How Bhenji Ra and Sissy Bill took Sydney’s voguing scene to the next level

If These Walls Could Talk is Red Bull’s new five part podcast about the venues, parties and people that shaped Sydney’s nightlife. This season we focus on the city’s LGBTQI party scene, and everything that came together to make it the nocturnal destination it is today. This article is adapted from episode four of If These Walls Could Talk. To hear the full story, listen wherever you get your podcasts.

Ballroom. It’s a place where you battle it out against your opponent, on the runway. From the evening until the early morning opponents will walk, dance, dip and move their bodies in ways you didn’t think possible, using muscles you didn’t know existed. The audience watches from the edges, often peering up at the runway as music plays fast and hard.

A big part of ballroom is the dance style, voguing. You could call Bhenji Ra the mother of ballroom and voguing in Sydney, although these days, she’s more likely to be throwing the ball than walking in it. She’s house mother to The House of Slé, a queer family of Pacific Islander and Asian trans people of colour here in Sydney.

Over the years she’s gone from organising mini balls to throwing Sissy Ball, a huge event run with Red Bull and Mardi Gras, where contestants battle it out on a runway in front of a massive audience. But at its core every ball is the same.

“So the breakdown of a ball would be that it's based around categories,” Bhenji says.

Each ball has multiple categories to compete in -- like runway, pose, femme queen, realness, hands and face.

The goal for competitors is to impress the judges and beat their opponents. If it’s runway, they strut down the runway like fashion models, for hands they remain seated on the stage and perform solely from their elbows up, for femme queen it’s all about the vogue dancing moves.

FAFSWAG perform at Red Bull Music Sissy Ball at Carriageworks. © Ken Leanfore

Competitors are dressed in incredible outfits -- it feels like you’re at a fashion show. Everyone walking has a serious expression on their face; there’s no smiles, just focused, model-style stares as they fight it out.

Reaching the ultimate winner can take a while: “a ball can run from 9pm to 6am,” says Bhenji.

But whatever happens on the runway, community is at the heart of vogue balls. That’s something that has been ingrained in Bhenji’s understanding of the scene from the beginning.

“It's so much more than a style of dance for me because it comes from such a rich history,” she says.

“I feel like I always have to acknowledge the history behind it and make and make sure that people understand where these expressions come from, where those words come from, where that movement comes from,” she says. “They're trans women, they're sex workers, they're black women.”

Bhenji describes the voguing icons before her as having created “not just a style of dance, but a whole vocabulary and a whole culture and a whole ecosystem that has given us a space to express ourselves and a space to be celebrated.”

Voguing grew out of the 1970s ballroom scene in New York. At the time, the city was home to a famous drag circuit -- but performers at the balls were predominantly white. Black drag queens had to whiten their faces with makeup to compete.

Drag queen Crystal LaBeija famously called out the drag community for being racist when she lost to a white drag queen. In response, began to build her own underground voguing scene, creating the House of LaBeija.

“A lot of people say that the origin [of voguing] was Crystal Labeija, this overwatching mother,” Bhenji says. “[She] was like, ‘no, we've got to make our own thing’ and then created these drag balls that were more welcoming and more accessible for her community.”

These balls evolved over time, into today’s ballroom scene. Ballroom became a haven for many minority groups in the queer community, including trans women.

Then in 1990 voguing and the ballroom scene was thrust into the limelight, thanks to Madonna’s single, ‘Vogue’. With more awareness of voguing and ballroom, the scene began to spread around the world. Voguing was now a dance move being used by people everywhere -- and not just in queer communities.

Bhenji Ra. © Byron Spencer

Bhenji herself learned about the ballroom scene through friends when she moved to New York to study dance. A chance meeting with Courtney Balenciaga, the housemother of Kiki House, led to Bhenji being invited to a practice session with the house. Two days later she walked in her first ball.

“Kiki House has really shown me how to create a house here because I had so much experience with practicing with them,” she says. “And so that really helped me form what this is.”

Bhenji became the mother of her own house, the House of Slé, after returning to Sydney and struggling to find the sort of community she’d had in New York. The House of Slé was made up of members with cultural backgrounds like Tongan, Samoan, Fijian and Filipino.

Houses are an essential part of the ballroom scene. If you walk at a ball, you walk for your house. Your house isn’t just about competition -- they offer queer community members a family when many have lost their own after coming out. Older members with more life experience take up the role of mother or father

Bhenji and her crew had only started to build up the ballroom scene in Sydney when Red Bull approached her with an idea for a ballroom event for Mardi Gras. At that time she’d been running a few small voguing events in Sydney’s inner west.

In the lead up to Sissy Ball, Leiomy Maldonado, a vogue icon Bhenji had admired since her teenage years, came to Sydney to see what the antipodean voguing community were up to. Joining her was fellow ballroom legend Dashaun.

“Leiomy [said] I've never seen this many trans women in a ballroom community outside of New York -- because so many of the ballroom communities around the world, besides the one in Paris, are predominantly cis women,” Bhenji says.

“A lot of the legends in New York and the icons, they're used to going overseas and not seeing trans folk or queer people of colour [and] being like, okay, this is just the scene here.”

Leiomy at Sissy Ball. © Ken Leanfore

So when Leiony saw the community Bhenji and her house had built in Sydney’s ballroom scene, she was pretty blown away.

“She's like, I've never seen femme queens outside of New York,” Bhenji recalls. “You're doing something. Something's happening here in this community and it's something that's also core to ballroom in New York -- that it's being pioneered by trans women of colour and specifically, here, trans women from Asian and Pacific Islander backgrounds.”

In March 2018, with the help of Red Bull and Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, Bhenji and her house threw the first Sissy Ball.

The audience filled into Carriageworks in Redfern -- a converted old industrial building, with stories-high ceilings and concrete floors. There was a runway erected down the middle of the room, the audience standing looking up at passing contestants, as the judges sat at one end at a table. The crowd was different to the community balls Bhenji had thrown – it was mostly queer people and LGBTQI allies who found the event through Mardi Gras, but for many of them, this was their first encounter with a vogue ball.

Sissy Ball at Carriageworks. © Ken Leanfore

“It was an incredible moment,” she recalls. “I wish we’d documented it more because there were so many ah! moments.”

Sissy Ball showed the world -- and in particular some of New York’s ballroom legends -- what Bhenji and her crew had built. Australia was officially on the ballroom map.

“For Dashaun and Laoimy, they were really just blown away by the spirit and the determination,” Bhenj says. “Laoimy is always like… my favourite scene is Australia because you are so community driven and there's such positivity here.”

Locally, it took the Australian ballroom scene to the next level and helped propel local performers.

“Some of my girls always remind me -- if it wasn't for you, I wouldn't have like been able to get into the house internationally, if it wasn't for you, we actually would never have met Laiomy. Then I just think, I'm really grateful to the team at Red Bull for just believing in me and also just being like, yeah, let’s make this dream come true.”

“It changed so many lives, honestly,” Bhenji says. “It's sowed some really important seeds for our community.”