While the fourth edition of Red Bull Cape Fear didn't happen in 2021, the host venue Shipstern Bluff saw its fair share of sizeable waves through the Australian winter. Tasmania came alive in April, right as the competition window opened. Although conditions weren't sufficient for the competition to take place, they were close enough for a considerable cadre of the field to fly to the Apple Isle and hit the waves.

In Tasmania, interstate surfers joined the local team on one of their first Shipstern hit outs for the year, as showcased in this edit by legendary filmmaker Tim Bonython .

Kipp Caddy proving he's ready for the big stage © Andrew Chisholm Wayne Cleveland launching over an early morning Shipstern step © Andrew Chisholm Paddle purist Mikey Brennan rolling in from deep as day breaks in Tassie © Andrew Chisholm 18-year-old Summa Longbottom had a solid dig on her first time at the Bluff © Andrew Chisholm There aren't many more comfortable at Shipstern than Marti Paradisis © Andrew Chisholm

Usually, the season-opening swells at the 'Stern see a tight-knit local crew swing into action, but with Australian domestic borders open (at the time), there was a crew of newly recruited mainland competitors chomping at the bit to hone their Shipstern chops. Everyone from future first-time Red Bull Cape Fear competitor Summa Longbottom to 2012 world champ Joel Parkinson jetted into Hobart with slabs and steps on their minds.

2012 world champion Joel Parkinson looking as stylish as ever © Andrew Chisholm Tasmanian Cape Fear competitor Lizzie Stokely putting the field on notice © Andrew Chisholm Sure it's a kickout, but this Stern shot of Dylan Longbottom is too good © Andrew Chisholm Cape Fear co-creator and Shipstern Bluff devotee Ryan Hipwood in the zone © Andrew Chisholm Kelly Nordstrom slides into a deceptively dreamy looking Shipstern wave © Andrew Chisholm

"A day to remember!" Summa exclaimed on Instagram , who snagged herself a few gems on debut. Summa was chaperoned by her father, former Red Bull Cape Fear competitor and highly-regarded Aussie charger Dylan Longbottom. Summa had a ball on her maiden outing at Tasmania's most famous wave. "That was pretty amazing," said Dylan, "I'm so proud of her!"

Joel Parkinson has undoubtedly been to Shipstern Bluff before, but it was way back in 2007 on an early and iconic Billabong trip starring fellow Red Bull Cape Fear competitor Laurie Towner and the late, great Andy Irons.

"I had a great day," said Parkinson of his latest Tasmanian mission. "I loved it. It was so good to get back down here and catch a couple of waves." Parkinson was joined in the water by close mate and Red Bull Cape Fear co-founder Ryan Hipwood. The two were joined on the waves by the usual locals Marti Paradisis, Mikey Brennan, Zeb Critchlow, Kyron Rathbone and Kelly Nordstrom.

Keep your eyes peeled for first-time competitor Kipp Caddy charging in this edit. The tall New South Welshman is a man on a mission at present, chasing heavy waves wherever he can and making a name for himself doing so along the way.

Don't just take our word on any of this though, get comfortable and press play on the video above. We think you're going to love it.