Meet India’s skateboarding wonder-woman Atita Verghese

Atita Verghese has created her own skateboarding movement in India, where social opportunities for girls can be limited. Madars Apse went to meet her for Skate Tales Season 3.
By Niall Neeson
Skate Tales is Madars Apse’s documentary series journeying through skateboarding’s wilder shores. His international hunt for the skateboarding stories you don’t hear every day seeks the anti- heroes and outliers, mavericks and movements, as he travels along skating's outside edge to share life experiences and ask individuals that one simple question: what does skateboarding mean to you? Inevitably, inexorably, that journey had to take him to the door of Atita Verghese.
The inspirational Girl Skate Network founder at home in Bangalore, India

Atita Verghese

© Gaston Francisco

01

For the love of the game

Verghese is India’s foremost female skater. She discovered skateboarding culture through the country’s Holystoked crew who built India’s first DIY skatepark in Bangalore. As soon as she set foot on a board, her life changed forever and she has never looked back. As she says herself in this episode of Skate Tales dedicated to her: "Skateboarding to me is something that is really personal… it’s not just skateboarding, its all this other amazing stuff as well. It means a lot to me… just… love.”
Indian ripper Shraddha Gaiwad skating the basketball court session in Mysore during the filming of Skate Tales

Shraddha Gaiwad- Kickflip

© Gaston Francisco

Seattle's Kristin Ebeling ripping up a Bangalore bank spot

Kristin Ebeling- Backside Nollie Flip

© Gaston Francisco

02

Scene-building for India's female youth

In 2014, Verghese founded Girl Skate India, an NGO which encourages young women to follow her path into the great big world of skateboarding for themselves. In so doing, she has become an inspiration to women worldwide, but especially in India, a nation of a billion souls where skating is still in its infancy.
Scene-building with the remarkable Atita Verghese in Bangalore during Skate Tales

Atitia Verghese holds court

© Gaston Francisco

Skateboarding to me is something that is really personal… it’s not just skateboarding, its all this other amazing stuff as well.
Atita Verghese
03

From mixing concrete to becoming a scion

Having learned how to mix concrete and shape transitions with the Holystoked collective, she has worked on the majority of skatepark builds throughout her home country to this day. Along the way, skateboarding has seen her feature in many adverts, a TED talk, landed her roles in movies and even a cameo appearance in the Netflix show Skater Girl! In a society where opportunities for girls to be free of social constraints and have fun are thin on the ground, Verghese does more than just provide boards, pads or lessons... she has created a one-woman movement.
Madars Apse spreading the good word of skateboarding in India

New recruits

© Gaston Francisco

Some of the radical women who make up India's female skateboarding collective

Girl Skate India crew

© Gaston Francisco

That, surely, has to be something the world needs to know more about and so that is what Apse has done, on an absolutely all-time episode of Skate Tales!
