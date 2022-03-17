“It’s never been done before on a motorcycle, so it’s a world first”

4 min Rajasthan Royals 2022 Jersey Launch Rajasthan Royals 2022 jersey launch

Robbie Maddison is one of the biggest names in freestyle motocross (FMX).

He has backflipped over London’s Tower Bridge, jumped over the Arc de Triomphe in Las Vegas Paris, and was Daniel Craig’s stunt double in James Bond films. He also holds the record for the longest jump on a bike (350.98 feet).

But the 40-year-old Australian was in India for a very special assignment recently.

Robbie was the expert who rode on his FMX bike across the city of Jaipur to complete an impossible delivery; he made sure the Rajasthan Royals 2022 jersey was safely delivered to the team as they practiced at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium before the upcoming season.

During the course of the project, he dodged road traffic, rode past some of the most iconic locations in Jaipur, and jumped off a five-storey building. Here Robbie talks about cricket, the visit to India and the incredible jersey reveal project in which he played a starring role.

Robbie Maddison in Jaipur © Ali Bharmal

What caught your eye when you first visited Jaipur?

It’s beautiful. You see the history here. The architecture, the buildings, the scenic places, the people; (you see it and) you know you are somewhere special. The culture and history; I was really drawn to that.

When I knew we were coming here, we had to make it something special; something that doesn’t exist anywhere in the world and I have been around the world so many times. It is authentic. To be able to put this place in spotlight is amazing.

How did you go about selecting the locations for the shoot?

During the first trip here, for the recce (reconnaissance trip in November 2021), we spent some time here. Obviously I didn’t have my motorcycle.

We looked at Amer Fort, Jaigarh Fort and the Nahargarh Fort. We weren’t able to get access to all the places, but we did great with what we had. Being able to ride in Patrika Gate, in front of Jal Mahal, and do the jump opposite Jal Mahal was amazing. When we came here for the recce, a lot of the locations were locked down. And this time on the shoot (in March 2022) things were a lot more relaxed and a lot more people there; so we really got a better taste of the culture when the cameras were rolling. Hopefully that will translate in the film. That will show the world a glimpse of India in a beautiful way.

We did want to do something in the Pink City as well, but again with the congestion it was difficult. What we wanted to do and what was realistic were two different things. We had to find the balance. And I think the director did a great job of achieving that.

Robbie flies his bike into Sawai Mansingh Stadium © Ali Bharmal

You have done some incredible stunts around the world. What can we expect in this film?

There’s not as many jumps in this film as I was initially contemplating doing. I wanted to have a freestyle motocross set up for this, so I could do some spectacular flips and jumps and backflips. But with things like this I just like to go with the flow.

In the end, it came down to a few different restrictions we had and a FMX ramp did not make sense. So we didn’t do that. There aren’t as many aerial antics as I was hoping for, but as the shooting progressed I realized it was about delivering the package from Point A to Point B, and also about embracing the culture and using what we have rather than bringing in things that aren’t natural to this environment.

I think we got some great moments. The audience isn’t going to know what to expect with each clip. I think it is going to be engaging and ultimately this concept builds to a big final moment where there is a cool stunt. It’s not the most death defying, but it’s definitely creative.

This film is a creative piece and we had a challenging environment to do it in, but we managed to get it done. There were a lot of hurdles and kind of situations that we didn’t plan for. But we managed to overcome them. It was a huge team effort.

1 min Robbie Maddison highlights at Red Bull FMX Jam Mumbai

For you, which was the coolest stunt in the Rajasthan Royals jersey reveal video?

Every piece was challenging. There were a lot of people around. And a lot of people who were interested and inquisitive. No one was there of course to cause any harm, but just having so many people around it made it challenging. The big highlight for me was coming off the roof of the Rajasthan Royals administration building (and landing on the cricket field at Sawai Mansingh Stadium).

Jumping off the five-storey building at the arena was definitely challenging. It’s never really been done before on a motorcycle, so it’s kind of like a world first. I practiced it at my house in America. Doing that stunt was challenging because the boxes need to be built in a specific way, and I wasn’t able to be there while it was being done. I had to trust the team. The most risky part is that, if it’s not built right and I go through it, it could be seriously dangerous. But we got through that just fine.

3 min Robbie Maddison jumps Tower Bridge Robbie Maddison leaps the opening in Tower Bridge, London.

How closely do you follow cricket?

I am new to Rajasthan Royals. I followed cricket back when I was a kid at school.

I would like to give love and respect to Shane Warne who passed away on the day we were shooting the film. He was a hero of mine growing up. I talked about him and mentioned his name multiple times during the shoot, and we found out after we finished shooting that he passed away. Tragic.

Growing up, at school, that’s what we did every lunch time; we played cricket or football (soccer). Being an Australian, I grew up playing cricket at friends’ houses. To be able to come and represent the Rajasthan Royals was great. They have a new big fan in me, and I am excited to watch the league and hopefully come back and support them during a match.

Any future projects you have planned in India?

I have a great relationship with the guys at Red Bull India and I am working on some advances on my equipment. I think once I get that done it’s going to allow me to do things that are groundbreaking. So I’d like to be able to come back and showcase my new inventions in India.