Seb Ogier: fourth place has never made me happy

Anybody who knows me would know that fourth place has never made me happy and will never do! For my whole career I have been motivated only to win. So, for sure, last week's Central European Rally didn't go the way we were hoping for.

When I first saw the route, I wasn't sure whether I would compete. The excitement of a three-country rally was extinguished by the perspective of so many kilometres on the road going from the Czech Republic to Austria and, of course, to Germany. But, since I moved to Munich, this is sort of my home round of the WRC, so I decided to do it.

Starting the rally from Prague meant we got to see this beautiful city with some incredible architecture. That was nice.

But on the first proper stage on Friday morning I got a puncture due to rim damage. I couldn't believe it. I watched the footage of my onboard afterwards and on a very narrow section, where half of the road was already full of mud from the first few cars, I was following the same line like everybody when I clipped something and that was it. I dropped 40 seconds or something like that. It was really hard to take. I had this feeling of: "What can I do?"

We knew we would most probably lose a lot of time starting in fifth position, with the quick degradation of road conditions, but this extra time lost was hard to take. As well as this, I wasn’t feeling completely well. I had some headache and it wasn’t close to 100 percent for myself. The combination of these three things gave me a short moment when I thought I might be close to giving up; should I go back to service and stop?

But giving up has never been my motto, so I found the motivation again and moved on. I was happy to get to the end of Friday and then, on the weekend, things were improving. Saturday and Sunday were more enjoyable.

The conditions were better, with less rain. I was able to make some fastest times and I was happier with my pace, but sometimes I didn’t feel the need to take the risk through some of the muddy spots between the trees.

So, fourth place from this one and now we're moving forwards to Japan and the final round of the championship.

Like you can imagine, we expect Rally Japan to be a busy one . It's always really nice to go back to the home event for our team and all of the people in Toyota. The welcome in Toyota City is incredible and something I'm looking forward to again.

When we were there last year, it was great to see Taka [Katsuta] on the podium, but it would be nice to give everybody even more to smile about next month. You feel the responsibility as a Toyota driver on this rally and in this country. We know the main targets for the team have been achieved with the championships, but we still have this one target left for ourselves.

Starting position shouldn't be an issue this time and we hope we can have a good fight.