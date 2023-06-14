’s documentary series journeying through skateboarding’s wilder shores. His international hunt for the skateboarding stories you don’t hear every day seeks the anti- heroes and outliers, mavericks and movements, as he travels along skating's outside edge to share life experiences and ask individuals that one simple question: what does skateboarding mean to you? Inevitably, inexorably, that journey had to take him to the door of

Verghese is India’s foremost female skater. She discovered skateboarding culture through the country’s Holystoked crew who built India’s first DIY skatepark in Bangalore. As soon as she set foot on a board, her life changed forever and she has never looked back. As she says herself in this episode of Skate Tales dedicated to her: "Skateboarding to me is something that is really personal… it’s not just skateboarding, its all this other amazing stuff as well. It means a lot to me… just… love.”

, an NGO which encourages young women to follow her path into the great big world of skateboarding for themselves. In so doing, she has become an inspiration to women worldwide, but especially in India, a nation of a billion souls where skating is still in its infancy.

Skateboarding to me is something that is really personal… it’s not just skateboarding, its all this other amazing stuff as well.

