Isolation Nation: Greetings From Perth, Western Australia!

It's easy to overlook the most isolated cities in the world- and at the top of that list is Perth, Western Australia. For years, the city's skate scene has flown under the radar, overshadowed by the eastern states. However, despite its low-key, laid-back demeanour, there's much more to Perth than you might hear about. Western Australia is home to some of the world's best beaches, friendliest locals, and likely the highest number of Land Cruiser’s per capita. While our state is often dubbed the ‘mining state’, attracting a flurry of true blue Aussie characters, the positive side of the mining money influx has brought an abundance of liquid gold - concrete. This has laid the foundation for a dynamic skateboarding scene centred around Perth, but also scattered along the epic coastline which occasionally captures the spotlight.

Brendon Cross- Front Blunt © Justin Ward Know the ledge © Justin Ward

Over the years, this part of Australia has produced incredible skateboarders like Brett Margaritis , Andrew Brophy , Nick Boserio , Harry Clark , Zac Wilmore , Barry Mansfield , RJ Barbaro , Brendon Cross , Sean Parker , and Shaun Paul to name but a few. Currently, a new wave of skateboarders are pushing the limits here, while maintaining the same low-key attitude that our folk are known for.

In 2024, the main challenges facing skateboarders in our part of the world are the vast distances between rural parks, rising fuel prices, and developers who may not understand the value of what they’re looking to destroy. Let's dive into some of Perth’s terrain and lore as well as giving your some pointers for what lies just beyond, if you’re coming this far!

01 Scarborough Bowl

Zeyke Cooke- Back Smith © Justin Ward

If location is everything, then Scarborough’s beachside bowl is the place to be. Overlooking Scarborough Beach and surrounded by bars such as El Grotto, Rendezvous Hotel, and Livid Skate Cafe, Scarborough is a regular hangout for Perth’s transition riders. With pool coping and a 12-foot deep end, Scarborough has become a great introduction for the next generation of skateboarders keen to experience bigger transitions. It's the perfect spot to end the day with a hot lap of the bowl as the sun sets over the Indian Ocean.

02 Vic Park Bowl

Jon Cahill- Switch Blunt © Justin Ward

Built by some of Australia’s top skateboarders, including Dorfus and Sammy Bennett, the Vic Park bowl featuring pool coping and a mighty death-box holds iconic status. It’s a standout favourite among WA’s original transition crew and is the home base for Tony Edwards and the rest of the Bowl Scum crew. Located just a stone's throw from the Swan River, this typically empty bowl is cherished by Western Australia's bowl riders and is a favoured stop for Australia’s best, with recent visits from Ethan Copeland, Jedd McKenzie and Zepp Heyes.

03 Munster Ditch

Brendon Cross- Backside Blunt © Justin Ward

'Rough and raw' are the words that best describe the ditches of Munster. Featured on a 'back in the day' Slam Magazine cover with Harry Clark, these banks are notorious for their brutality, capable of stripping flesh and turning your skateboard into shredded bark. To tackle these ditches, bring fresh legs or deploy some assistance!

04 Busselton Skatepark

Cruz Uros- Stalefish © Justin Ward

Located south of Perth on the Busselton foreshore, with stunning views of the Indian Ocean and the iconic Busselton Jetty, the Busselton Skatepark, particularly the Busselton Bowl, has been pivotal in boosting the popularity of transition skateboarding in Western Australia. Upon the park's completion, Australian pro skateboarder Renton Millar brought consecutive King Of Concrete Skateboarding events to the bowl, attracting top talents like Kieran Woolley , Jedd McKenzie , Zepp Heyes , and Marley Rae . These competitions, offering substantial prize money, allowed local skateboarders to compete against some of the best, significantly influencing the skate scene in WA and leading to a rise in skilled skateboarders throughout the state.

For a time, until the Scarborough Bowl was built, Busselton was home to Western Australia’s only 'competitive bowl', featuring a challenging waterfall leading into a 10-foot deep end with a mellower shallow section. Beyond the big bowl's steel coping, the park includes a mini-bowl and extensive street sections with all the key elements of a solid street park. Busselton Skatepark is definitely worth a stop!

05 Civic Centre, Cottesloe

Sunny Cooke- Backside 50-50 © Justin Ward

Fun street rail located at the Civic Centre in one of the most affluent suburbs of Perth, Cottesloe. Slightly kinked and made of polished chrome, it is super fast!

In the last decade, Western Australia has seen more skate parks emerge than arguably any other state in Australia. Justin Ward

06 Perth Pool Culture

Cory Tyers- Feeble Grind © Justin Ward

There’s little to be said about Perth’s kinky pool scene and that’s just how the locals like to keep it. Seek and you shall find!

07 Bayswater Vert Ramp

RJ Barbaro- Sadplant © Justin Ward

What’s more is there to say, if you’re into vert then this is your option in Western Australia! Bayswater has reopened the door for vert skaters here, and is proving to be a breeding ground for some of our state's best up-and coming-skaters, including 2024 X-Games Gold Medalist Mia Kretzer , who won best trick in Women’s Vert.

