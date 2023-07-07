We always knew that Ubisoft and Massive Entertainment , otherwise known as Ubisoft Massive , were tasked with making a Star Wars game when the license was loosened from EA ’s grasp and Lucasfilm Games , in a boon for storytellers industry-wide, chose to diversify the types of studios and publishers that could work on Star Wars.

And while EA and Respawn still have the Star Wars Jedi: series, most recently installed with the very excellent Survivor , all eyes have been on what Ubi and Ubi Massive could do with all their resources and open-world experience. The end result, in case you’ve been living under a rock in Beggar’s Canyon, is an open-world game set against the backdrop of the scoundrel archetype and the underworlds in which they operate. Specifically, we have Kay Vess and her cute alien sidekick, Nix (it’s weird referring to other creatures and races in Star Wars as ‘alien’, but we’ll just make do here). These two are cut from the same cloth as Han Solo and Chewbacca and, together with ND-5 , a war and battle-hardened BX-series droid commando with the sort of gruff voice and exterior normally reserved for the Western antihero archetype, they set out to pull off a major heist that might just get them in trouble with every unsavoury element in the galaxy, and then some.

It’s the sort of setup die-hard Star Wars fans like us love, and even had our very own iamfallfromgrace swooning at its potential.

“I'm not the biggest Star Wars nerd,” she candidly revealed to us. “I saw the movies as a kid and dabble in some of the games in my adult years, but Star Wars Outlaws will definitely drag me back into the Star Wars world.

“From what we saw in the trailer it looks like a great mix of exploration, combat, stealth and action. And, of course, the cutie companion, Nix. I think this will be an incredible experience whether you're a die-hard Fandalorian or a casual Jedhead like myself.”

The game has everyone talking, and in particular fans of some of the older, more nostalgic pieces. And that’s largely because it takes place between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi -- pivotal films in their own right, with both helping Star Wars reach global fever pitch at teh time of their respective releases. And when asked about the choice for this setting by this very writer over on AusGamers , the game’s narrative director, Navid Khavari , echoed what might now be a laboured line, but stated the obvious nonetheless, declaring Outlaws as “the Star Wars game that we want to play, right?”.

“The *really* fun part about it, from the writing perspective, is we know the events of the original trilogy from the Rebel and Imperial perspective, but what about the people on the ground?” he adds. “What about people in the cantinas? What about the people within the underworld pulling off jobs? How do they see, sort of, what the character... like, Jabba the Hutt , what does Kay think of Jabba? All those opportunities just sort of came out naturally [in the writing process].”

The Gamble(r)

Narrative is going to be a huge part of the game, and as you can see from the gameplay video embedded above, everything is about embracing what we know and love about Star Wars, but also in amplifying it with Ubi Massive’s own spin on things...

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story went down a similar path, as well as its prequel series, Andor , where we got to witness an entirely new side of Star Wars -- one not wholly governed by space knights and space wizards, but rather one taking a look at the backbone of either the Rebel Alliance and all of its sacrifices, or even just the small towns and unique job sectors that keep the galaxy functioning. It’s a poignant entry to point out too, as it’s also set close to the same timeline as Outlaws, though in Ubi Massive’s take on things we’re really only buttressing against the Empire, and instead live in its oppressive shadow, which has opened up all sorts of opportunity for those with a bit of dare, or certainly the means to utilise said shadow to their advantage.

“We [wanted] an underworld story,” Navid asserts. “We wanted it to be between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. What is the story we have? What's a character in that time period that would have a fresh perspective; a unique perspective? And honestly, probably, most of all, from all the projects I've worked on, it starts to unfold itself in a very natural way, and what was great was both on the gameplay side and on the narrative side, we were all talking about each other's elements, right?”

“We [always] wanted to do a scoundrel story in an open-world setting where we give the player a lot of freedom but also, we really wanted to tell a strong story about a strong character,” adds game director, Mathias Karlson . “And [our] collaboration with Lucasfilm, they were a big part of, like, "guys, I think we know exactly where this makes the most sense", given the backdrop of the galactic civil war and the Empire and the Rebels. And that's not really what [Kay]’s concerned about, but the underworld is thriving, right? That's the world she's navigating. And ultimately, you play [in that].”

