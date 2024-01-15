Road bike vs. cyclocross: the differences on the bike and in the races

Winter is here - in the cycling world that means: Cyclocross season is on! For many road cyclists, the cold season is the time to step on the gas off the road on a cyclocross bike. Even cycling pros like Wout van Aert or Thomas Pidcock change their bikes in winter. But why actually? In this article you will learn the differences and similarities between cyclocross and road cycling.

01 What is cyclocross?

Cyclocross has its origins in one bike nation: France. At the beginning of the 20th century, there were not many tarmac roads, which is why many cyclists also travelled on open ground. In the fields, in the woods, anywhere that was reasonably accessible. Of course, this also required a special riding technique to overcome all the obstacles such as fences, steps and fallen trees. Et voilà: a new style of cycling was born.

The cyclocross season is traditionally in autumn and winter. For a very pragmatic reason: the high intensity of the sport and the running sections mean that we freeze less. This also means that cyclocross is an excellent way to keep fit in winter. What's more, we prepare ourselves for the following road bike season.

02 The tracks

Mud, sand, roots: the riders stop at nothing in these races. © Kristof Ramon / Red Bull Content Pool

Mud, sand, roots, gravel, tarmac: Cyclocross routes stop at (almost) nothing, diverse terrains make the sport varied and entertaining. But also exhausting. Compared to road cycling, you are more flexible when planning your route and can discover your home country in a completely new way - similar to gravel cycling. However, with a cyclocross bike you are more sporty, can overcome obstacles on a short running or carrying passage and really work off your energy. You ride with race-orientated mountain bike shoes, which you can also use for normal running.

Due to the variety of options, cyclocross trails are technically more difficult than normal road bike routes . You can control the intensity of your tour not only through climbs or speed, but also through the terrain in which you are travelling.

03 The bikes

Special routes require special bikes. Put simply, cyclocross bikes are off-road racing bikes. Why isn't it easy to convert a classic road bike into a cyclocross bike? The main reason for this is the tyres, which simply have no place on a filigree road bike. Cyclocross bikes are fitted with profiled tyres. The width (usually between 32 and 35 millimetres) and tread ensure optimum grip off-road.

Race knowledge: In cyclocross races, the tyre width is limited to a maximum of 33 millimetres.

Another difference between a cyclocross bike and a road bike is the frame, or rather the geometry: the top tube is shorter and the steering angle is slacker. The bottom bracket is also higher up to generate more ground clearance. The result: you sit much more compactly on a crosser than on a road bike. The bike is even more agile, more manoeuvrable and easier to control downhill.

Race knowledge: The top tube of most cyclocross bikes is flattened on the underside. This makes the bike more comfortable to carry on your shoulders. For the same reason, external Bowden cables are also routed on the top of the top tube.

04 The races

Full throttle on the track, folk festival feeling next to it. © Lukas Grušeckas / Red Bull Content Pool

The races have been organised by the UCI since 1950. Due to the special characteristics (spectator-friendly circuits), there is a folk festival feeling at the events - especially in the two cross nations of Belgium and Holland. Alongside the World Cup , the Superprestige race series is one of the biggest events in cyclocross. All races have one thing in common: their duration. Cyclocross competitions are always limited in time - in the elite class to 60 minutes for men and 50 minutes for women. Due to the brevity of the races, these contests really get down to business right after the starting signal. In contrast, there is no such time limit for road races.

Cyclocross Road Cycling Underground Grass, sand, gravel, cobblestones, asphalt Asphalt, cobblestones Length of time 60 minutes (elite men), 40-50 minutes (elite women)" Flexible Route Circuits between 2.5 and 3.5 kilometers Flexible, the longest UCI race is the classic Milan-Sanremo with almost 300 kilometers Particularities There are various obstacles on the route such as stairs, ramps or sand banks In road cycling, a distinction is made between one-day races and stage races that last several days or weeks

05 The training

Full programme in winter: Wout van Aert at the World Cup race in Zonhoven. © Kristof Ramon / Red Bull Content Pool

The routes are different, the races are different, the requirements are different. So it would be a surprise if there weren't a few special features to consider when training for road cycling and cyclocross. Basically, it's still about cycling and endurance, so you always have to pedal hard. Cardio training is one of the basics for specific training on both sides. That's why the two forms of cycling complement each other very well. If you spend a lot of time on your road bike in summer, you will have advantages on the cyclocross bike in winter - and vice versa. To get better at cyclocross, however, you should focus your training more on the following aspects than on road cycling:

- General athleticism

Cyclocross is not just about cycling, but also about running. Specifically: jump on, jump off, shoulder the bike, run up the stairs. It's exhausting, your general athleticism is challenged. That's why you shouldn't just sit on your bike during training, but also complete running units and strengthen your core muscles as well as your arms.

Pedalling and carrying: cyclocross requires a broad skillset. © Kristof Ramon / Red Bull Content Pool

- Explosiveness

Starting signal: power mode on! When cyclocrossing, you need to be able to sprint with maximum power. And not just once, but several times in a row. And not just on the flat, but also on steep ramps. Explosive riders like Red Bull athlete Wout van Aert have a clear advantage here. You can get more power with targeted sprint training, for example, with VO2max or 30/30 intervals. Off the bike, you can also work on your leg strength with targeted strength training for your legs in the gym.

Training tip: Ten times x 30/30 seconds - VO2max sprint alternating with easy pedalling in the compensation zone. Sprint almost from a standing start with a heavy gear for approx. 30 seconds. Then 30 seconds recovery. And so on.

- Riding technique

Tight bends, difficult surfaces, tough battles for position: in cyclocross, you need to be able to control your bike and move quickly and manoeuvrable in any situation. That's why you can benefit from honing your riding technique. Find a circuit that offers as many challenges as possible and try to master everything technically clean - speed is not necessarily important at the beginning. It will come naturally at some point.

Through puddles, mud and forest hollows: Thomas Pidcock in motion! © Twila Federica Muzzi / Red Bull Content Pool

06 POV: Cyclocross vs. road cycling - which is better?

We have worked out the differences between the two types of cycling in detail. In the end, however, there are many similarities. So you don't have to decide in favour of one or the other. Much better is the two-way principle! Cyclocrossing allows you to optimise your riding technique, become more explosive and is ideal for bridging the winter. On a road bike, you have a larger route radius, can ride with even more speed and are simply light on your feet. So grab your bike and get going - whether on the road or off-road.