Meet India’s skateboarding wonder-woman Atita Verghese
Atita Verghese has created her own skateboarding movement in India, where social opportunities for girls can be limited. Madars Apse went to meet her for Skate Tales Season 3.
Skate Tales is Madars Apse’s documentary series journeying through skateboarding’s wilder shores. His international hunt for the skateboarding stories you don’t hear every day seeks the anti- heroes and outliers, mavericks and movements, as he travels along skating's outside edge to share life experiences and ask individuals that one simple question: what does skateboarding mean to you? Inevitably, inexorably, that journey had to take him to the door of Atita Verghese.
01
For the love of the game
Verghese is India’s foremost female skater. She discovered skateboarding culture through the country’s Holystoked crew who built India’s first DIY skatepark in Bangalore. As soon as she set foot on a board, her life changed forever and she has never looked back. As she says herself in this episode of Skate Tales dedicated to her: "Skateboarding to me is something that is really personal… it’s not just skateboarding, its all this other amazing stuff as well. It means a lot to me… just… love.”
02
Scene-building for India's female youth
In 2014, Verghese founded Girl Skate India, an NGO which encourages young women to follow her path into the great big world of skateboarding for themselves. In so doing, she has become an inspiration to women worldwide, but especially in India, a nation of a billion souls where skating is still in its infancy.
03
From mixing concrete to becoming a scion
Having learned how to mix concrete and shape transitions with the Holystoked collective, she has worked on the majority of skatepark builds throughout her home country to this day. Along the way, skateboarding has seen her feature in many adverts, a TED talk, landed her roles in movies and even a cameo appearance in the Netflix show Skater Girl! In a society where opportunities for girls to be free of social constraints and have fun are thin on the ground, Verghese does more than just provide boards, pads or lessons... she has created a one-woman movement.
That, surely, has to be something the world needs to know more about and so that is what Apse has done, on an absolutely all-time episode of Skate Tales!
