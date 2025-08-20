These are the four Grand Slam tennis tournaments you need to know about

The so-called Grand Slam tennis tournaments are characterised not only by their place as the sport's most prestigous events to win, but also by the different challenges, surfaces and cultural atmospheres they offer to tennis players. The four Grand Slam tournaments – the Australian Open, French Open (Roland Garros), Wimbledon and the U.S. Open – are the stages where legends are born and unforgettable moments in tennis history take place. Get to know more about them below.

01 The 2025 tennis Grand Slam calendar

Australian Open: Melbourne Park, Melbourne – January 12–26

French Open: Roland Garros, Paris – May 19–June 8

Wimbledon Championships: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London – June 30–July 13

U.S. Open: Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York City – August 18–September 8

02 Australian Open

Matteo Berrettini played the Australian Open final in 2022 © Alexander Papis/Red Bull Content Pool

Time: January

Floor: Hard court

Location: Melbourne

The Australian Open kicks-off the annual tennis season and is one of the most physically demanding Grand Slam tournaments for players as it's held during the famously hot Australian summer. First contested in 1905, the tournament has been played at the modern facilities at Melbourne Park since 1988. It's played on hard courts, which makes for fast-paced matches and powerful service games.

The Australian Open is also known as the 'Happy Slam' because the warm atmosphere of the event and the energy of the spectators is well loved by the world's best players. In addition, late night matches, closed-roof courts and extreme temperature rules that can be applied due to the heat are some of the unique aspects of the tournament.

The most successful Australian Open champions

Novak Djokovic (10)

Roger Federer and Roy Emerson (6)

Andre Agassi, Jack Crawford and Ken Rosewall (4)

Australian Open need to know facts Temperature rule In extremely hot conditions, matches are suspended or the roof is closed. Players sometimes face temperatures of 40°C. Blue ground Played on green courts for years, in 2008 the Australian Open switched to blue to make the ball easier to see on TV.

03 French Open

The French Open clay court suits the game's true all rounders © Leo Rosas/Red Bull Content Pool

Time: May and June

Ground: Clay court

Location: Paris, France

Roland Garros is the only Grand Slam tournament played on clay and is a real battleground players, where physical endurance, patience and strategy come to the fore. The tournament, which began in 1891, has been held at the Roland Garros Stadium in Paris since 1928.

The slow nature of the clay court leads to prolonged rallies, which test mental strength as much as technical proficiency. For this reason, the French Open is usually more suited to more rounded players who don't rely on their serve and volley – just like Rafael Nadal, who's record of 14 titles here is a testament to his incredible ability on this surface.

The most successful French Open champions

Rafael Nadal (14)

Max Decugis (8)

Björn Borg (6)

French Open need to know facts Slowest Grand Slam The clay surface reduces ball speed and lengthens rallies, often producing long matches compared to other tournaments. The stadium gets its name from the fighter pilot The Roland Garros stadium takes its name from a French hero who was a fighter pilot in the First World War.

04 Wimbledon Championships

Powerhouse women's player Elena Rybakina won Wimbledon in 2022 © Jake Turney/Red Bull Content Pool

Time: June and July

Floor : Grass court

Location: London, England

Wimbledon is the oldest and most traditional tournament in the entire tennis world. Organised since 1877, the British tournament has a ritual-like atmosphere with its white dress code, tradition of eating strawberries and cream in the stands and the presence of the Royal Family.

The fast nature and low bounce of the impeccably maintained grass courts emphasises a strong serve and volley game and shorter rallies. Therefore, players with big serves and excellent reflexes thrive. The official name of Wimbledon is The Championships and its seen not only as a tennis tournament, but also as a cultural symbol. The matches watched in silence on Centre Court are part of this tradition.

The most successful Wimbledon champions

Roger Federer (8)

Novak Djokovic, Pete Sampras and William Renshaw (7)

Björn Borg and Laurence Doherty (5)

Wimbledon Championships need to know facts It's got a unique dress code Players must wear white outfits and even their underwear must be white according to the rules. Uniform ball temperature The balls used at Wimbledon are all stored at 20°C before matches so that their performance remains constant.

05 U.S. Open

Emma Navarro was the breakout star of the 2024 U.S. Open © Robert Snow/Red Bull Content Pool

Time: August and September

Floor : Hard court

Location: New York City, United States

The last Grand Slam of the tennis season, the U.S. Open is immediately distinguished from the other three tournaments by its energy. First played in 1881, the tournament is held at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre in the Flushing Meadows neighbourhood of New York. The big-city atmosphere, noisy crowds and late night matches are characteristic of the venue.

The U.S. Open's final set tie-break system keeps the tempo high, preventing matches from dragging on. It also pioneered technology by being the first Grand Slam to use the Hawk-Eye system to double-check umpiring decisions. The last big test of the season for tennis pros, the U.S. Open is often the setting for surprise championship victories.

The most successful U.S. Open champions

Bill Tilden, Richard Sears and William Larned (7)

Jimmy Connors, Pete Sampras and Roger Federer (5)

John McEnroe, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Robert Wrenn (4)

U.S. Open need to know facts Noisy night matches New York's spectators don't like to watch games in silence and the courts more often resemble a football stadium. Equal prize money pioneers In 1973, both the male and female champion were awarded the same prize and other tournaments followed suit years later.