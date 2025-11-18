Who does what in Rugby Union? Every position explained

Rugby Union can look chaotic to the untrained eye - 30 players crashing into each other, a ball that never seems to roll straight, and whistles you can’t quite explain. But behind the apparent chaos is a finely tuned system, where every player has a defined role and purpose.

Whether you’re watching your first Six Nations match, playing for your local club, or just trying to keep up with the chat in the pub, understanding who does what on the pitch makes the game far more enjoyable. This guide breaks down each position, from the front row to full-back, explaining their jobs, skills, and how they all fit together in one of sport’s most strategic and physical team games.

01 What are the different positions in rugby union?

Siya Kolisi gives it his all in training © Craig Kolesky/Red Bull Content Pool

How a Rugby Union team is organised

here are several forms of rugby played around the world, but here we’re focusing on the most traditional and popular version – 15-a-side Rugby Union.

As the name suggests, it’s played 15 against 15, with each team divided into two main groups: the forwards and the backs. Within these groups, players take on specific positions with clearly defined roles.

Official Rugby Union position numbering

Unlike many other sports, there’s no arguing over shirt numbers in Rugby Union – every number corresponds to a specific position on the pitch. Here’s how they’re assigned:

Props: 1 and 3

Hooker : 2

Second row: 4 and 5

Flanker: 6 and 7

Number eight: 8

Scrum-half: 9

Fly-half: 10

Centres: 12 and 13

Wingers: 11 and 14

Full-back: 15

There are eight forwards and seven backs in a team, and it’s usually easy to tell them apart – even for newcomers. Generally speaking, the forwards are the biggest players, forming the pack that handles scrums, line-outs, rucks and mauls. The backs are typically smaller, faster and more agile, responsible for the more creative and expansive attacking play.

02 Rugby Union forwards: roles and responsibilities

Forwards provide the power and platform for attack in a rugby team © Lynne Cameron/Red Bull Content Pool

Props: the strength of the scrum

Wearing shirts No.1 and No.3 and occupying the outside spots in the front row, props are instantly recognisable by their stocky build. Usually the heaviest and shortest forwards, their job is to drive the scrum forward, using a low centre of gravity for maximum power and leverage. In line-outs, they’re also responsible for lifting team-mates to contest or secure possession.

Hooker: master of control

In the No.2 shirt and positioned between the props, the hooker’s main role is to ‘hook’ the ball back to their side during scrums. It’s a job that requires precision, timing and subtlety. At line-outs, the hooker also throws the ball in – another skill demanding accuracy and composure under pressure.

Second rows: height and power

Often the tallest players on the team, the No.4 and No.5 locks dominate the line-out thanks to their reach and jumping ability. Their height gives them an advantage when contesting for the ball and adds power when pushing the scrum forward.

Second rows like Niall Murray are the height of a rugby team © Luke Duffy/Red Bull Content Pool

Flankers: the engines of the team

The No.6 and No.7 flankers are known for combining strength with mobility. Relentless tacklers and tireless workers, they’re involved in almost every passage of play. Their job is to win turnovers, protect possession and link forwards with backs.

Number eight: the tactician of the pack

Wearing No.8, this player controls the ball at the back of the scrum and decides when to release it to the scrum-half. They often lead breaks from the base of the scrum, using power and awareness to spot gaps in the opposition line.

03 Rugby Union backs: roles and responsibilities

Damian Willemse ticks every box you need to play at fullback © Craig Kolesky/Red Bull Content Pool

Scrum-half: the heartbeat of the team

The No.9 scrum-half links the forwards and backs, dictating the flow and tempo of play. They’re responsible for getting the ball quickly out of scrums and rucks, so quick thinking, sharp hands and excellent passing are essential.

Fly-half: the playmaker

The No.10 fly-half is the team’s tactical leader, controlling play with vision, passing and kicking. They’re often responsible for goal-kicking too, making them one of the most influential players on the pitch.

Fly-halfs often have responsibility for kicking penalties and conversions © Grégory Hippolyte/Red Bull Content Pool

Centres: strength with subtlety

Wearing No.12 and No.13, the centres combine strength with skill. They must be able to break tackles, read defences and create opportunities through clever footwork, timing and offloads.

Wingers: the finishers

Out wide in shirts No.11 and No.14, wingers are the team’s speed merchants. Their main job is to finish attacking moves and score tries, using pace and agility to outmanoeuvre defenders.

Full-back: the last line of defence – and attack

As the deepest player, the No.15 full-back must be reliable under the high ball and ready to launch counter-attacks. They join the line at pace in attack, create overlaps and are often the team’s final defensive safeguard.

04 Physical attributes and key skills

Siya Kolisi teaching the game at the Red Bull Roots Rugby Camp © Nick Muzik/Red Bull Content Pool

The ideal build for each position

Each position has its own physical profile. Forwards tend to be taller and heavier to generate power in scrums and mauls, while backs are generally leaner and faster to exploit space and handle quick passes.

Core technical skills

Every position demands its own technical mastery – from precision line-out throws to tactical kicking and slick passing. Despite the game’s reputation for brute force, rugby is one of the most technically demanding team sports in the world.

05 How to choose your position

Rugby is a sport for everyone © Dimitri Crusz/Red Bull Content Pool

When choosing your position, think about what aspects of the game you enjoy most. If you’re quick and confident with the ball, you might suit full-back or fly-half. If you love physical contests, try the forwards.

At amateur level, your coach will help assess your strengths and suggest where you’ll be most effective.

For beginners, wing is often a good starting point – you’ll get a feel for open play without too much pressure in set-piece situations.

Rugby is a sport for everyone. Whatever your size, shape or skill set, there’s a position on the pitch that’s made for you.