The strangest moments in rap history

Kanye West paid USD$3,900 to have a curry delivered from Wales to New York City. 50 Cent actually asked 18 questions in his 2003 hit ’20 Questions’. Xzibit once nearly drowned at Sydney’s Bondi Beach.

Hip-hop history is full of stranger-than-fiction history and bizarre facts. And together with the team at Acclaim, Christopher Kevin Au has spent this year unearthing them.

Au – you may know him as 24 Karat Kev, or just Kev – is the host of Rap Royale, a new game show from Red Bull and Acclaim. It’s all about delving into rap’s colourful history and putting the contestants – who happen to be homegrown hip-hop heroes like Mulalo, Nerve, Posseshot and Nooky – to the test, to find out just how knowledgeable they are about the greats who came before them.

Rap Royale is a lot of fun. But as Au sees it, the show was also a chance to educate on the vast history of hip-hop, especially here in Australia.

“A big focus for me on the show was the Australian stuff,” Au tells Red Bull. “I think because… we really entered a new era of Australian hip hop [just] in the past few years. And that's amazing. But I think with that, it's really easy for people to forget that hip hop's been in this country for decades. And who's actually laid the foundations for something like this to happen?”

“I've always said that to know where we're going in the future, we always have to look to the past and definitely pay homage to who’s laid the groundwork.”

So what are some of the funniest facts and most interesting pieces of hip-hop history that Au unearthed during his Rap Royale research? While you’ll have to watch the show to hear them all, here’s a few to get you started.

The episode 1 cast of Red Bull Rap Royale. © Ken Leanfore

Chopper Read made a rap album

Yes, you read that right. Infamous criminal turned jailhouse author Chopper Read also once got in the booth to make a rap album.

In 2006, Read released an LP called Interview With A Madman, a bloated 28 track release that happened to feature some of the noughties biggest homegrown hip-hop acts.

“I won't say it was impactful, but Chopper Read had a really random rap album back in the day with some of the biggest hardcore hip-hop figures in the country,” Au says. “He had international guests on there, and a lot of local formative hip hop acts from back in the 90s and 2000s. Acts like Brad Strut and Lyrical Commission were on there. Bias B was on there. Phrase was on there.”

“I remember watching the YouTube video for it years back. When I was researching that we looked it up again, and it's pretty random. It's just Chopper Read standing there and a ballerina dancing in the street with some Japanese gangster. The concept was kind of weird, but I liked it.”

P Diddy ran the Olympic torch through New York

Sounds made up, but it’s completely true: Sean “Puff Daddy” Combs was an Olympic torch bearer back in 2004, during an (unsuccessful) bid from his home city of New York to host the 2012 Summer Olympics.

For Au, this was one of the most surprising rap facts he unearthed.

“I was like, there's no way that's true because it just sounds almost TOO in his character to be true. But apparently it was,” he says. “I would have liked to think of myself as someone who is pretty tapped in with P Diddy, but apparently not.”

Sound Unlimited Posse were the first Australian hip-hop act to get a major label record deal

Decades before homegrown rappers like The Kid Laroi were mainstream success stories, a four-piece group from Sydney became the first ever Australian hip-hop group to snag a major label record deal. They were Sound Unlimited Posse, an early 90s crew who have gone down in local history as one of Australia’s pioneering rap acts.

“It was cool that we got to talk about a group like Sound Unlimited Posse, who were one of the formative hip-hop groups from Sydney and the first group from Australia to get a major label deal,” Au says.

Signed to Sony, Sound Unlimited Posse only released one album, A Postcard from the Edge of the Underside, but it’s a record that continues to influence today. In fact, N’Fa Jones recently picked the single ‘Unity’ as Australian hip-hop’s most underrated track ever .

“They were so far ahead of their time, given the music landscape of Australia back then,” Jones says. Indeed.

21 Savage is actually British

“The fact that threw a lot of people off was 21 Savage being British, because obviously he's very much tied into that US trap sound,” says Au. The Atlanta-based rapper was born in London but moved to the US aged 7 – and was bullied at school for his English accent, which he’s since lost.

“On that note, a lot of the stuff that we were asking was UK centric, which I think never would have happened a couple of years ago,” Au adds. “I think that just goes to show you that young hip-hop fans coming up nowadays are just as indebted to the UK as they are to the US.”

“We had guys like Jaecy and DSP on the show – acts who might be one of the first generations of hip-hop fans who are listening to equal amounts of UK and US hip-hop stuff. So that was a real eye opener to me for how important UK music has been to this upcoming generation.”

Xzibit almost drowned at Bondi… and yes, that’s Ice T on SUV

Last but by no means least, rapper and Pimp My Ride icon Xzibit once got into a serious spot of bother at Sydney’s most famous beach.

“Xzibit almost drowned on Bondi Beach and had to be rescued by lifeguards,” Au says. “Andrew from Acclaim has been around for ages now and been involved in every facet of hip-hop for decades. So it was really good having him [help with research] because he had all these weird facts that you know, maybe I was too young to remember or some of the other guys were too young to remember.”

“And yeah, apparently you should not ask Xzibit about that in the interview because he gets quite angry.”

One fact that Au was surprised the contestants didn't know was that rapper Ice-T is part of the core cast of crime drama Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

“The question was, which gangster rapper portrays Detective Fin Tutuola on Law & Order SUV? And for me, that's a very obvious thing because for a lot of people in my generation, Law & Order is a staple show. But no one knew [the answer]. That was crazy to me. And when I said it was Ice-T, some people were questioning if he was gangster rap, which again, was crazy to me. He's the one that coined the fucking term original gangster!” Au says.

But that’s all part of the fun of Rap Royale.

“It’s cool because the show combines different generations of hip hop fans – young guys and old guys as well,” Au says. “So I think everyone's gonna walk away from it with a better understanding of hip-hop in general. Which, next to just entertainment, is the premise of the show.”