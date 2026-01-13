Riding the ridgeline: The world’s narrowest snowpark

Felix Georgii, Fabian Bösch and Ian Matteoli agree – this is the narrowest course in the world! "You have to perform your tricks perfectly and land precisely on this ridge," emphasises Georgii. "There are really steep drops to the left and right, so everything has to be perfect."
This slopestyle course is something completely new
Georgii's partners in crime Max Hitzig, Fabian Bösch and Ian Matteoli agree with him: "The best advice up here is not to look down the sides," says Matteoli. "Concentrate on the course and look ahead!" The perfect set-up for freestyle skier Fabian Bösch: "I'm always so focused when I'm skiing that I don't notice anything to the right or left. Then I can only see the course. That really helped me up here!"
This isn't their typical terrain, but they proved with epic tricks that they are also at home on extreme slopestyle terrain. Precision and focus are mandatory - no mistakes allowed.
01
Slopestyle on the Edge - not for the faint-hearted
No question, Slopestyle on the Edge is the ultimate challenge for body and mind. "When I stood at the start of this narrow snake run for the first time, I had a queasy feeling," says Georgii: "The tension was there, and I had to tap my chest a few times before I dropped in. But once you're in the run, you're 100 percent focused! And the run is really fun. The best feeling!"
As narrow as the ridge on which the course was elaborately installed is, the features that Georgii and co have at their disposal after completion are just as bold: "The gap rail is the craziest feature where you have the least room for error," says Matteoli. Georgii and Bösch agree that they definitely had to overcome themselves to pull off the first tricks over the 7m-long gap rail. "Mentally, it was a big challenge," confirms Bösch. "But after overcoming it for the first time, you're really into it!"
02
The features of Slopestyle on the Edge at a glance
A 12 metre gap on a windy and rocky ridge. The kicker is built directly on a rocky outcrop, which makes it extremely solid and gives it a natural look. The landing has also been fitted into the slope. However, it had to be realigned and slightly reshaped to match the course of the entire run.
6 metres long and 3.5 metres high, the rainbow rail is built on a natural elevation. Special attention was paid to the transition zones before and after the rail to ensure plenty of flow and, above all, a safe landing.
The 10-metre-long, 3-metre-high Mini Gap is the natural set-up of the ridge. The terrain provided the perfect speed, flow and snow cover.
The Big Gap is around 20 metres wide. It is built over two cliff tops and leads into a slightly sloping landing, which makes this jump more technical than it looks. You have to be fully committed to this gap.
This 6-metre-long rail is built between two huge boulders. It bridges a steep 45° slope, which makes the rail look extremely spectacular. Technically not the most challenging, but certainly one of the scariest features of this run.
A 30-metre-long intermediate section connects the first and second parts of this narrow run with some smaller wooden features. It is slightly uphill and therefore requires some speed, a few pumps and relaunches. At the same time, the intermediate section is the narrowest part of the entire run at just 1 metre wide and runs between two steep cliffs.
Not a particularly difficult rail at first glance. On second glance, however, it is noticeable that the 6-metre-long down rail is built into a very steep, exposed section and has only a very narrow landing zone.
This feature takes riders from one mountain face to another. The in-run is located in very exposed, rocky terrain that ends in a steep 3-metre-high kicker. This feature is at least as visually impressive as it is mentally demanding for the riders.
03
Epic action in an epic set-up
The best advice up here is not to look down the sides!
After the first orientation runs, there's no stopping Georgii, Matteoli and Bösch. Whether it's Georgii's lipslide on the rainbow rail, Bösch's boardslide 270 off the gap rail or Matteoli's switch 540 - the boys show what's possible on a narrow ridge and make the most of the epic set-up high above Italy. The three of them even get carried away with some double lines, where they ride the course together with only a few metres between them.