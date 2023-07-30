Legendary skater Ryan Sheckler dishes on his part in new skate video

Yeah. I do have my all-time favorite, and that still remains to this day because it was so gnarly. It’s the one video that made me feel a certain way that made me feel like this is what I want to do. And also, I really loved the fall section. I loved seeing [Toy Machine’s] Welcome to Hell. You know, like that video for me, I saw it as such a young kid, which is kind of crazy, you know? And I don’t think my parents were stoked. My parents definitely were not stoked that I like snuck to the neighbor’s house to watch it. It was like we found Willy Wonka’s Golden Ticket when that VHS showed up on Bonanza, which used to be the street I lived on. When that video showed up on that street, it was game over, bro. All of a sudden, nobody was outside. We were huddled around the TV watching this video. And my favorite part of the video, obviously all the skating was incredible, but my favorite part was when the flowers started to bloom. Yeah, it’s the falls. It’s all the slams.

That’s what made skateboarding super-real to me. It made me know that, OK, these guys are pros. These are the guys we want to be, but they’re slamming. Right? Like they’re falling just like us. And that’s totally a part of it. And that’s kind of where that’s kind of what switched in my brain was like, 'oh okay, I don’t have to land everything, actually, I don’t have to land everything. I can just land it one time'. All the falls happen beforehand. I was seven or eight years old when I saw that. And that was the catalyst for me. I had already broken my arm too, and when I saw that video and was like, oh yeah, it’s on. That video was hardwired into me, into my style and into how I approach skateboarding.