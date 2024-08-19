7 tips for road cycling training in Summer

On a warm day, many riders will wonder why they are having such “bad legs” on a ride without realizing that it’s mostly the heat causing their body to under-perform. It’s common to see aerobic cycling performance decrease up to 15% when riding in hot conditions, so learning how to handle this is one of the biggest improvements you can make this summer.

To keep track of the heat it’s useful to put the “current temperature” data field on your cycling computer. If you see that number go above 27 degrees celsius (81 degrees fahrenheit) then you can expect to see a drop in your power output, increase in usual heart rate or feeling like you’re having a “bad day” on the bike.

Below, Jesse, an Australian coach from popular road cycling podcast The Nero Show shares his tips for getting the most out of your summer training.

01 Don’t avoid the hot days altogether

As the weather warms up it’s tempting to completely avoid riding on the hot days or avoiding the hottest part of the day. In the short term, if your body isn’t used to riding in the heat this is a safe approach. But your body is amazingly adaptable and through the process of “heat acclimation” can drastically improve your ability to tolerate riding in hot temperatures.

The heat acclimation process has noticeable improvements very quickly, within 3 rides in the heat. And if you can get out 3-4 times per week in the heat you’ll be well adapted within 4 weeks. But there is one key to this process: the rides in the heat don’t need to be hard or fast! Simply getting out for 45-60 minutes in the heat and riding at your usual steady aerobic endurance pace (effort level no higher than 7/10) is often enough to get your core temperature raised high enough to trigger your body into acclimating to the heat.

02 Use early mornings for harder rides

So if you’re getting out for your steadier paced rides in the heat to get acclimated it begs the question- when is the best time to do my hard rides or training efforts? The answer is in cooler conditions. In summer this is often earlier in the morning.

Getting out when it’s cooler means you’re able to do a higher power output for your hard workouts which induces a greater training stimulus. And if you’re doing your lower intensity rides out in the heat it gives you the best of both worlds to maintain a good balance between high power workouts and heat acclimation time.

03 Optimise your hydration

As we ride more in the heat most of us know we need to increase our hydration to compensate. But interestingly this is compounded by the heat acclimation process which can increase your body's ability to produce sweat and the time it takes for you to start sweating. All the more reason you need to be aware of your hydration.

The old rule of “drink to thirst” still applies both throughout the day and also through your cycling training. In summer your increased sweat rate will drive up your thirst sensation so one of the challenges is simply to have enough fluid on your bike so you’ve always got access to water when you’re thirsty. Choosing a route with regular water stops, moving to bigger 800-1000ml bottles or using a hydration pack are also good ideas.

Sodium replacement becomes more important as your rides get longer (over 3 hours) and you're drinking more total fluid per hour. Consider starting with a baseline sodium target of 500mg per hour of riding which you can get from various electrolyte supplements on the market. From that baseline you can experiment with higher amounts of sodium per hour if you’re cramping at the end of rides or think you may be a “salty sweater” based on the amount of salt stains left on your clothing.

04 Adjust your pacing

When riding or racing in the heat you’ll have less ability to recover from hard efforts. Any big effort or surge in power will drive up your core temperature which is very difficult for your body to get back down again, compared to doing the same effort in cool conditions.

If your core temperature gets too high your body will go into “safety mode” to protect itself and drastically reduce the amount of power you can put into your cycling. Keep this in mind with your tactics - you need to be more conservative and choose your hard efforts wisely as you won’t be able to recover from them as quickly.

05 Avoid the climbs

One of the main ways your body cools itself when exercising is by the evaporative cooling that takes place when the wind blows on your sweaty skin. When cycling up a climb at a slower speed there is far less wind available for this cooling. This may be useful if you’re purposefully doing a heat acclimation ride but generally when riding or trying to do a more intense workout it’s more enjoyable to keep cool.

So if you live somewhere hilly and usually do your workouts up a climb, consider moving those sessions to some flatter roads to keep you cool and help your body nail those intense workouts.

06 Learn some cooling tricks

If the heat is unavoidable and you want to perform well there are some tricks to keep you cool. The more exposed skin the better, take off the cap under your helmet if you wear one, unzip your jersey, use shorter, thinner cycling socks. Just be mindful of sunburn!

The color of your cycling kit, shoes and helmet also make a big difference. White, yellow, orange and gray are better at reflecting heat away from your skin. Red is in the middle in terms of reflective ability. Dark blue, black and dark green will absorb heat and should be avoided in hot weather.

You’ll see professional cyclists all use ice socks in races. This works well but can be hard to access on a typical ride. Pouring ice cold water over your jersey and shorts, or drinking a cold drink or slushy pre-ride are useful ways to help delay your core temperature rising.

07 Be mindful of heat stress

Riding in the heat is simply more stressful on the body than cooler temperatures. Make sure to keep track of the hotter days and factor them into how much time you’re giving your body to rest in the week.

A week with 8 hours of riding on a hot summer week requires more recovery than the same duration of riding in winter/spring. This rule also applies to a single ride - a 3 hour ride which you may usually recover from in 1 day may take 2 days to recover from if it’s done in hot conditions.

Something as simple as taking a morning rating, out or 5, or your mood state, sleep quality and energy levels can be effective at tracking how well your body has recovered from the previous day's hot weather ride.

