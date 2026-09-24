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Ice Climbing

See this ice-climbing dream team ascend massive frozen pillars of ice

Sasha DiGiulian and veteran ice climber Angela VanWiemeersch overcome extreme obstacles on Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, USA.
By Whitney Boland
4 min readPublished on

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Sasha DiGiulian

American climber Sasha DiGiulian has made a career of overcoming the odds, with more than 30 first female ascents to her name.

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The mission

From a prop plane in the air, Sasha DiGiulian and veteran ice climber Angela VanWiemeersch scouted remote ice formations along Grand Island just off the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, USA in search of potential first ascents.
VanWiemeersch pointed at an ice pillar visible below. It looked promising, but they needed a closer look to assess potential risk. So they hired an airboat that cruises on water and over ice. The next day they launched into Lake Superior.
An image of ice pillars about to be climbed in Michigan, USA by Sasha DiGiulian.

When searching for an ice climbing route, safety is key

© Andy Mann

Rewind to 2015. DiGiulian first ice climbed in Colorado, when she learned to negotiate ice tools in just two weeks. While there, she competed in one of the world’s most prestigious ice climbing competitions, the Ouray Ice Fest, and also climbed a mixed route (combining rock and ice terrain) graded M10. She showed great potential, however DiGiulian spent the following few years rock climbing and collecting achievements like the first female ascent of Mora Mora in Madagascar.
Sasha DiGiulian and Angela VanWiermeersch are pictured ice climbing in Michigan, USA.

VanWiermeersch charges up the ice falls

© Andy Mann

Finally, DiGiulian was ready to again push her comfort zone and linked up with VanWiemeersch to join her for a one-of-a-kind adventure. Known for her strong head and long list of first ascents on ice in Alaska and Utah, VanWiemeersch is a Michigan native who grew up as a competitive ice skater. She was on the road to crafting Olympic-potential skills, but then found ice climbing, trading skates for crampons and one form of frozen ice with another.
An image of climber Sasha DiGiulian climbing ice in Michigan, USA.

DiGiulian's conquered many new routes recently, but none looked like this

© Andy Mann

They made a plan. January in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula (UP) chosen for its potential for new routing and its appeal as an underappreciated gem of winter climbing.
An image of odd ice formations on freezing lake water in Lake Superior, USA.

Mysto ice world in Michigan's Great Lakes

© Keith Ladzinski

To first ascent or not

The boat was nearing the shoreline and they were still unsure if this pillar was worthy of an ascent or not.
“We were on a total recon mission at that point,” VanWiemeersch said. “We hadn’t yet made any decisions to climb it.”
An image of climbers Sasha DiGiulian and Angela VanWiemeersch bundled up in the frigid Michigan conditions.

Sasha and Angela eye their approach before the climb

© Andy Mann

The pillar’s potential instability was the top concern. They arrived in Michigan during a warm spell – an unwelcome shift from the previous few weeks of the single-digit temperatures that create solid ice.

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The boat pulled up as close as it could get to the shore, but just as they were about to disembark, the entire pillar came crashing down.
Sasha DiGiulian is pictured climbing up an ice structure in Michigan, USA.

This was DiGiulian's first foray into ice climbing and she fared just fine

© Andy Mann

The UP’s humid yet cold weather harbours perfect conditions for climbable ice, which is mostly situated along Lake Superior’s shoreline just outside of the town of Munising or across the East Channel on Grand Island. The lake forms an ethereal backdrop to the climbing on the same level as the Colorado Rockies.
What they realised once on foot was what they ultimately would have discovered before climbing it – the pillar was bound to fall. The lake freezes to form surface ice, and rock debris along the shoreline forms a solid foundation for soon-to-be-forming pillars. However, this pillar had no such rock base, and with warmer temperatures, the shelf ice became dangerously thin.
Angela VanWiermeersch is pictured ice climbing in Michigan, USA.

VanWiermeersch went from ice skater to ice climber in a few short years

© Andy Mann

Rock, ice and water combine on Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

Michigan's Upper Peninsula offers varied terrain of many shapes and sizes

© Andy Mann

Climber Sasha DiGiulian is pictured with the tools she used for ice climbing in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, USA.

DiGiulian and tools of the trade

© Keith Ladzinski

Sasha DiGiulian is pictured working an ice route on Michigan's Upper Peninsula, USA.

Sasha DiGiulian working an ice route on Michigan's Upper Peninsula

© Keith Ladzinski

Michigan's Upper Peninsula offers plenty of winter adventures

© Keith Ladzinski

Quotation
Hundreds of feet of ice crashed down. I was rattled to the core. It was a moment that the severity of our consequences if something went wrong set in.
Sasha DiGiulian
First ascent attempt thwarted, they shifted their focus to repeating established climbs in the area, like Bulls on Parade (WI4) and Twin Tower (WI5). (When rating route difficulty in ice climbing, W stands for water, I stands for ice and the number is the difficulty grade.)

Mission aborted

Ice climbing inherently requires the right conditions by its very nature. For ice to freeze it must be cold enough – and for long enough. First ascents are therefore a precise cocktail of skill and luck – skill in climbing them, but luck of finding fresh ice and finding it in ideal conditions.
“It was challenging at times,” VanWiemeersch said. “I had my sights set on big and unclimbed lines, yet changing conditions and making good decisions mandated in the end what we ended up climbing.”
Climber Sasha DiGiulian climbs a wall of ice in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, USA.

No rocks on this wall

© Keith Ladzinski

Finally, after a stretch of ice-threatening warm weather, the temperatures dropped. On a cold, windy day with the waves of the lake crashing, they headed into true Michigan conditions to access one of the hardest and tallest lines in the area of which VanWiemeersch previously had a first female ascent – HMR (WI5).
Located in the Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore and first ascended by Paul Kuenn in the mid-1980s, this ice route is frozen to a bluff directly over the water of Lake Superior. After a six-mile hike in on snowshoes, DiGiulian and VanWiemeersch rappelled down to the frozen surface of Lake Superior and climbed out setting hand-cranked ice screws as protection.
Sasha DiGiulian and Angela VanWiermeersch are seen hugging after successfully climbing ice in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, USA.

DiGiulian and VanWiermeersch share a moment of triumph (and relief)

© Keith Ladzinski

For DiGiulian, the trip was about both exploring and refining her newly-minted ice climbing skills, which has been documented in Superior Ice, a short film that you can watch at the top of this page. But it was particularly meaningful having another woman as a mentor.
“I have always believed that empowered women empower other women,” DiGiulian said. “Working together we can obliterate boundaries and define what our gender is capable of. You see it in rock, and now I’ve experienced it on ice.”

Part of this story

Sasha DiGiulian

American climber Sasha DiGiulian has made a career of overcoming the odds, with more than 30 first female ascents to her name.

United StatesUnited States
View Profile
Ice Climbing
Climbing