Scotty James from Warrandyte, Victoria: Behind the Half-Pipe Champion

Scotty James is Australia’s half-pipe snowboarding champion, competing in the games well before his eighteenth birthday. An aptitude of success that has remained constant, a decade on. Nonetheless, at the end of the day, the Red Bull athlete hopes he’s remembered as Scotty James from Warrandyte, Victoria, prioritising family, fun and an enduring love for his sport .

Taking out a slew of wins in 2025, Scotty struck gold at 2025 FIS World Championships, X Games and Laax Open. Ahead of what may be his ‘most competitive season ever,’ Scotty is looking forward to facing up to some ‘healthy competition,’ a drive to come out on top while still having ‘a bit of fun’ along the way.

Early Wins: How He Got Here

Scotty grew up in a ‘snow family,’ happily skipping out on beach holidays for the snowfields, recalling his first experience of riding at just three years old. "We were not your stereotypical Australian family going to the beach or playing tennis or doing those sports,” recalls Scotty.

Early childhood wins began to shape Scotty’s scope for the future, solidified in his admission to the 2010 Vancouver games at just 15, making him the youngest male competitor in 50 years, an achievement that challenged his mindset. “Frankly, I hated it,” Scotty admits, “I think that was just a result of a lot of expectations. So all of a sudden my want to go riding wasn't about how it started.” In reframing snowboarding for the love of his sport and settling into the demands of elite-athletic life, Scotty has grown into an even stronger competitor.

To date, Scotty is a four-time FIS Snowboard World Champion. He has also won seven gold medals at the X Games. With a silver and bronze medal from the games under his belt, Scotty James is widely regarded as snowboarding's most successful competitor, an achievement he’s incredibly proud of, all the while keeping a firm eye on gold.

Scotty James tearing up the halfpipe © Lorenz Richard/Red Bull Content Pool

Scotty’s Signature Style + Technique

Scotty James competes as a half-pipe snowboarder, known for his vertical transitions and aerial tricks - short, high-energy runs which may only last for 30 seconds at a time.

Known for his versatility, Scotty’s half pipe runs feature highly technical spins: double corks and switchbacks. As a competitor, he is constantly looking for new ways to shake up his skillset and take on his rides creatively.

Training & Preparation

Scotty follows a rigorous training schedule, six to seven days a week. Currently, he lives in Monaco, allowing him easy access to the French and Swiss Alps, to keep him on his game. In the off-seasons, he’s known to do trampoline work or airbag training, to practice tricks and creative transitions.

When he’s not in the gym focusing on his core and mobility work, Scotty prioritises recovery, choosing ice baths to reduce stiffness or a Theragun after a long day of training. He also recognises the importance of mental preparation, visualising his jumps and complex aerial runs to maintain focus.

Part of Scotty’s mental preparedness has also come with learning when to take his foot off the brakes, making space for rest, and time with his wife and baby.

“If I have a day off before an event, I'd probably go out to breakfast, spend some quality time, maybe go use the gym, do some recovery, and then on the day of the event, I try to sleep. I don't sleep a hell of a lot,” the young dad shares, “but try and stay pretty relaxed.”

Scotty James helps the drivers establish the racing line © Brett Hemmings/Red Bull Content Pool

Life off the Snowfields

Since welcoming his son in 2024 with wife, Canadian singer-songwriter Chloe Stroll, time away from competing is best spent with his family. On days off, Scotty prefers to seek out a bit of fun: “Dad taught me how to have a lot of fun,” Scotty recalls “, Like we had so much fun when I was a kid…. I want to do that with Leo and share those moments with him as well.”

Being a dad in many ways has given Scotty a better perspective, helping him to show up as an athlete from a place of love, rather than complete obsession. Reflecting on his time as a dad, Scotty shares: “bad days aren't so bad 'cause you pick yourself up quicker… fatherhood's given me that.”

Scotty is also the author of the children’s book series ‘MOOKi,’ inspired by his childhood alter ego and lifelong love of drawing: a reminder to be brave and pursue your dreams fearlessly.

Scotty’s Impact and Legacy

Scotty has been at the top of his game for over a decade, consistently scoring in international tournaments and World Cups. In this way, the Red Bull athlete embodies consistent excellence in his discipline, paired with a unique flair for style, height and variety.

A family man and force of positivity, Scotty’s light is an ongoing source of inspiration for next-generation snowboarders, including Red Bull athlete and long-time fan Valentino Guseli.

Snowboarder Scotty James is a contest-winning machine © Lorenz Richard/Red Bull Content Pool

FAQ’s

How old was Scotty James when he first went to the games?

His first Olympic appearance was at the Vancouver Games in 2010

What are his biggest achievements?

Scotty James has appeared at four Winter Games and is a bronze and silver medalist. Scotty is also a four-time FIS Snowboard World Champion. As of this year, he is also an X Games seven times gold medalist.

What tricks is he best known for?

Scotty James is best known for his technical style and height, recognised for his ‘big’ air moments and half-pipe stunts.

How does he train during the off-season?

Scotty James has a notorious off-peak training schedule of gym and weight training combined with practice, including trampoline and airbag training.