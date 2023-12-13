Shane Van Gisbergen: "How my supercars dream came true"

Hi, everyone.

It’s been a busier end to the season than usual for me. I’m moving to the US this week, and it’s been all about getting ready for that and getting everything into the container. Luckily I moved house last year, so I already threw out a bunch of stuff I don’t need!

It’s been a long time since I moved to Australia. It was 2007 that I started with Team Kiwi and Stone Brothers, and then Tekno six years later, and Triple Eight since 2016 — a pretty cool run.

But actually it started a five or six years before that, when me and my dad used to go to Pukekohe. I just remember being the kid going through the pits trying to get drivers to sign my posters and then carrying around crinkled posters all day.

Dad would be in this corporate box with his friends every year, up real high on turn 1, but I’d always go with my friends down a bit lower, closer to the fence, trying to get closer to the cars onto the back straight — I’d go out to that corner and watch them over the kerbs.

It was just cool. All I wanted was to be out there with those guys. Shane Van Gisbergen

It was Greg Murphy domination then. He won three years in a row, and the crowd would just go wild. Murph became my idol. He was the guy I always cheered for, so getting to race against him a few years later was pretty cool.

I have some great memories at Stone Brothers — getting my first win at home in Hamilton was pretty special — but the way it ended is probably the only thing I regret. I just wish I had spoken up instead of letting other people talk for me.

After three years at Tekno, it was at Triple Eight that things really clicked.

Shane van Gisbergen and crew pose for a portrait after winning © Red Bull Content Pool Shane van Gisbergen 1st and Jamie Whincup 2nd © Red Bull Content Pool Shane van Gisbergen celebrates after winning © Red Bull Content Pool Shane van Gisbergen celebrates winning the 2016 Supercars Championship © Red Bull Content Pool Shane van Gisbergen is congratulated by Jamie Whincup © Red Bull Content Pool

Some teams try to mould you into something — you’ve got to be shaved every day and say the right thing and not say your opinion — but when I joined the Triple Eight, I felt like I was encouraged to be a lot more comfortable and could just show myself a bit more. I even started enjoying some of the PR stuff!

I loved the openness and how good everyone worked together. Nothing was hidden. All the drivers spoke honestly about the set-ups. With other teams you tried and keep things to yourself to keep an advantage over your teammates, but at Triple Eight the ethics of it all were very different. I got used to it pretty quick, and it makes a huge difference.

Racing with Jamie (Whincup) and Craig (Lowndes) — for me it was cool to see how those guys operated. They’re two very different characters, and I learnt so much off them. Instantly I had to lift my game to match what those guys were doing.

Jamie and I raced it out for the championship at the end, and it did get a bit competitive, but we kept open and civil and had good battles all throughout the year.

Shane van Gisbergen and Jamie Whincup race during stop 3 © Red Bull Content Pool

It’s not easy winning the title. This series is at a very high level, and I’ve had some great races with some great drivers. Garth (Tander) was always good to race early on, and then with Jamie we had the battles.

And then there was Scott (McLaughlin). Obviously when someone is trying to take your dream away, it’s hard to be friends with the guy, but we still got along pretty well, and now it’s pretty cool to call him a friend. He’s someone I look up to and respect, and I’m proud of him for what he’s achieved.

In the last few years, it’s been battling with Cam Waters — he and I have had some great races — and then Brodie (Kostecki). There are so many good guys in the series. There aren’t too many guys I don’t like racing.

Shane Van Gisbergen and Will Brown win Bathurst 1000 © Red Bull Content Pool

While 2023 hasn’t ended the way I wanted, winning the Bathurst 1000 was a special moment. The short-term feeling of winning that race is very hard to describe. I didn’t experience the big crowd for my first in 2020, but then winning in 2022 and this year and having the packed podium — it’s just an amazing feeling walking out there and seeing all the people.

It’s been great to hear from the fans since I announced I was leaving, and they voted for me in the most popular driver award. I’m not the most outgoing guy or the most charismatic, so to get that award — I still don’t know how to put it into words or how to thank people. Shane Van Gisbergen

I hope I’ve been able to show what I’m really like as a racer on and off the track and that people see that I speak my mind and don’t try and butter things up. That’s just how I am. It’s been really cool to feel appreciated and respected for that.

I’ve had a blast in the Supercars.

Shane van Gisbergen 1st and Broc Feeney 2nd celebrate with crew © Red Bull Content Pool

Triple Eight has obviously changed recently, but it still feels like Triple Eight there. It’s all good people, good to work with and a fun environment. Broc (Feeney) has made me feel old! But he reminds me how I was back then. He’s so adaptable and can pick things up really quick, and his attitude helps a lot. He’s so good and focused. Especially this year he’s really pushed me. Having a good teammate made us both better.

And on the Red Bull side, it’s been amazing getting to meet so many cool people — not just the athletes but all the people who work for Red Bull as well. Everyone’s pretty cool and got their own story and way of doing things. And the opportunities — getting to represent them in Europe and now in America next year is going to be a cool story. Thanks to everyone for being a part of it.

My Pukekohe dream from when I was a kid eventually came true. It was where it all started, and last year, winning the last ever race there, the whole day was just the dream.

To win the Jason Richards Memorial Trophy at the last ever race there and get out of the car and have Murph as the first person to greet me; the people, the crowd, the reaction — it was amazing. Shane Van Gisbergen

And then of course Andrew Edwards, my engineer, used to work with Jason Richards closely — just seeing how much it meant to him getting to win that trophy was just so special.

That’s my favourite day in racing. That track was what sparked my dream to be a Supercars driver. To have the moment there on the last day at Pukekohe was pretty cool.

Maybe one day I’ll be back in Supercars, but for now I’m excited about the opportunity to race with Trackhouse next year. Everyone’s been encouraging me to go over there and have a proper crack. It’s a cool feeling. I’m just stoked to get going.

Cheers,

SVG.