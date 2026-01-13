Italian professional snowboarder Ian Matteoli performs a frontblunt to fakie over the rainbow rail at Slopestyle on the Edge.
Riding the ridgeline: The world’s narrowest snowpark

Slopestyle on the edge: Felix Georgii, Fabian Bösch and Ian Matteoli throw down epic tricks on a ridgeline snowpark built for pure precision.
By Henner Thies
    Slopestyle on the Edge - not for the faint-hearted
    The features of Slopestyle on the Edge at a glance
    Epic action in an epic set-up
Felix Georgii, Fabian Bösch and Ian Matteoli agree – this is the narrowest course in the world! "You have to perform your tricks perfectly and land precisely on this ridge," emphasises Georgii. "There are really steep drops to the left and right, so everything has to be perfect."
This slopestyle course is something completely new
Ian Matteoli

Epic tricks on a narrow ridge: Slopestyle redefined

Felix Georgii, Ian Matteoli and Fabian Bösch show how precision and focus can reach new dimensions in the world's narrowest snowpark.

Felix Georgii
Georgii's partners in crime Max Hitzig, Fabian Bösch and Ian Matteoli agree with him: "The best advice up here is not to look down the sides," says Matteoli. "Concentrate on the course and look ahead!" The perfect set-up for freestyle skier Fabian Bösch: "I'm always so focused when I'm skiing that I don't notice anything to the right or left. Then I can only see the course. That really helped me up here!"
This isn't their typical terrain, but they proved with epic tricks that they are also at home on extreme slopestyle terrain. Precision and focus are mandatory - no mistakes allowed.
01

Slopestyle on the Edge - not for the faint-hearted

Freeskier Fabian Bösch performs a front flip on the drop at Slopestyle on the Edge.

Frontflip on the drop - warm-up á la Fabian Bösch

Mentally, it was a big challenge
Fabian Bösch
No question, Slopestyle on the Edge is the ultimate challenge for body and mind. "When I stood at the start of this narrow snake run for the first time, I had a queasy feeling," says Georgii: "The tension was there, and I had to tap my chest a few times before I dropped in. But once you're in the run, you're 100 percent focused! And the run is really fun. The best feeling!"
Wakeboard pro and snowboard ace Felix Georgii performs a boardslide over the gap rail at Slopestyle on the edge.

Felix Georgii slides on a literal narrow ridge

As narrow as the ridge on which the course was elaborately installed is, the features that Georgii and co have at their disposal after completion are just as bold: "The gap rail is the craziest feature where you have the least room for error," says Matteoli. Georgii and Bösch agree that they definitely had to overcome themselves to pull off the first tricks over the 7m-long gap rail. "Mentally, it was a big challenge," confirms Bösch. "But after overcoming it for the first time, you're really into it!"
Professional freeskier Fabian Bösch slides over the rainbow rail at Slopestyle on the Edge.

Fabian puts the rainbow rail in the right freeskiing light

Wakeboard pro and snowboard ace Felox Georgii performs a boardslide with his snowboard at Slopestyle on the Edge.

Felix Georgii - Boardslide on the Rainbow Rail

Freeski ace Fabian Bösch slides down the downrail on his freeskis at Slopestyle on the Edge.

Freeskier Fabian Bösch gets creative on the down rail

Freeski pro Max Hitzig performs a straight air over the gap jump at Slopestyle on the Edge.

Max Hitzig hits a straight air over the gap jump

Snowboard ace Ian Matteoli performs a lipslide with his snowboard over the gap rail at Slopestyle on the Edge.

Ian Matteoli with a lipslide over the gap rail

02

The features of Slopestyle on the Edge at a glance

03

Epic action in an epic set-up

Freeskier Fabian Bösch does a slide with his freeskis over the Rainbow Rail at Slopestyle on the Edge.

It doesn't get much narrower than this: Fabian Bösch on the Rainbow Rail

The best advice up here is not to look down the sides!
Ian Matteoli
After the first orientation runs, there's no stopping Georgii, Matteoli and Bösch. Whether it's Georgii's lipslide on the rainbow rail, Bösch's boardslide 270 off the gap rail or Matteoli's switch 540 - the boys show what's possible on a narrow ridge and make the most of the epic set-up high above Italy. The three of them even get carried away with some double lines, where they ride the course together with only a few metres between them.
