’s just the beginning, the “Ridge”, as we call it, will be updated and enriched from seasons to seasons after launch.

Red Bull : Is every activity still playable in first-person?

Arnaud : Yes! And it’s spectacular!!!

Red Bull : The Steep series always had a robust social sharing/video component, what have you done in this space with Riders Republic?

Calm before the dust storm... © Ubisoft

Arnaud : Create and share is a key pillar to the game, that’s true. We want to offer our players tools to create and share with the community. But we want the video tool to be great and thus we need to work on it further, it won’t be there at launch, but really soon after. Player will have a photo mode to share their best pictures on the social networks, but even greater will have an in-game browser to watch all the photos created by the community.

Red Bull : There’s a mention of Bosses – can you speak to what they are, and how players go about facing them?

Arnaud : [Laughs] it's not your classical boss fight, it’s what we call the biggest competitions of each of the five careers in the game. The pinnacle to reach and to win. Among them we have the X Games and Red Bull Rampage and Red Bull Aces .

Red Bull : Obviously multiplayer is a big part of the whole experience, but what have you done for soloists who don’t care to play with others?

Arnaud : Oh, we have plenty to offer to our “solo” players. There are five careers to engage in, snow freestyle and racing, bike freestyle and racing, and air sports. Within each career there are plenty of events to beat to unlock more advanced competitions and reach the boss event. Doing so will [not only allow] players to travel the map and its seven varied regions, but [they] will also get new gear, attract sponsors which will give them daily contracts and unique rewards to get.

And then there is the whole map to explore to discover hidden stunts, landmarks, and crazy gear.

[There’s] hours of things to do for our solo audience, for sure!

Red Bull : Are there any editors for expression? Opps for players to blazon themselves with their own flair and design that isn’t tied to real-life products or companies?

Not a lot more other that "Whoooo!" can go here © Ubisoft

Arnaud : We won’t have such extensive customisation options at launch, after [though], who knows? We will follow [the] community’s wishes. But still, there’s plenty of gear, outfits, costumes, emotes and face details to customise [for] the chance [for] anyone to have a unique look. I’m curious to see the first mix and matches players will come [up] with.

Red Bull : Finally, will Riders Republic have a day/night, dynamic weather system? And if so, how does it work?

Arnaud : When you are not in activity and free-roaming the world, there is a dynamic time of day so yes, there is a day/night cycle. But we want players to live the moment, and sometimes the moment is about being at a specific place with a specific light. So, we let players change the time of day at will and hijack the cycle. And yes, there is a weather system -- you may be under rain or snow, or strong winds the next time you fast-travel to a drop point.

Red Bull : Thank you, Arnaud!