Freedom to move about the open-world is also a major factor in proceedings, as well as agency. It’s the [Force] balance, right? Trying to tell a tight Star Wars story with a beginning, middle and end, while also freeing up the player with agency and a sense of ownership of not only their actions, but their decisions, too.

You’ve Taken Your First Step into a Larger World

How upgradeable she is, or even Nix or ND-5 for that matter hasn’t been fully revealed, but she does have a custom blaster...

Another huge element of the game is in its seamlessness. The team at Massive are masters of technology and what we’ve seen so far has been impressive. It’s one thing to make an open-world game and quite another to ensure there’s no noticeable loading and that it all fits and flows together, regardless of your decisions within it. Kay will have a Speeder and her own ship to utilise for getting around planetside relatively quickly, and for getting to said planets in the first place, respectively. And as this is a game built around a scoundrel doing scoundrel things, there’s an economy and neat upgrade system that sits snugly in the ‘contextually-sound’ camp, meaning the nefarious things you’re doing will be rewarded (and rewarding) with shopping sprees and better gear to do even more of those dirty, scoundrel-specific jobs.

The team has leant right into the archetype and Kay looks like she’ll be an endearing character full of flaws and hope and wonder -- all of the traits these redeemable types need. But she also looks like she’ll maintain a bit of an antihero edge about her, which we’re hoping remains throughout the whole endeavour. After all, we have her sidekick, Nix, to fill in for the requisite cute (and marketable *cough* Grogu *cough*) aspect to any new Star Wars tangent. How upgradeable she is, or even Nix or ND-5 for that matter hasn’t been fully revealed, but she does have a custom blaster that features a firing option for ‘every occasion’, so we expect that at least to be a key tool you can invest in.

And just on ‘every occasion’, as you might have seen in that video, stealth is going to play a big part in the game, but this and even all-out action are tied to a reputation system that will determine your relationships with the various actors who make up the underground, whether that’s the syndicate, the Hutts or newer mobs brought in by the writers at Ubi Massive, and it’s in this aspect of the game we’ll see a better reflection of a player's choices. And tied to all of this is a system that creates emergent opportunities, but it’ll be the inquisitive and exploratory types who it looks like will get the most out of it.

“Yeah, yeah. So really, following your nose, pointing [it to] where you're curious or intentionally pursuing goals, [it] will be a key part of how you play alongside this backbone, this engine of the core narrative,” Mathias confirms on the game’s cadence. “I think one thing that was very precious to us [was] this idea of harmony… yes, we meet Kay and Nix in the beginning as a player of the game.

“They've had a relationship for years, which really cements their 'dynamic duo' and what that means in gameplay. But very soon in the adventure, Kay, Nix -- and you with a controller in hand -- are experiencing what's in front of you for the first time together. And that first time experience; harmonising between player and avatar, is really key to us."

“I think I'll just add to that,” Navid throws in. “Talking about emergent opportunities. There is this sort of beat by beat journey for Kay that we want players to enjoy and experience. But even from the walkthrough, if you had snuck through that type of hideout and not fired a shot, your reputation wouldn't have gone down. If you had bribed the Imperial officer, you wouldn't have been made WANTED.

“So it's felt very organic working on this where yes, she has her journey, but those moment to moment decisions and consequences through her reputation, through her interactions with the Imperials, it's just thrilling. It feels very unique and fresh.”

“Freedom to explore with actions that have consequences, was really two leading principles for us,” concludes Mathias.

Closing Crawl

Star Wars Outlaws is going to be something of a revelation, if Ubi Massive can deliver on its promise. But what we already know from everything we’ve seen and in chatting with the devs is that -- from a pure Star Wars perspective -- Outlaws already nails that *something* so many fans are looking for. The scoundrel archetype, which we’ve mentioned here a bit -- akin to a Rogue Class in any other RPG or action-RPG, only with more sass (and dare and adventure) is such a fresh one to explore in the videogame space and with an open-world or, open-galaxy, really, it simply seems like this Star Wars world is going to be our oyster.

Currently slated to launch on PC and next-gen machines in 2024, Star Wars Outlaws is the droid (game) you’re looking for.