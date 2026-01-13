Riding the ridgeline: The world’s narrowest snowpark

agree – this is the narrowest course in the world! "You have to perform your tricks perfectly and land precisely on this ridge," emphasises Georgii. "There are really steep drops to the left and right, so everything has to be perfect."

, Fabian Bösch and Ian Matteoli agree with him: "The best advice up here is not to look down the sides," says Matteoli. "Concentrate on the course and look ahead!" The perfect set-up for freestyle skier Fabian Bösch: "I'm always so focused when I'm skiing that I don't notice anything to the right or left. Then I can only see the course. That really helped me up here!"

No question, Slopestyle on the Edge is the ultimate challenge for body and mind. "When I stood at the start of this narrow snake run for the first time, I had a queasy feeling," says Georgii: "The tension was there, and I had to tap my chest a few times before I dropped in. But once you're in the run, you're 100 percent focused! And the run is really fun. The best feeling!"

