How Arlo Parks danced her way back from burnout

Sometimes life really does change overnight. Arlo Parks was just 22 years old when she won Best New Artist at the BRIT Awards and became the voice of a generation in Europe. While her friends were celebrating in London, she was already touring the world.

Sometimes life really does change overnight. Arlo Parks was just 22 years old when she won Best New Artist at the BRIT Awards and became the voice of a generation in Europe. While her friends were celebrating in London, she was already touring the world.

Sometimes life really does change overnight. Arlo Parks was just 22 years old when she won Best New Artist at the BRIT Awards and became the voice of a generation in Europe. While her friends were celebrating in London, she was already touring the world.

The London-based singer, whose real name is Anaïs Marinho, started writing songs at the age of 14 and had a record deal before she even finished high school. Today, Parks is 25, her tracks have been streamed hundreds of millions of times, and in 2021 she won the Mercury Prize, Britain's most prestigious album award, for her debut album, 'Collapsed in Sunbeams'.

The London-based singer, whose real name is Anaïs Marinho, started writing songs at the age of 14 and had a record deal before she even finished high school. Today, Parks is 25, her tracks have been streamed hundreds of millions of times, and in 2021 she won the Mercury Prize, Britain's most prestigious album award, for her debut album, 'Collapsed in Sunbeams'.

The London-based singer, whose real name is Anaïs Marinho, started writing songs at the age of 14 and had a record deal before she even finished high school. Today, Parks is 25, her tracks have been streamed hundreds of millions of times, and in 2021 she won the Mercury Prize, Britain's most prestigious album award, for her debut album, 'Collapsed in Sunbeams'.