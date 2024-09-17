Tekken 8 – every DLC fighter explained

After an almost nine-year wait, Tekken 8 proved a triumphant return for the venerable fighting game series, offering robust online multiplayer and spectacular single-player modes. The game's base roster is packed with fan favourites and new faces, boasting 32 unique fighters. Now, that roster is growing, with four DLC characters added for season one – here’s everything we know about them.

01 Eddy Gordo

Series staple Eddy Gordo uses capoeira to dazzle and defeat his enemies © Bandai Namco/Steam

First appearing in Tekken 3 on the PlayStation, the 'Indomitable Flash' Eddy Gordo has been at the top of many fans' wishlists for DLC characters. The Brazillian fighter joined the Tekken 8 roster back in April, bringing his fluid Capoeira style to the next-generation tournament.

Eddy is a beginner-friendly fighter who's easy to play, but hard to master, offering accessibility for new players and depth for veterans. He can switch between two stances - his fleet-footed Negativa stance and the Bananeira stance. Frequent switching between his relaxed and handstand stances is the key to keeping your opponent on their toes as you hammer out fast and heavy combos.

While he's powerful, playing as Eddy isn't without risk. His moveset contains lots of flips and airborne moves, which leave him vulnerable to being interrupted by jabs. To play Eddy effectively, you'll need to mix up lows and aerial moves, and aim for those long, juggling combos.

02 Lidia Sobieska

Poland's Prime Minister wields more than just political power in Tekken 8 © Bandai Namco/Steam

Tekken 8's summer character is Lidia Sobieska, the karate-kicking Prime Minister of Poland who debuted in Tekken 7. Lidia is a complex character who can fight in four stances, each with unique low, mid and high moves. Her ability to fluidly move through these stances during a fight makes her unpredictable and formidable – but also challenging to learn.

The four stances in Lidia’s repertoire are Cat Stance, Horse Stance, Striking Wolf Stance and Heaven and Earth. Her punishes are extremely powerful, allowing you to pressure your opponent into what we like to call the 'Frightened Rabbit Stance'. Many of Lidia's moves also gain points on block, making her the perfect foil for defensive characters.

Heaven and Earth can only be entered during heat or after a heat engager. This stance houses Lidia's most powerful moves and also allows her to parry any incoming attacks. Attacking her in this stance will grant her heat charge, allowing her to unleash some devastating moves.

03 Heihachi Mishima

Even death can't stop Heihachi © Bandai Namco

From the ashes of the Mishima Zaibatsu, a familiar villain returns to Tekken 8 in August – the King of Iron Fist himself, Heihachi Mishima. Announced at EVO 2024, the resurrection of the series big bad comes with new story content, The Dark Awakens, which will see Kazama continue his bloody war with the Mishima families.

Heihachi is traditionally a heavy-hitting powerhouse who's almost unstoppable at close range. The Electric Wind God Fist move is a staple for the moustachioed karate master, allowing you to close gaps and launch into some devastating mids. We don’t know exactly how Heihachi will play, but we’re hoping for some tweaks to his moves to keep the classic fighter feeling fresh.

At launch, Tekken 8 was the first game in the series not to feature Heihachi – due to him being dead – but, as we know, no one stays dead in Tekken for long and with this iconic character returning to the fray, the Tekken 8 roster could just be the best the series has ever seen – and there's still one more character to come in season one.

04 Who's next?

Following Heihachi's autumn launch, there's still one unconfirmed character coming to Tekken 8 this winter. Bandai Namco has so far kept quiet about who this challenger could be, but fans haven't stopped speculating and have come up with some very plausible, educated guesses.

At the forefront of the rumour mill is Vale Tudo fighter Craig Marduk. The wrestling champ was introduced in Tekken 4 and quickly became a fan-favourite due to his diversity, which allows him to be used as a tough defensive opponent or a wild attacker.

Could Craig Marduk be Tekken 8's next DLC fighter? © Bandai Namco/Steam

Another name that’s doing the rounds is Armor King, but we doubt he'll take the final DLC slot due to the original tiger-headed pro wrestler already being on the roster. We think Fahkumram is more likely to make an appearance due to his Muay Thai fighting style being distinct from all other characters currently available. This popular character has also had only one appearance in the series so far – in Tekken 7: Fated Retribution – so it makes sense to bring him to a larger audience with the final season one DLC spot.

Given Tekken's vast legacy, many fighters could fill this spot. Bandai Namco could even surprise us all and introduce a new character, but we know for certain that there won't be any crossovers in season one. While you wait for new Tekken 8 content, check out Red Bull Golden Letters – an epic Tekken tournament that concludes at the Red Bull Gaming Sphere London on September 28–29.

