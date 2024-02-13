Saya Sakakibara is ready for the biggest BMX race of her life!

Riding down the street is hard enough for some people (ahem) let alone the skill, power, and split-second reactive nature needed at the top level of BMX racing that Australian rider Saka Sakakibar has honed to near perfection.

While some might have the preconceived idea that a BMX race wouldn't be that hard you'd be well truly floored at the numbers involved when taking a glance at what goes down from the start gate to the finish line.

A typical BMX race track (often called a pump track) is anywhere from 350m to 450m long with eight riders completing a lap in as little as 30-40 seconds at the sport's top level.

It captures the whole of the physical, the human body with speed, agility, the tactical, skill, and reaction time. It's just everything all in one. And I think it's just so exciting! Saya Sakakibara

Even before hitting the actual track, riders must conquer one crucial task, to propel themselves from a standstill at the start gate to a maximum speed of 25km/h to 30km/h as quickly as possible giving them the best position to navigate the twists and turns ahead of the pack.

The start gate? Oh yeah, a hefty metal ledge that all eight riders balance on (with their front tire while) they wait for a 'random' drop to start the race.

It's a real, blink-and-you-missed-it sport where so much happens in so little time!

Saya Sakakibara on the track © Red Bull

01 Early Beginnings

Saya Sakakibara's introduction to BMX was like many other Australian athletes out there - a brother or sister obsessed over a new sport!

I started BMX because of my older brother Kai. He was absolutely obsessed with BMX. And for me as a younger sister, I looked up to him so much and I just wanted to copy everything that he was doing. Saya Sakakibara

This all happened around the age of four and did initially see a false start with the superstar rider hating the sport (didn't we all shed some tears when trying to ride for the first time?). Her love for her brother once again shone through and she picked up her bike months later and it all started falling into place.

From age four to graduating high school it was non-stop practice on the bike alongside Kai which took them around the globe on the world circuit. It was at this stage that Saya thought to herself, that this could be a full-time profession and set her sights on the top.

In the following years, Sakakibara rose to the top of the women's circuit at home and her feats extended to global competitions with podium finishes in 2019 through to 2023.

Skip forward to 2024 and the Gold Coast native is readying for the biggest ride of her life!

Saya Sakakibara ready for the track! © Red Bull

02 Why BMX?

For most, riding a bike is just one of those integral things growing up. The four wheels become two, the trainer wheels go on and then the trainer wheels come off. All of a sudden it meant we could all go further and most importantly, quicker. There were often falls and bruises and cuts but nothing could encapsulate the feeling of the wind in your hair as you rode around your neighborhood block

For Sakakibara, that feeling kept growing and as we've seen, she's gotten faster, much, much faster!

What I love about BMX is just how challenging it is. It's so mentally and physically demanding just right from the start. It's eight people in the gate going through a 350-meter to 450-meter course, that's over in 30 to 40 seconds and everyone's going for that number one spot and it's super exciting. Saya Sakakibara

In the last few years alone, she took out first place at the Elite BMX Supercross Oceania Championships in 2019, represented Australia at the Tokyo games in 2021, and had countless wins at the UCI BMX Supercross World Cup. To say that's only the tip of accolades would be an understatement with a career that's spanned nearly 20 years.

03 Fears and strengths

No one is immune from anxiety, or fear, not even the best of the best. That's the lure of sports in general for both punters and participants, to overcome the impossible!

Saya talks candidly about the feelings she has at the start line.

I definitely feel fear when I do it. When I'm at the top of the hill ready to race, my heart is pounding. And yeah, there is that element of fear because as you don't know what's going to happen, I could crash, I could bump into other people, I could win, I could not win. And I think that's really exciting. Saya Sakakibara

It's almost unsurprising that fear can turn into a strength, and that fear can become the most important tool over you have over your competitors.

Saya Sakakibara poses for a portrait at Macarthur BMX Track in Camden © Brett Hemmings / Red Bull Content Pool

I think my strengths kind of changed season to season, and for this year, for sure, my strength was definitely my mental side. I was able to be consistent every time I got onto the gate and and make the least mistakes on the track as well, as well as being able to get on the gate and do my best every time. Saya Sakakibara

04 Routine is the reward!

It doesn't matter what you do, be it sports or daily life, you'll hear the same thing... routine is the reward!

The idea is simple, all the relatively small things you do in life add up and while each might seem piecemeal, the entire thing when put together equals a big piece of the pie and can mean the difference between first and second place.

For Sakakibara there's two non-negotiables. The first is a cold shower daily.

I do so many small things daily that add up to make a big difference in the long run. One of those things is a cold shower in the morning. Sometimes I wake up and I feel a bit anxious about the day, especially on race days and things like that. But once I get in that cold shower, I'm just like, Oh, it's fine, I can do this, I can do this, and it's not so bad. So I feel like that makes a big difference to start off the day. Saya Sakakibara

The other is prioritising recovery and making sure the body she has at the start line is in the best possible position to win.

So when I'm lining up at the top of the start Hill, I can just be confident in what I've done and be able to trust myself in that moment, even if they feel insignificant. I think it's really important to do those things well. So in those tough moments, I can just trust myself. Saya Sakakibara

The real beauty is, that while some athletes are considered in the top 1% of their sport, the things they do to get ahead and stay ahead can be done by you and me!

Saya Sakakibara gets her game face on © Red Bull

05 Bouncing back

It hasn't all been smooth sailing for Sakakibara with injuries, some quite serious scattered throughout her career. They've ranged from crashes to a full-blown half-hour concussion that forced her to second-guess her career.

I sometimes think about how it's too early for me to experience fear like a lot of people experience fear, like towards the end of their BMX careers when they're sick of crashing a stick of injuries and things like that. But I started to feel it in 2019 where there was probably a period of two months where I crashed on the first jump like three, four times. And then the last one…I had a concussion and, and there was such a huge journey to get back to being able to be confident. Saya Sakakibara

Part of the return to the track was taking stock of things and realising that injuries and the lows are a choice but part and parcel of being a professional athlete. The good thing is, the highs that come from pushing through, training, and recovery far outweigh them.

The good news is, the year has started well for the Aussie rider and she has her sights firmly set on big things for 2024 as she heads towards the biggest race of her life.

One headline that I would love to read about myself is Saya Sakakibara wins a medal! Saya Sakakibara