08 Margaret River Skatepark

Zeyke Cooke- Ollie One-Foot © Justin Ward

For as long as I can remember, Margaret River was the furthest you could go for decent skate parks in Western Australia. Known primarily for its world-class surf and wines, skateboarding in the region has always been somewhat low-key. Despite its fame, skateboarding in Margaret River has consistently thrived, with solid local riders across generations now enjoying what is arguably the best skate park in Western Australia. The original Margaret River Skate Park, built by Convic Skate Parks, was the training ground for pro skateboarder Andrew Brophy and has housed local rippers include Ben Helminski , Tex Hadley , Ruben Felix , Callum McCauley , Zacc Connell and more recently Benny’s son Jeschke , Zeyke Cooke , Sunny Cooke and Flynn Jackman . In recent years, the park underwent a massive upgrade that carefully incorporated the original elements, revitalising it as a starting point for the new park. The revamped park offers something for everyone and has some of the best local riders in Western Australia.

09 Girrawheen Bowl

Sam Ormeski- Frontside Invert © Justin Ward

Old Girra! When this bowl isn’t littered with trash it’s one of the funnest mini bowls out west. Old and crusty is the best way to coin it thanks to her chewed up, aged concrete coping. This bowl can be a challenge to grind without a can of ‘clear’ (lacquer) in your artillery. A few of the Bowl Scum crew took it upon themselves to bring the concrete coping back to life for the betterment of all who visit, but will it stand the test of time? When the coping isn’t gritting her teeth, Girra is the closest thing we have to a fast little kidney. If that’s what gets you hyped, roll the dice and take a punt on Girra!

10 Wool stores, Fremantle

Wool Stores skatespot © Justin Ward

Wool stores, located in Fremantle, is a legendary ledge spot that has been a favourite among street skaters since the 1980s. It's the go-to spot for local ledge skaters and visitors wanting to experience Western Australia's most historic ledge. This iconic location, opposite Clancy’s Pub, has attracted professional skaters from around the world, drawn by its reputation as one of the longest and most perfect ledges available. Historic skateboarding locations like Wool stores should be preserved and maintained, as they play an authentic and organic role in creating, nurturing, and promoting meaningful culture for skateboarders and the wider community. Unfortunately the spot is under threat of being destroyed as developers look to gentrify the immediate area, overlooking the significance of preserving the Wool stores ledge for generations to come and ultimately destroying a piece of history that without careful protest could be lost forever.

11 Dunsborough

Luke Ward- Miller Flip © Justin Ward Sylvain Tognelli- Backside Powerslide © Justin Ward

One worthwhile road trip from your base in Perth is neighbouring Dunsborough, a thriving coastal town well worth a mission during any skate visit to this area. Dunsborough skatepark is a stand out: originally built by Convic Skateparks and later enhanced by local skateboarder and concreter Ben King , the park offers a fun roll with numerous lines catering to both street and transition skateboarders. It's small, fun, and functional, featuring a rad mini bowl with a rainbow and smaller-scale taco. Dunsborough’s Ball Bearing spot is a water feature located in the heart of the Lion’s Park around the corner from Soggybones Skate Shop. Drop by to say G’day to the crew dedicated to providing core skate essentials: shout out to the locals holding it down!

12 Perry Lakes Skate Park

Vai Evans- Nosebone © Justin Ward

Perry Lakes is another park that focuses heavily on transitions and boasts the steepest bowl in Perth. Designed with a pool-style shallow end and tight transitions throughout, all three sections of the bowl have pockets poured for fast and aggressive skateboarding. The rest of the park is also predominantly transition-oriented, however it also features a fun kicker-to-kicker gap, flat bar, small down rail, and some funky hips for those looking for something else. If you’re visiting Scarborough, you might as well hit Perry Lakes on the same route, especially if you enjoy a more pool-style bowl. Just be mindful of the after-school rush, which brings out plagues of inexperienced scooter kids and their parents who may not be the 'full bottle' of skatepark etiquette!

13 What are you waiting for?

For travelling skateboarders, bypassing Perth used to be understandable, given the population concentration in cities like Melbourne and Sydney on the east coast. However, over the past five years, skipping Perth has become a questionable choice: in the last decade, Western Australia has seen more skate parks emerge than arguably any other state in Australia. With a massive variety of options, from plaza-style parks to its own vert ramp, there's little to complain about. Throw in a handful of well-sized bowls, and you have a skateboarder’s dream run- stretching from Kalbarri in the north, to Esperance in the south. Come see for yourself!

Love skating? Be sure to watch the full Drop In Tour episode when eight of the world's best skaters landed in Australia for free on Red Bull TV.

33 min Australia Tour The skateboard demo tour hits Melbourne, Brisbane, Gold Coast and Sydney with Jamie Foy, TJ Rogers and more.