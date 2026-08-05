How Arlo Parks danced her way back from burnout
Are you enjoying living in Los Angeles?
I like the sun, the pace, the nature, and that I can box here every day. I've always been athletic. I played field hockey at a high level and for a long time thought that would be my life. Besides boxing, I run regularly and lift weights; exercise keeps me grounded.
Your new album is inspired by American nightlife. What brought about this change in musical direction?
It was the end of a period of endless touring where I barely had time to live. I asked myself: 'What does it mean to truly live? To arrive, to be spontaneous, to have fun?' This attitude has carried over into the music.
You've also spent a lot of time in New York. What did you enjoy about the city?
It has an incredible club culture and a unique music history. I immersed myself in the history of nightclubs like Paradise Garage, The Loft, and Studio 54, and also explored the places that still exist today.
Each of my three albums had a different process; there was never any certainty from beginning to end
Was that an attempt to make up for the nightlife you missed during your teenage years?
Absolutely. Many people have time to immerse themselves in that world during college. But I was already touring when I was 17. So it was the first time I could really let loose. I think everyone needs that at least once in their life: just to dance for a few months.
Do you even have to go to a club for that?
Not necessarily. Sometimes at my house, we move the furniture aside, put on Janet Jackson, and dance around the living room. Dancing and movement are possible for everyone, everywhere.
What makes dancing so transformative?
It takes you out of your head and into your body in a way that's otherwise almost impossible. You act purely on instinct, you feel yourself, and you're part of something bigger. In those moments, my heart is very close to the surface. That's exactly the feeling I wanted to convey with my new album: to be able to lose yourself in it and, at the same time, find yourself.
Do you have self-doubt when you change your sound?
Always. It's part of the process when you challenge yourself. You feel like the ground beneath your feet isn't quite so solid. But that also means you're moving and growing. Each of my three albums had a different process; there was never any certainty from beginning to end.
How important is it for you to reflect your queerness in your music?
For me, it's less about being a voice and more about talking about the people I love, about community, and about what I represent. I'm queer, and that's reflected in my songs. I feel lucky to live in a time when more and more artists are openly embracing their queerness. Some people have always been afraid of being different. I try to spread openness to the world.
Get to know Arlo Parks
- Age: 25
- Born: London
- Living in: Los Angeles
- Biggest hit to date: Eugene
- Last album: Ambiguous Desire
- Passion outside of music: Writing poems
- When she's most creative: At night
- Celebrity fans: Billie Eilish and Michelle Obama