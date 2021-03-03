7 Sydney venues where you can have a fabulous Mardi Gras in 2021
© Henri Juvonen / Red Bull Content Pool
Wondering where to watch the parade from this Mardi Gras? Here's a few Harbour City spots hosting drag shows, DJs and much more on Saturday March 6.
Published on
Mardi Gras might feel a little different in 2021, but there’ll still be plenty of opportunity for Sydney to dust on some glitter.
To make this year a memorable one, some of the city's favourite venues will be staging parade viewing parties where you can go to watch all the floats live on the big screen. While you’re out, you’ll also be treated to a stellar line-up of queer entertainment, ranging from drag shows to live music and comedy.
So where should you base yourself on Saturday March 6? There’s plenty of options but to point you in the right direction, here’s seven you can’t go wrong with.
The Colombian Hotel
Oxford Street favourite The Colombian has a stacked schedule on Saturday. DJ Justin Rawr will get the party started from 12pm, with drag identity D Street hosting the Colombian’s regular Saturday party Caged from 3pm. The official Mardi Gras Viewing Party starts at 6pm, with DJs Neil Hume and Victoria Anthony keeping the music going all night.
Home The Venue
You might have spent all night at Home before, but not like this. For a Mardi Gras event with a difference, Home is hosting a slumber party. IN BED@HOME will transform the entire club into a one-of-a-kind entertainment experience full of interactive live music, performance and entertainment. Throw on a pair of your most fabulous pyjamas and arrive in time for the $5 happy hour from 4-6pm.
Darlo Bar
At 5pm, Darlo Bar will kick off their parade day watching party. Spread over two levels, the night will be hosted by drag queens Marlena Dali and Cherry Kills, who’ll also be performing. Expect themed cocktails, DJ till late and lots of incredible outfits.
Universal
You’ve heard of Breakfast at Tiffany’s, now meet Drag Brunch at Tiffany’s. From noon, Universal will help you start your Mardi Gras the right way with a sit down brunch featuring a delicious menu by Belloccio Kitchen and performances by Karma Bites, Les Beau Fierce and Raquel Feltch. Fabulous.
Burdekin Hotel
The Burdekin has three big events planned for Saturday. Two of them have already sold out but you can still nab tickets to Sky Rise, a rooftop event that takes this year’s Mardi Gras theme of Rise literally. For three hours from 7-10pm, you’ll be treated to bottomless beer and wine, roaming canapes and pizza, as well performances by Champagne and Michelle Mayhem -- all under the stars, looking out over the city.
Stonewall Hotel
From 6pm on Saturday you can grab a seat at When We Rise, Stonewall’s Mardi Gras viewing party. Tickets include a 1.5 hour food and drink package, entertainment and DJs through the night, with the parade shown on the screens and hosted by the amazing Marilyn Mootrub. There’ll be prizes for best costume on the night, so don’t forget to dress up.
Oxford Tavern
Beloved queer party Heaps Gay is taking over the Oxford Tavern to host a very special house party on Saturday night. You’ll get to enjoy DJs, performers and delicious drinks from the comfort of your chair at the seated event. The parade screening starts at 6pm, with DJs from 8 -- but it’s first in best dressed, so get there early.