Taz and Alessia’s guide to WorldPride 2023

Sydney’s WorldPride festivities are underway, with over 80,000 people from around the globe expected to join the party. The huge LGBTQI+ celebration is spread across three weeks and will feature over 20 major parties, concerts and performances -- all while the city is transformed into one big rainbow.

With so much on the agenda, we can understand that figuring out what you want to do can be (excitingly) overwhelming. Luckily, we got you! Here's our guide to some of the must-do parts of WorldPride.

Our top three WorldPride events:

#1 Red Bull Unforeseen: A Night With Dutty X Filth

Red Bull Unforeseen is welcoming all to a one-night affair on Thursday, February 23. Presented as part of WorldPride Sydney Amplified, seek and you shall find Red Bull Unforeseen tucked within one of the city’s most eclectic clubs, ARQ Sydney. Discover the unknown, hidden in plain sight; where utopia and dystopia converge and an indelible sensory experience awaits, elevated by a lineup of local and international visionaries across music, dance, art and performance, all kicking off from 9:00pm.

We’ve actually supported the creation of the FORBIDDEN JADE FOREST, so take it from us that this is not a night to be missed!

#2 Rainbow History Class Live Show

An entertaining and educational space for both the LGBTQIA+ community and allies, Rainbow History Class are bringing your online education into an IRL classroom at the Darlinghurst Theatre.

From March 2 to 4, Rainbow History Class will be hosting three live shows touching on how Alice Springs became a lesbian hotspot, gay slang vs the US military and the origins of Mardi Gras. Hosted by the incredible Hannah McElhinney (She/Her) and Rudy Jean Rigg (They/Them), these two powerhouse hosts are guaranteed to create a captivating and educational experience.

#3 Mardi Gras Film Festival

For Queer Screen's 30th Mardi Gras Film Festival , you can expect over 166 film screenings running from the February 15 to March 2. Showcasing the best queer filmmaking and storytelling, this program is set to be one of the biggest film festivals ever.

If documentaries are what you’re looking for we recommend watching BACK AS U R, which has screenings in cinema and on demand. Or if a light hearted family movie is more your style, check out Raya and the Last Dragon at the outdoor cinema.

Pride atmosphere. © Colin Kerrigan / Red Bull Content Pool

Our top three places to visit in Sydney during WorldPride:

#1 Claire's Kitchen, Oxford Street

Oxford Street will be the home of Mardi Gras and WorldPride this year, hosting a free festival hub for nine days from February 24. Roads will be closed to traffic and instead filled with stalls, performances and a place to connect with friends.

Out of all the dining options available, we recommend making a reservation at Claire’s Kitchen if you fancy some French delights with a modern twist. They will also host cabaret-style shows every night, showcasing the talent of local and international LGBTQIA+ performers and allies.

#2 Art Gallery of NSW

World Pride at the Art Gallery will be running an extensive program from February 12 until March 5 -- something that you should definitely make time for. Whether you prefer a self guided tour , a lecture or a film screening , the Art Gallery of NSW has it all.

Queer Art After Hours is set to be a crowd favourite once again, with a range of performances that will take over different corners of the museum. You can expect DJs pushing sonic boundaries, mystic readings and fascinating installations.

#3 House of Priscilla

Mardi Gras is known for its colourful outfits and extravagant costumes, so the perfect way to get involved is to express yourself in whatever fashion you feel most proud in.

Whether it’s your first time attending or you’ve marched in a parade or two, Sydney costume shop House of Priscilla will dazzle you with all of its shiny and rainbow outfit options. From wigs to feather bras and sequin skirts, you'll be spoilt for choice here. Pop in once, twice or maybe even daily to get your look sorted!