Szymon Godziek on Red Bull Rampage 2025: I came to Utah for the gold!

Thanks! I’m super stoked. The saddle is made from a grippy material, which really helps when you need to grab it with your legs during no-handers. And the pedals – they’re designed to spin with a lot of resistance, so they almost always stay in the same position. That makes it much easier to get back on the bike after doing supermans. Since I started riding with these pedals, my feet always land back in the right place immediately after landing. It really improves riding comfort, especially at an event like this.