Which Street Fighter 6 newcomer is perfect for you?

The time has come. The forefather of modern fighting games gets a new offshoot. Street Fighter 6 also features, for the first time, a sprawling story mode packed with features designed to help new players find their way into the complex genre. They do it without alienating veterans. Because the series hasn't lost any of its depth with the sixth part either.

And it's always exciting to see how old characters like Ryu, Chun-Li or Guile are reinterpreted for a new version. Most of the time, the legacy skill can be used here to get an understanding of the feel of the game. But of course Street Fighter 6 also offers a selection of completely new fighters. In keeping with the name of the game, there are a total of six newcomers.

Maybe you've already toyed with the idea of ​​trying one of these newbies for release. So that you know what to expect from the fighters, we've summarized how their gameplay works and what you can expect when you send them into the ring.



01 Jamie

Drunken Master Jamie is a newcomer © Capcom

Playstyle: Rushdown

With his command grab and divekick, Jamie is reminiscent of the twins Yun and Yang from older Street Fighter parts. Just like these two, Jamie is an offensive fighter. However, he also uses a sub-system exclusive to him. At the end of certain attacks - or as a standalone move - you can take a deep sip from his gourd. Not only do you unlock more attacks, you also improve the ones you already have.

So an important part of Jamie's gameplay relies on skillfully combining your offense with increasing your drink charges. This makes it particularly suitable for players who like to micro-manage while putting pressure on their opponents. Your strategy will also vary depending on how many sips Jamie has already taken from his bottle.

For fans of: install mechanics, divekicks and yun or yang

02 Kimberly

New: Spray can ninja Kimberly © Cacpom

Specialty: Rushdown

Kimberly is the ninja character in Street Fighter 6. Although she is a bit more colorful and expressive than her indirect predecessor Guy. She took some of her moves directly from him. However, the lively girl can do much more. One of their most important mechanics is the color bombs. She can use this to restart her pressure or force the opponent into a mix-up.

Her shuriken bomb also helps with this. She can place these to force opponents to block after a knockdown. Should the bomb hit, Kimberly can convert it into a combo.

For fans of: ninjas, teleport mix-ups and set play

03 Manon

Manon dances his way to victory © Capcom

Specialty: Grappler

As a judoka, Manon naturally relies on powerful command grabs. However, she can also play an efficient mid-range game with her long-range normals. Some of their attacks also pull their opponents into range of their throws, which then forces them to guess between hit and throw.

With her throws she increases her medal level. This does not reduce between turns and increases the damage of her command grabs immensely. So compared to "classic" grapplers like Zangief, Manon offers an even greater focus on momentum through her increasing damage, while also offering the ability to play a defensive style when needed.

For fans of: level-up mechanics, big normals, and gotcha moments

04 Marisa

Power woman Marisa is a gladiator © Capcom

Specialty: Mid-Range

Despite her stature, Marisa is not a grappler. She is probably best compared to characters like Balrog. Her normals are very potent at mid-range, moving her forward to keep the pressure on the opponent.

In direct contact with her opponents, she can then use attacks that grant her Super Armor to negate the opponent's counterattack and dish out a lot of damage. These are executed from the "Scutum" move, which also offers a command grab variant should your opponent have built up enough respect for your armor attacks.

If you like characters who are good at converting their mid-range buttons into aggressive melee combat, you'll definitely be happy with Marisa.

For fans of: super armour, gap closers and high impact moves

05 Lily

Like T. Hawk, only tiny: Lily © Capcom

Specialty: Grappler

Even though Lily is another grappler, she still stands out from characters like Manon and Zangief, both of whom have their own unique characteristics. Lily's gimmick is her "Condor Spire" moves, which her father, T. Hawk, already had in his arsenal.

With these, Lily moves forward and, if her spacing is chosen correctly, can also force the opponent to be at a disadvantage with a block. Alternatively, she can build up wind charges. These strengthen their special moves and increase, among other things, the advantage of their “Condor Spire”.

Additionally, she has a few slow but long-range normal moves that help her keep enemies at bay. Use this to build charges and find the perfect moment to push your opponents on your offense.

For fans of: Command grabs and the ability to easily get close to the enemy

06 JP

JP is the new villain in Street Fighter 6 © Capcom

Specialty: Zoner

After the death of M. Bison, it is JP who now uses Psychic Power. And he uses them to bombard his opponents with projectiles from full-screen range. He can even play mix-ups. He has both options for missiles that hit high and low, as well as one that counts as a command grab. But that's not all, thanks to his teleport moves he can change his game plan at any time and position himself right next to the opponent.

This means that JP's playing style is very variable, but it also stands and falls with his player's ability to convert these situations correctly. His options are many, but one wrong decision can easily leave him overwhelmed.

For fans of: Classic Zonig gameplay coupled with spooky rushdown options

For those starting out, these 6 Street Fighter 6 characters are a perfect way to start the game!

