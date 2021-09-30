Watch Video7 min
Surfing

See Shipstern Bluff roar to life in the latest Sessions edit

Although Red Bull Cape Fear didn't run in 2021, many surfers still headed to Shipstern Bluff for the winter swell as the latest Sessions edit showcases.
By Chris Binns
2 min readPublished on
Part of this story

Red Bull Cape Fear

Due to the current long-range swell forecast, …

AustraliaShipstern Bluff, TAS, Australia
View Event Info
While the fourth edition of Red Bull Cape Fear didn't happen in 2021, the host venue Shipstern Bluff saw its fair share of sizeable waves through the Australian winter. Tasmania came alive in April, right as the competition window opened. Although conditions weren't sufficient for the competition to take place, they were close enough for a considerable cadre of the field to fly to the Apple Isle and hit the waves.
In Tasmania, interstate surfers joined the local team on one of their first Shipstern hit outs for the year, as showcased in this edit by legendary filmmaker Tim Bonython.
Red Bull Cape Fear competitor Kipp Caddy rides the tube at Shipstern Bluff
Kipp Caddy proving he's ready for the big stage
© Andrew Chisholm
Wayne Cleveland airdrops over the Shipstern Bluff step
Wayne Cleveland launching over an early morning Shipstern step
© Andrew Chisholm
Red Bull Cape Fear competitor Mikey Brennan takes off on a Shipstern Bluff wave
Paddle purist Mikey Brennan rolling in from deep as day breaks in Tassie
© Andrew Chisholm
Red Bull Cape Fear competitor Summa Longbottom rides a wave at Shipstern Bluff
18-year-old Summa Longbottom had a solid dig on her first time at the Bluff
© Andrew Chisholm
There aren't many more comfortable at Shipstern than Marti Paradisis
© Andrew Chisholm
Usually, the season-opening swells at the 'Stern see a tight-knit local crew swing into action, but with Australian domestic borders open (at the time), there was a crew of newly recruited mainland competitors chomping at the bit to hone their Shipstern chops. Everyone from future first-time Red Bull Cape Fear competitor Summa Longbottom to 2012 world champ Joel Parkinson jetted into Hobart with slabs and steps on their minds.
Red Bull Cape Fear competitor and 2012 world champion Joel Parkinson rides the tube at Shipstern Bluff
2012 world champion Joel Parkinson looking as stylish as ever
© Andrew Chisholm
Red Bull Cape Fear competitor Lizzie Stokely takes the drop at Shipstern Bluff
Tasmanian Cape Fear competitor Lizzie Stokely putting the field on notice
© Andrew Chisholm
Red Bull Cape Fear competitor Dylan Longbottom flies out of a wave at Shipstern Bluff
Sure it's a kickout, but this Stern shot of Dylan Longbottom is too good
© Andrew Chisholm
Red Bull Cape Fear competitor Ryan Hipwood rides the tube at Shipstern Bluff
Cape Fear co-creator and Shipstern Bluff devotee Ryan Hipwood in the zone
© Andrew Chisholm
Kelly Nordstrom slides into a deceptively dreamy looking Shipstern wave
© Andrew Chisholm
"A day to remember!" Summa exclaimed on Instagram, who snagged herself a few gems on debut. Summa was chaperoned by her father, former Red Bull Cape Fear competitor and highly-regarded Aussie charger Dylan Longbottom. Summa had a ball on her maiden outing at Tasmania's most famous wave. "That was pretty amazing," said Dylan, "I'm so proud of her!"
Joel Parkinson has undoubtedly been to Shipstern Bluff before, but it was way back in 2007 on an early and iconic Billabong trip starring fellow Red Bull Cape Fear competitor Laurie Towner and the late, great Andy Irons.
"I had a great day," said Parkinson of his latest Tasmanian mission. "I loved it. It was so good to get back down here and catch a couple of waves." Parkinson was joined in the water by close mate and Red Bull Cape Fear co-founder Ryan Hipwood. The two were joined on the waves by the usual locals Marti Paradisis, Mikey Brennan, Zeb Critchlow, Kyron Rathbone and Kelly Nordstrom.
Keep your eyes peeled for first-time competitor Kipp Caddy charging in this edit. The tall New South Welshman is a man on a mission at present, chasing heavy waves wherever he can and making a name for himself doing so along the way.
Don't just take our word on any of this though, get comfortable and press play on the video above. We think you're going to love it.
Part of this story

Red Bull Cape Fear

Due to the current long-range swell forecast, …

AustraliaShipstern Bluff, TAS, Australia
View Event Info
Surfing
Surfing