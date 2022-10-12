Shane van Gisbergen is dominating the 2022 Supercars season with a record-breaking win at Bathurst 1000 with veteran co-driver Garth Tander.
On Sunday, Shane celebrated his victory as a dual Bathurst 1000 champion and claimed a breakthrough 19-season win, passing Scott McLaughlin’s record of 18 in 2019.
The duo took on a chaotic, action-packed race timing at nearly seven hours around the famous Mount Panorama circuit – battling poor weather conditions, eight safety cars and overcoming a five-second penalty for an unsafe pit release.
SVG had a strong run, leading 110 of the 161 laps – with the real challenge coming in the final 15 laps going up against Chaz Mosert and Cam Waters.
“Although those last few laps were quite tense to watch, having Shane in the car and watching the three guys go at it; Shane, Chaz (Mostert) and Cam (Waters) like they did after that restart was just mega to watch. Chaz threw everything at Shane in those last four-or-five laps and I didn’t know how it was going to play out – it was the most nervous I’ve been in a while,’’ says Garth Tander.
After a ruling battle, SVG took the podium winning Bathurst 1000 and giving Holden the ultimate farewell as the famous Red Lion took its final trip around Mount Panorama.
It still hasn’t sunk in. To compare our win in 2020, it’s another farewell to Holden, but to have the fans here this time and share it with them is extra special
This win comes less than a month after SVG’s Jason Richards Trophy win at Pukekohe and placing third in his category in the WRC’s Rally New Zealand. Tander’s Bathurst collection is now sitting at five.
I’ve never really been an emotional guy but today’s win was special. The emotion to have had success here five times is out of this world. I knew the car, the team and Shane were going to be exceptional this week, and I was determined to not be the weakest link in the team, and to be able to contribute to the result is amazing
Bathurst 1000 marked Holden’s final showing and the end of an era.
Fans will be gearing up to celebrate the remainder of the 2022 Supercars season on October 28 with the Gold Coast 500 where SVG will brace to close out the series with only 33 points to close. The season will conclude with the Adelaide 500.