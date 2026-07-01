How TenZ became VALORANT's first true superstar

Tyson 'TenZ' Ngo is arguably the embodiment of the term “great.” In just four short years, he helped popularise VALORANT, won major tournaments and inspired a generation with his play style, adaptability, accessibility and willingness to put his team first.

As we noted in our list of the best VALORANT players of all time , TenZ first came to attention while playing Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CSGO). Renowned for never missing a shot and having fantastic gun control, he then went on to become one of the faces of VALORANT’s competitive scene.

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With a new documentary (which you can watch in the video below) celebrating TenZ’s contribution to VALORANT recently released, now is the perfect time to look back over his career, with six reasons why he’ll forever be God-tier.

01 Incredible accuracy

TenZ is known for his mastery of mechanics and his razor-sharp aim. And in the world of FPS, both are pretty essential. For TenZ, it comes down to superhuman reaction times, exact crosshair placement and precision aiming. All of this has helped him come out on top, even when the odds have been stacked against him. It makes for an inspiring and engaging watch for every Duellist out there.

TenZ enjoyed remarkable success during his four years playing VALORANT © Colin Young-Wolff/Red Bull Content Pool

Part of the reason why he’s been able to achieve this “aim-bot” precision is his training. TenZ uses trainers like Aimlabs – an AI software designed to help you become a sharpshooter. For TenZ, Aimlabs has been a warm-up, with specific drills undertaken before switching over to VALORANT for proper training. Think of it as the stretch before the 5K run. And like a pre-run warm-up, it makes all the difference.

02 A smart and aggressive playstyle

It sounds obvious, but with VALORANT being a first-person shooter, victory largely comes down to aggressive play and a willingness to put yourself in the line of fire.

TenZ mastered this, especially in his use of the Operator rifle. Instead of waiting for opponents to come to him, he would go out and hunt them down. It’s a tactic admired by other gamers, with his aggressive peaks and entry kills particularly noteworthy.

His aggressive space creation was another standout. Whether playing with Duelists or Initiator, he pushed the limits of positioning to grab early-round map control, literally setting the scene for victory more often than not. This always-pushing style meant he thrived in fast-paced entry-fragging alongside isolation aim duels, forcing his opponents – and fans – to reconsider how the game could be played.

03 Thinking on his feet

The best tactics in the world won’t get you far unless you’re willing to adapt to the changing environment around you. In the fast-paced world of VALORANT, this is doubly true.

TenZ displayed this adaptability time and time again. Where many players might get stuck in one role, TenZ was adept at mixing it up. Starting out as a badass aim specialist, he could evolve at will, transitioning from a Duelist to Controller. This was driven by what the situation demanded and, ultimately, what his team needed. It’s a key lesson that every new VALORANT player needs to take on board.

By pivoting across roles and adapting his style as required, TenZ became known not just as one of the best players around, but as the guy you’d want on your own team.

04 An Esports pioneer

TenZ was virtually unbeatable during his competitive VALORANT career © Todd Gutierrez/Red Bull Content Pool

After starting out as a Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player for Cloud9 in 2019, TenZ quickly realised another route spoke to him. He ditched CS:GO and went all in on VALORANT , helping it become the behemoth it is today.

TenZ was the first pro player and the first player to achieve the highest rank (Radiant) in North America during the beta period.

He didn’t just perform incredible feats in-game, though; he was quickly adopted as the face of the sport, with his social streams drawing in millions of fans. It was here that TenZ welcomed the world into his sphere, with his VALORANT play-throughs demonstrating a fun, accessible figurehead of a game everyone wanted to try.

05 A serial winner

There are players who are popular on YouTube and players who are fan favourites. But that doesn’t necessarily mean they have the skills to win tournaments. With his VALORANT career lasting just four years, TenZ is arguably the Esports equivalent of that band that broke up before they had a chance to put out a bad album. In other words, he just kept winning.

Under Tenz's leadership, Sentinels achieved victory across a plethora of key events. The most notable of these was the VCT Masters Reykjavik in May 2021. As North America's first international VALORANT title, a win here was historic to say the least. TenZ was a standout of the winning team. “Oh my god, it’s just disgusting, isn’t it?” a Red Bull commentator joked as TenZ wiped out his opponents – a performance largely unmatched by any player since.

This wasn’t a one-off. The Round 24 Sunset Clutch vs. NRG match in the 2024 VCT Americas Kickoff playoffs is another fan-favourite. For many, it’s even considered one of the most iconic clutches in VALORANT history. With NRG at match point, TenZ transitioned into Controller role. Then, operating out of B Market as Omen, he locked down a fast B-site rush solo, taking out swathes of NRG with his legendary aim. The match went into overtime, letting Sentinels come back to claim victory and their place in Masters Madrid.

06 Inspiring the next generation

TenZ might have retired from competitive Esports in 2024, but he continues to draw millions of eyes to VALORANT as a content creator for T1. Streaming regularly on Twitch and YouTube, it’s a sure bet that the next generation of VALORANT champions will learn their trade under TenZ’s online guidance. And that’s the sort of influence that only true legends possess.

About the author Who is Tom Ward? Tom Ward writes about sport, culture and climate for publications including GQ, Esquire, Wired and the Sunday Times. He is the author of the novels TIN CAT, and The Lion And The Unicorn.