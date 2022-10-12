“Although those last few laps were quite tense to watch, having Shane in the car and watching the three guys go at it; Shane, Chaz (Mostert) and Cam (Waters) like they did after that restart was just mega to watch. Chaz threw everything at Shane in those last four-or-five laps and I didn’t know how it was going to play out – it was the most nervous I’ve been in a while,’’ says Garth Tander.