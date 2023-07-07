"We're like a family unit": Inside 20 years of Stale Biskitz

Next year will mark an important anniversary: 20 years of Stale Biskitz. Poppin Jack co-founded that pioneering dance crew when he was just 14-years-old, and has now spent the majority of his life nurturing it.

“It started with my friends and I who were dancing together at the time. We wanted to build something bigger,” Poppin Jack remembers. “So we started Stale Biskitz – just a random name that my friend came up with. And we've been going since 2004.”

In the early days, the crew was made up of four popping dancers: Alby, Yuki, Adam and, of course, Poppin Jack himself (“But I was the young one,” he remembers). They met at Sydney Street Dance Studio 'Dancekool' and began practising together, determined to get better and start entering competitions. Now nearly two decades on, the line-up has changed and the aspirations have got bigger, but what drives them has remained the same: a love of dance and commitment to the community around it.

Today, Stale Biskitz is made up of Poppin Jack; his younger brother, Keanu; plus dancers Jiggy Jaya, Koh and Tripti. Both as individuals and a crew, Stale Biskitz are some of the most respected names in the scene. (Case in point – last year, Koh was crowned the Australian winner of Red Bull Dance Your Style , the competition that sets out to find the country’s best street dancer). Many of them teach classes here in Australia, and all are dedicated to their training, while in a mark of their prestige, Poppin Jack, Keanu & Jiggy Jaya have even been inducted into the "EB Fam", a group of dancers who have been given the nod of approval by the legendary group The Electric Boogaloos -- one of the original Popping crews.

“Stale Biskitz have their own rich history in themselves, and Jack as an individual has to be one of the most respected street dancers of all time in Australia because of his care for the community. He's just so generous and with teaching people,” says Kieran Crowe, a litefeet dancer and the resident DJ at Red Bull Dance Your Style. “He is, in my eyes, one of the GOATs.”

And Stale Biskitz have a bond that runs deeper than many crews. Poppin Jack inducted his brother Keanu, who is six years his junior, once he got experienced enough in dance. Together, they began teaching Jiggy Jaya and, later, Koh when they were primary school aged, and both eventually joined the crew. And the newest member, Tripti, has also been a longtime student of Poppin Jack’s . Adding to the intrinsic connection, many of the members attended Newtown High School of the Performing Arts at different times.

Stale Biskitz in 2023. © Tiffany Nung

“It’s more than just we're friends,” Poppin Jack says. “Because me and Keanu are brothers, Jaya is a close family friend, so there's family ties there. Koh we've known since he was a little kid, and Tripti has been a student for eight years. So we really have taken the time to get to know each other more and be there for each other.”

Every new member has joined organically, as they spent long periods training side by side and learned how well they work together.

“So it's more of that mutual relationship,” says Poppin Jack. “And then as we get closer, it's like, oh, there's competition coming up. Let's enter. We become like a family unit.”

Stale Biskitz meet up to train weekly, and Poppin Jack thinks it’s that consistency that has helped them go the distance.

“We're always representing, we've never taken a back burner. We're staying consistent, working hard, entering competitions, running events, being there in the community. People know who we are and what we stand for.”

We're always representing, we've never taken a back burner. Poppin Jack

As they gear up to mark 20 years as a crew, the focus will be more shows, more battles and continuing to be a leading force in the community.

“I think for some of us the focus is travelling and battling. For some, like myself, it's organising events. And then for some it's just training – purely enjoying the dance and working hard together. So we'll all be supporting each other with whatever we're doing, but for Stale Biskitz we're really trying to achieve our goals, whether it's going overseas, running great events, or just levelling up as dancers.”

Together, Stale Biskitz have enjoyed some incredible successes. One of the biggest was winning team popping battle KOD in Sydney and being sent to Korea for the Oceania preliminary, where they beat both China and Japan, and ended up proceeding to the world final.

But as Poppin Jack sees it, the biggest highlight has just been the camaraderie.

“It's just performing together and battling together over the years. It's the time we've spent together – that's all a big moment,” he says. “KOD came to a head with like, Okay, we're on this big stage. But it's all those little moments that make it what it is to be a crew.”