Exclusive: the minds behind Tekken 8 reveal how they made a masterpiece

Ikeda: There are many elements to each stage. As we use them in the story mode, I’ve been working on the motif of the situation that fits the atmosphere of the story. For example, in the Machu Picchu stage or a stage in a dojo in Vienna, I want to give a motif that fits the new character and makes an impression. I wanted to make the whole thing bigger, strategically using size and shape. Since Tekken 8 has such a robust story mode, all these stages are also the backdrop of a particular scene in this story, so the atmosphere must match the scene we’re trying to portray. But then, other times, it’s about helping the new characters make an impression, like the Paris stage for Victor [another new character] with a cruise ship in the river.

Murray: Yeah, when we're introducing a new character, they must catch up to the iconic characters of the franchise. So, creating a unique stage for them helps to show them off. And then, as you said about it being breakable, there's also the other side to it from a playstyle perspective, of what the shape is, if it's small or large, and then also the gimmicks, whether we use blow-breakable walls or break the floors, and how that changes the stage dynamically in the gameplay.