Yeah, no one's kicked us out from behind the rock just yet! I guess if us three are out, no one else is really getting waves, though, because we're so competitive with each other. No, there's some good kids who that are in the lineup. You know, probably Nick ‘Vasa’ Vasicek gets the best ones because he will just sit and wait for an hour just for that perfect set. Then you've got Mitch Parkinson and a few of the younger kids coming through, some real young kids who are starting to have a good dig behind the rock too, which is really cool. Not to mention Quincy Simmons, the Flying Squirrel! She got a one crazy one, and for her age group, she’s probably one the hardest chargers out there, boys and the girls.