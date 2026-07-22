Two boards, one mission: Sky Brown chases history in skate and surf

The first time the world saw Sky Brown 's infectious smile was in an innocuous clip of her on a small halfpipe as a four-year old. Starting with her Velcro shoes and panning up to her sideways hat, she’s gripping the trucks of her skateboard and smiling at her dad behind the camera.

Sky Brown discovered skateboarding at an early age in Japan © Atiba Jefferson / Red Bull Content Pool

The world has been watching her skate ever since. Growing up close to beaches and with a skate ramp both in her garden and at her preschool, Brown quickly developed a natural style that set her apart from her young peers.

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“My dad’s skateboard was my favourite toy as a kid,” she remembers. But it wasn’t the only board she was drawn to. “My dad put me on a surfboard before I can remember. Surfing and skating became part of who I am.”

Quotation I want people to watch me skate and surf and say, ‘wow, that’s a cool show' Sky Brown

01 Growing up between Japan, Britain and California

Sky Brown's connection to the ocean remains central to her career today © George Karbus / Red Bull Content Pool

Born in Japan, and raised between there, Great Britain and California, Brown’s childhood was as fluid as the style she was developing on a board. Her entire family was creative, drawn to the outdoors and adventure. Her mother, Mieko, is Japanese, and her father, Stuart, is British. Brown was immersed in not just a multicultural childhood but the early affirmation that life was meant to be lived wholly, embracing all you can, of who you are, and what you’re drawn to.

“Being born in Japan, growing up between there and England and California – I never felt like I fit into just one box, and I’ve learned to love that,” Brown reflects.

So, all through childhood, Brown embraced her love of surfing and skateboarding like she embraced the different threads of her heritage. Not picking one sport, but giving each one their moment.

02 Becoming the youngest professional skateboarder in the world

Sky grew up skating ramps and bowls close to her family's home © Nauris Dollins / Red Bull Content Pool Sky embraced her multicultural heritage © Zorah Olivia / Red Bull Content Pool

From that first video of Brown on a ramp, dozens more emerged of a young Brown, and her younger brother, Ocean, skating in their coastal hometown. She didn’t have formal training, instead observing older riders and spending hours practising new tricks.

As her skills grew, so did the audience drawn to this young phenom who had so much style and joy in her movements. She gained international attention as her skills on large bowls and ramps matched a composure that was far beyond her years. In 2016 those clips led to her being the youngest Vans US Open participant ever at the age of eight. Two years later, she made history becoming the youngest professional skateboarder in the world at 10 years old. One year later, she was the first female skater to land a 540.

With skateboarding slated to make its Olympic debut in the 2020 Tokyo Games, Brown was emerging as one of the brightest young talents in the sport. She had fearlessness and authenticity in her style, that matched her technically sound skills, and it drew more fans and higher scores with every contest.

03 The 2020 injury that changed everything

Falls are an innate part of skateboarding but the one Brown suffered in June of 2020 nearly cost her everything. Practising in Tony Hawk’s facility, the then 11-year old Brown was going for a Frontside Alley-oop before losing control and falling nearly 15ft off a halfpipe ramp.

The fall led to the most serious injuries of Brown’s life, including multiple skull fractures, a broken left arm and lacerations to her heart and lungs. After days in the ICU, her recovery was described as a “miracle” by doctors. She shared after the accident that there was a moment her parents whispered about her giving up the sport that almost cost her her life. But for Brown, there was never any doubt.

The same tenacity and love that drew her to the sport in the first place, drew her back in. She started skating on flat surfaces with her cast on. A year later, she was ready for skateboarding’s big moment: the Olympic debut.

04 Winning bronze at Tokyo 2020

At age 13, Sky became Britain's youngest Olympic summer medallist © Atiba Jefferson / Red Bull Content Pool

Without the pandemic, Brown never would’ve been able to recover to participate in skateboarding’s inaugural Olympic Games. But when they did finally get underway in the summer of 2021, Brown was standing at the edge of the park, a smile on her face, ready to represent Great Britain on sport’s biggest stage.

She was riding high with the world’s attention, having won gold at X Games the month before. However, her first two runs on the women’s park course ended in falls, before doing enough in her third to lock in the bronze. At 13 years old, she became the youngest medallist in British Olympic history.

05 Chasing history as a skateboarder and surfer

Sky strives to be the best in skateboarding... and surfing © Leandro Terrile / Red Bull Content Pool Sky is focused on realising her dual-sport dream © George Karbus / Red Bull Content Pool

Brown has always said she’s never felt like she fits in a box, which might be partially why she’s chasing a dream few think is possible: becoming the first dual-sport Summer Olympian in skating and surfing.

Following her bronze in Tokyo, Brown reinvested her efforts to bring her surfing to the same level of her skating. She spent hours in the water, chasing contests from wave pools to breaks around the world, translating the skating style that's so uniquely hers to the waves.

“People are always saying my style for skating and surfing is so unique, and I hope that really shines through. It’s like a dance. I want every movement to have intention, flowing from one thing into the next. Power and speed, with style and beauty. I want people to watch me skate and surf and say, ‘wow, that’s a cool show’.”

Months before the Paris 2024 Games, Brown was in contention for an Olympic quota spot. Despite finishing 17th in the ISA’s Surfing Games in Puerto Rico, the highest result ever by a Great British surfer, Brown missed qualifying for Paris by a single spot.

She did, however, make her second appearance in skateboarding, bringing home another bronze medal to add to her ever-growing collection of hardware.

06 Starring in Now Days and inspiring the next generation of women surfers

Sky Brown - The 'superstar' in the Now Days movie © Arto Saari / Red Bull Content Pool

Despite missing the opportunity to surf for Paris 2024, Brown continues to surround herself with the best in the surf world. In 2026 Brown was a part of a one-of-its-kind surf film: Now Days . Featuring three world champions, all of whom are also Olympians – Caity Simmers, Caroline Marks and Molly Picklum – as well as known surf star Sierra Kerr, Brown and the five women can be seen in some of the most iconic surf destinations across the world, shattering the ceiling of preconceived notions around women’s surfing.

“I love that group of women. Being surrounded by some of the best women in the world all working together with the same passion is just amazing. When I was younger there weren’t many women doing this at this level, so to be in a film celebrating exactly that moment means everything.”

Watch Now Days streaming on Red Bull TV.

07 What’s next for Sky Brown?

At 18, Brown still has her sights set on making history as a dual-sport champion in surfing and skateboarding. And now, calling Southern California home, it's an ambition she’s chasing with everything she's got.

“I’ve always wanted to go where athletes haven’t gone before, and doing it in LA – at home – makes it mean even more. I missed Paris in surfing by one spot, and that just made me want it even more. It’s never been done in over 100 years and I love a challenge.”

08 Sky Brown quick facts

Full name: Sky Brown

Born: July 7, 2008

Birthplace: Miyazaki, Japan

Nationality: British-Japanese

Sports: Skateboarding, Surfing

Olympic medals: Bronze (Tokyo 2020, Paris 2024)

First Olympic medal age: 13

Residence: Southern California

About the author Who is AJ McCord? AJ McCord is a Denver-based writer, host and content creator who loves highlighting the human being underneath the jersey with a particular focus on action, adventure and Olympic sports athletes. When she’s not writing about her favourite adventure sports, you can find her rafting, surfing, snowboarding or generally adventuring. Make sure you follow her adventures on social @aj_mccord.