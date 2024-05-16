Android games are the perfect way to pass the time on any form of commute, or even while sitting on your couch or any other type of, *ahem* throne. And so we've taken it upon ourselves to compile 10 of the best active Android titles out there in the market right now. As new games are added to the store daily, we dug deep into those with long lasting appeal -- the sort of games that'll make you wish you hadn't arrived at your destination yet, or finished your deep *ahem* thoughts.

01 Bike Unchained 3

1 min Red Bull Bike Unchained 3 trailer Race among the best in the world in the Bike Unchained 3 mobile game.

The hottest MTB series in the mobile space gets its third entry by way of Bike Unchained 3 -- the mountain bike racer with the world's gnarliest trails. And it's a freshie too, having only just been released earlier in 2024, so it's definitely going to be one of the prettiest and most comprehensive games on this list.

Sporting a stack of exciting new features as well as significantly improved visuals and an even better gameplay experience than the already much-loved first two entries, Bike Unchained 3 asks only one question: do you have what it takes to take on other virtual bike pros in epic PvP races?

In addition to the hype above, Bike Unchained 3 also features numerous bikes from leading brands in the MTB world such as Propain , Transition , GT , Commencal , Specialized , NS Bikes , Canyon and YT , all of which you can upgrade with components from renowned brands.

Numerous mentors are on hand in the game to help you cross the finish line in first place. These include Erik Fedko , Gracey Hemstreet and Emil Johannson .

02 Call of Duty Mobile

Call of Duty Mobile © Activision Blizzard

When one of the most successful action games on PC and consoles lands on Android, it can only be a good thing, right? Call of Duty Mobile has been incredibly popular since its release, and not just because of it's free-to-play build - it's also just really, really good.

From a gameplay perspective, Call of Duty Mobile puts all other multiplayer FPS games on Android in their place and scores with gripping gameplay and enormous variety. What the dev team has managed to get out of spec limitations in the mobile space is nothing short of a miracle and, honestly, needs to be experienced to be believed.

03 Motorsport Manager Mobile 3

There are plenty of racing games in the Play Store . But motorsport managers are rare. When a title is as good and thrilling as Motorsport Manager Mobile 3 , it's almost a must-download - and absolutely deserves to be one of the best Android games ever from our point of view.

That it's essentially gone on to become a series given this one is the obvious third instalment is also testament to its popularity, and when you can corner that niche that is sorely lacking, well you kind of get pole position by default anyway, but that doesn't diminish the product at all. This one is a pure joy to play, enthusiast or not!

04 Marvel SNAP

Another free-to-play highlight goes by the name of Marvel SNAP and is a clear recommendation and not only for fans of the superheroes of the titular publisher. So, what's it all about?

Marvel SNAP is a so-called CCG card battler where you cobble together your perfect deck of 12 heroes or heroines from hundreds of cards and compete against other players.

Iron Man , Thor and Hulk each have their own abilities (among many other characters), so you need to be tactical about which heroes (and villains) go best together.

05 Wreckfest

The smash 'em up racer Wreckfest was already an absolute hit on PC and consoles, as the massive races and derbies play flawlessly and feature some of the best car combat, vehicle deformation and physics the sub-genre had ever seen. And all of that is now also available for smartphones and has a lot to offer for its relative cost on the mobile platform(s).

In a broader genre dominated by hypercars and formula racing cars, what could be better than turning your opponents into scrap metal with old and dented rust buckets? That's right: nothing.

06 Fortnite

Fortnite ist auf allen Devices spielbar © Epic Games

We don't need to say much more about Fortnite , do we? The game that changed the battle royale genre forever and now has such a huge universe behind it that it's one of the biggest pop culture phenomena of our time. It's a no-brainer unless you dislike its popularity or just don't care for the BR experience, everyone else, why not play on-the-go?

07 Offroad Unchained

If racing games are your thing and you can't go fast enough off-road, then Offroad Unchained is the right title for you.

The free download offers fast-paced racing action through the mud, where you can put your skills behind the virtual steering wheel to the test in exciting multiplayer races. There is also a career mode in which racing greats such as Sebastian Loeb and Nasser Al-Attiyah are on hand to offer you help and advice.

08 Dirt Bike Unchained

1 min Check out the Dirt Bike See the action that Dirt Bike Unchained has in store.

Dirt Bike Unchained is just the thing for anyone who likes to turn the virtual gas tap. Racing dirt bikes over numerous trails and competing with other riders sounds just as much fun as it is and as part of the popular -Unchained series, you know you're in for a quality experience.

09 Battlecruisers

Battlecruisers is undoubtedly an insider tip in the Google Play Store . The title, however, is unfortunately only available for tablets with Android. SDtill, if you have such a device this real-time strategy is an absolute masterpiece and is incredibly addictive. It's also one of our favourites!

At first glance, you might underestimate it. But with its special 2D look, it not only stands out from the crowd visually, but also offers futuristic battles in the 28th Century that quickly captivate with their tactical depth and tension. So not only is it a more hyper title, but is also quirky and charming to a fault.

10 Monument Valley 1 and 2

Monument Valley and its successor Monument Valley 2 are classics in the mobile gaming world. In both puzzlers, you and a little princess have to wander through strange buildings whose puzzles and architecture are beyond your imagination. A game full of optical illusions.

