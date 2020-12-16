As the follow-up to The Witcher III: Wild Hunt , CD Projekt RED’s latest RPG swaps magic and horses for neon lights and cyborg augmentation. It keeps the nudity though, and the bathtubs. And much like how The Witcher series offered brilliant and nuanced storytelling across its main questline and the various characters and side stories you would discover as Geralt , Cyberpunk 2077 follows a GWENT suit.

From its Keanu Reeves -heavy (not a bad thing) main story involving engrams and relics set in the detailed and futuristic world of corporations and gangs in the year 2077, there are also several wonderful Street Stories to discover. These being the side-quests found throughout Night City , the megalopolis in which the game takes place. These offer-up tales that range from dark and grim, to funny and strange, and even heartfelt and touching. And almost always, surprising.

So, if you’re out there exploring the streets of Night City, here are five memorable stories you don’t want to miss.

Nightrider, eat your futuristic heart out © CD Projekt RED

AI Cabs On the Run

With various Life Paths serving as the different origin stories that lead protagonist V to the heart of Cyberpunk 2077’s narrative, once you finally see the opening title and the main story kicks into full gear there’s a Side Job involving rogue AI cabs that becomes available. At first it’s premise, finding robo-cabs in a very literal version of Crazy Taxi , might seem like a straightforward fetch quest, but it quickly becomes so much more. Dealing with Delamain , the AI-meets-cab-company of the future, it begins with a phone call.

With one of rogue-Delamains riffing on Portal’s GLaDOS, another feeling down in the dumps whilst in a dump, it’s a story that straddles the line between bizarre and outright comedy

Turns out a number of AI cabs aren’t returning to base and have gone missing, so it’s up to V to scour the various corners of Night City to locate these rogue AI. As soon as you stumble onto the first future-taxi though, with each runaway cab representing different psychological profiles, you actually begin a fun and comedic journey into the world of sentient silicon. With one of rogue-Delamains riffing on Portal’s GLaDOS , another feeling down in the dumps whilst in a dump, it’s a story that straddles the line between bizarre and outright comedy. What makes it brilliant though is what comes next, when the various AI fragments of Delamain come together.

They said "by the pink light", but I'm REALLY lost © CD Projekt RED

The Penthouse Break-In

Some of the bigger and more involved stories in Cyberpunk 2077 feature characters either from the main story or another quest where they might only play a bit part, and are then subsequently given their own corner of the world to inhabit and take centre stage. The biggest side quests or side jobs in the game are those featuring major characters like Johnny Silverhand (aka digital Keanu) and brandance editor and all round awesome person Judy Alvarez .

With its neon rain-soaked streets, getting a call from Night City Mayoral candidate Peralez and his wife to investigate a break-in at their swanky penthouse is the sort of gumshoe stuff you’d expect to find in a cyberpunk world.

Going full detective is perfect for using V’s fancy scanners and other CyberWare to find clues. As a continuation and ultimately conclusion to their branching story in the game, this simple break-in is one that quickly turns into the sort of mystery perfect for a world overrun by corrupt corps. It gets outright insane, and lifts the lid ever so slightly on a mind-bender of a conspiracy. Without getting into spoiler territory, this story features one of those big decisions where the choice you make is more about the implication and underlying meaning than anything to do with a specific reward or how it might affect other corners of the world.

When ray-tracing hits consoles, ya'll will be apologetic ;) © CD Projekt RED

The Peter Pan Killer

Speaking of other corners of the world, if you’re determined to see everything Night City has to offer it won’t be too long before you paths cross with NCPD detective River Ward - the sort of plays-by-his-own rules cop that fits in perfectly with the retro-future vibe of Cyberpunk 2077.

A grim, raw, gripping and emotional rollercoaster ride that presents one of the game’s more hard-hitting stories...

With the story revolving around a serial killer and kidnapper called ‘ Peter Pan ’, who’s also in a coma due to a bullet in the head that came from a random traffic stop, the against-the-clock and breaking the law way in which River (and by extension V) is determined to find one of the missing young men is textbook techno-thriller stuff. A grim, raw, gripping and emotional rollercoaster ride that presents one of the game’s more hard-hitting stories. On the account of the missing boy being River’s nephew. Seeing this on through to the end not only changes V, but your perception of Night City itself and the future depicted.

Wait, you live here!?! © CD Prjekt RED

Double Crossed Messiah

Cyberpunk 2077 shines when it subverts expectation, which is especially true when fixer for the Tyger Claws , Wakeda , calls up with a job that involves straight up killing. The target? Convicted murderer Joshua Stevenson , with the person putting out the call being the partner of one of Joshua’s victims. Wakeda is calling V on the account of that little wrinkle, he wants to be there when it happens. Even though the premise is set, it’s flipped on its head the moment you come across Joshua.

With a TV producer and police escort, Joshua is planning on crucifying himself for the purpose of sharing his messiah-like born-again faith with the masses. With its focus on regret, loss, forgiveness, delusion, and the public’s obsession with celebrity no matter the form -- this sets the real premise. A storyline that is as subversive as it is overtly bizarre. With one of the outcomes being, taking part in a Brandaince recorded crucifixion on a soundstage.

Who doesn't love a good bit of vendor machine AI? © CD Projekt RED

Big In Japan and Brendan the Vending Machine-Bot

As dark and serious as Cyberpunk 2077 can be, it’s also effortlessly cool and funny, to boot. As one of the regular or by-the-numbers Gigs in the game, "Big In Japan" sees V head into gang territory to retrieve a vehicle and deliver it to a specific location. This story shows Cyberpunk 2077 at its most simple, though the payoff comes with the hilarious Easter Egg conclusion that recreates an iconic scene from the US version of The Office .

With the person in the trunk being a renowned Japanese surgeon you’re then treated to the same speech given by Hidetoshi Hasagawa in the hit comedy series. Fitting in the ‘accidental’ killing of a crime boss and swapping out Yakuza for Tyger Claws is a fun little Easter Egg. Another funny quest line involves stumbling onto a seemingly sentient vending machine called Brendan, where after moving a large dumpster blocking ‘his’ view of the street you can then periodically check in to find the talking dispenser of soft drinks turn into a neighborhood psychiatrist and friend to the locals.

The world of Cyberpunk 2077 is incredibly detailed and there are a huge variety of stories found throughout Night City whenever you decide to take a break from the main story. Some grim, some funny, some reminiscent of things we’ve seen, but almost always surprising.