Tekken 8 story recap: the Mishima saga continues

Spanning the globe and multiple generations, the Tekken storyline is as grand as it is ostentatious. Drawing from the over-the-top storytelling of the finest fighting anime series, as well as bombastic western films, it's a tale of father-and-son feuds set to a backdrop of global calamity.

With an ever-growing roster of eclectic and eccentric fighters, each with their own storylines, even for longtime fans it can seem a little overwhelming to jump back into Tekken's lore. In the upcoming free story DLC – the first in the series – we'll see the return of series big bad, Heihachi, bringing the story back to its central conflict – the Mishima family saga.

This epic showdown is a continuation of Tekken 8's The Dark Awakens arc, which saw the final battle between Jin Kazama and his father Kazuya Mishima. Some may have thought the conflict to be over, but with the return of the Mishima family's patriarch, Heihachi, the generations-long conflict is ready to ignite once again. Let’s take a look at how we got here.

Tekken 1–2: The Mishima family's deadly feud begins

Few could forget Tekken's iconic opening scene, in which we see Heihachi Mishima, head of the Mishima Zaibatsu corporation, throw his son off a cliff. This shocking scene kick-starts the rivalry between Kazuya and his father, who, after surviving the fall, trains for 20 years in the hopes of facing his dad in battle.

Throwing people from cliffs is a long-held Tekken tradition © Bandai Namco

He gets his chance when Heihachi holds the first King of Iron Fist Tournament, in which Kazuya emerges victorious thanks to the supernatural Devil Gene power, the same power that allowed him to survive the fatal fall in the opening cutscene. Heihachi didn't stay down for long, though, returning in Tekken 2 to defeat his son – this time tossing him into a Volcano for good measure.

Tekken 3: the rise of Jin Kazama, the new protagonist

In Tekken 3, we meet Kazuya's son Jin, who'll become the protagonist for the series going forward. Raised away from his father, Jin turns to Heihachi when his mother disappears, seeking strength and answers. Heihachi continues to be one of the worst parents in gaming, turning on his grandson in the final moments of the game in an attempt to destroy the Devil Gene, which Jin also carries. Luckily for Jin, this power allows him to escape to fight another day.

Tekken 4–6: the Devil Gene war and its consequences

With all three Mishima men now in play, the Devil Gene war begins. Kazuya is resurrected by the G Corporation, while Heihachi continues to seek the full power of the Devil Gene. With both previous generations now vying for the ultimate destructive power, Jin takes it upon himself to stop them both, eventually defeating them but sparing both of their lives. This is a choice that the young gun will likely come to regret.

The devil gene runs strong in the Mishima family © VG247

In Tekken 5, we meet yet another generation of the Mishima family – Jinpachi. Heihachi's resurrected father is quick to seize control of the Mishima Zaibatsu, forcing Jin to step in once again to halt his plans. The world seems safe once Jinpachi is defeated, but it's then that we learn that even Jin isn't immune to the brutal legacy of his bloodline. Now in control of the Mishima Zaibatsu, Jin's darker side comes to the fore, as he rules the corporation with an iron fist – much like his grandfather before him.

Tekken 6 finds the world plunged into a terrible war, started by Jin. He has his reasons for starting this war – he wishes to draw out the demon Azazel, the origin of the Devil Gene. Jin believes that destroying the being will rid the world of the Devil Gene, but he's mistaken and his righteous war has left the world in ruins.

Tekken 7–8: the ultimate father and son showdown

Tekken 7 gives us yet more revelations about the Mishima family. In this game, we learn that the Devil Gene entered the Mishima bloodline via Kazuya's mother, Kazumi Mishima, who was sent to kill Heihachi. This attempt on Heihachi's life leads him to kill his wife, sparking hatred within Kazuya. Heihachi's attempted murder of his son was in an effort to stop the spreading of the Devil Gene through further generations.

By this point, it seems Kazuya is too far gone down his dark path and his final clash with Heihachi ends in the son emerging victorious. Kazuya's ambition has now reached god-like proportions and there's only one man who can stop him – his son, Jin.

Jin and Kazuya do battle in Tekken 7 © Steam

Determined to end the misery of his bloodline, Jin enters the King of Iron Fist Tournament once more in the hopes of defeating his father once and for all. It's not long before the tournament descends into chaos, as the might of the Mishima Zaibatsu and G-Corporation clash once again.

Throughout the battle Jin and Kazuya's ideologies clash, with Jin fighting to protect those around him, while Kazuya seeks complete global domination. Determined to crush his enemies, Kazuya launches a massive attack on the city of Yakushima. Jin steps in to stop the attack, accepting that he may die in the process. Unexpectedly, this triggers a vision of his mother, Jun, who reminds him that the Kazama family's duty is foster life and cleanse evil, and that Jin must live to continue this legacy. Now awakened, Jin assumes a new all-powerful form – Angel Jin.

Now both in their ultimate forms, Jin and Kazuya commence an epic fight that launches them, literally, into the stratosphere. As they fight among the stars, the pair are purified of their devil afflictions, sending them crashing back to Earth as regular humans once more. Amongst the wreckage, the father and son commence their final battle, trading blows using all of their collected skills to, at last, determine the greater fighter. Using both the teachings of the Kazama and Mishima families, Jin is able to defeat his father in the epic finale.

With his father defeated and stripped of his devil powers, Jin spares Kazuya's life, rejecting the bloodthirsty ethos of the Mishima family. Jin leaves his father defeated in the dirt, only to be discovered by Jun. Can the couple now finally resolve their differences and live in peace?

Kazuya and Jin at it again. What are they like, eh? © Bandai Namco

Tekken 8 DLC: the return of the Mishima patriarch

With Jin and Kazuya's father-son war finally ended, the world is at peace and all is well… right? Well, as you've probably gathered, no one stays dead in the Tekken universe for long. Soon it will be time for an old evil to awaken again.

In Tekken 8's epilogue, we learn that Iron Fist competitor Reina is the supposed daughter of Heihachi Mishima. Even more concerning is the fact that after a near-death experience at the hands of Kazuya, a dark power has awakened within her. That's right, the Devil Gene.

Kazuya goes Devil mode in Tekken 8 © Bandai Namco

In Heihachi's reveal trailer, we learn that a group called the Tekken Monks is going around wiping out the remnants of the Mishima Zaibatsu, igniting conflict in the world of Tekken once again. Amongst the chaos, Heihachi emerges from the lava, audaciously announcing his return. There are a lot of questions to be answered in this DLC. How has Heihachi returned? Is he allied with the Tekken Monks or will he once again attempt to seize control of the Mishima Zaibatsu? Whatever the outcome, you can bet it'll involve a whole lot of punching.

Heihachi was slated to join the Tekken 8 roster this Autumn, so there shouldn’t be long to wait for his dastardly return. The story DLC will be free to all players, so get training – there’s not long to go.