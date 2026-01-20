These are the year's 14 best new releases for PC, PS5, Xbox and Switch

2025 gave gaming fans numerous highlights to get stuck into, includinhg as Hades 2, Split Fiction, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Ghost of Yotei and many more. 2026 is going to be even better however and these are the 14 hottest games set to be released this year that you can look forward to playing.

01 GTA 6

GTA VI once again takes us to the neon-drenched streets of Vice City © Rockstar Games

Release: November 192

Platforms: Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5

Genre: Open world

After several postponements and an eternity of waiting, the time is finally coming. On November 19, GTA 6 from Rockstar Games will finally be released.

Grand Theft Auto 6 will finally continue the series 13 years after the fifth instalment launced and everything points to the development team creating the biggest and most ambitious open-world game of all time.

With two playable characters, it's back to the fictional American metropolis of Vice City, which is inspired by the melting pot of Miami. In contrast to the GTA III prequel from 2002 however, you will explore the city and its surrounding areas in the modern era and discover completely new areas. GTA 6 will undoubtedly be the most important game of 2026.

02 Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis

Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis © Amazon Game Studios

Release: TBC

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S

Genre: Action-Adventure

After a long break, gaming icon Lara Croft will returns to screens in Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis. The game sees itself as a reinterpretation of the first instalment in the series from 1996 and aims to bridge the gap between nostalgia and innovation.

The storytelling in particular is intended to be much more modern, while the gameplay and, of course, the graphics have also been given a full makeover. Fans and newcomers alike can once again look forward to a thrilling action adventure full of exciting puzzles, picturesque locations and intense action.

Incidentally, this time Lara Croft will be played by actress Alix Wilton Regan, known from her work in Dragon Age: Inquisition, Cyberpunk 2077 and Mass Effect 3. Also, Tomb Raider: Catalyst, a brand new instalment in the series, is also set to be released in 2027.

03 Control Resonant

Control Resonant © Remedy Entertainment

Release: TBC

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Mac

Genre: Action

Control, the third-person action game released in 2019, is still hugely popular today as one of the most extraordinary superhero games on the market. At the Game Awards 2025, developer Remedy finally announced a sequel, Control Resonant.

The second game in the series takes you to Manhattan, which is a much more open world than the Oldest House in the original. There, you take on the role of protagonist Dylan Faden, who has to fend-off all kinds of supernatural enemies with a shape-shifting melee weapon. This time, parkour elements aren't neglected either, which speaks in favour of a varied gameplay.

Thanks to the use of the in-house Northlight engine, Contron Resonant also be an absolute treat from a graphical perspective, including ray tracing and RTX effects. The game is set to launch later in the year.

04 Phantom Blade Zero

Phantom Blade Zero © S-Game Studios

Release: September 9

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S

Genre: Action

Phantom Blade Zero is an intense and graphically impressive action cam with a mythological Chinese setting that could become one of the absolute gaming highlights of 2026. From a third-person perspective, you explore a world full of changing realities and beings of higher power. The development team describes the title as a "kungfupunk" game - a mixture of classic wuxia storytelling with steampunk and horror elements, which makes for a fresh setting.

In terms of gameplay, powerful battles against all kinds of creatures are on the agenda. To do so, you have access to a lavish arsenal of over 30 weapon categories. For successful boss fights, the game rewards you with unique weapons and powerful upgrades. Phantom Blade Zero aims to combine a more accessible level of difficulty with classic Souls-like mechanics and offer an authentic kung fu experience. Fuelled by the Unreal Engine 5, this action hit also promises to be an absolute graphics highlight.

05 Screamer

Screamer © Milestone

Release: March 26

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 5

Genre: Racing game

The MotoGP makers at Milestone have a very hot new racing game in the fire with Screamer. The arcade racer combines fast racing action in a special way with JRPG elements and a cool anime look.

In Screamer, you compete in an illegal street racing tournament where five rival teams fight for victory. Each team consists of a leader and two other racers, with each bringing their own motives, stories and secrets to the race track.

The single-player mode is designed to combine intense racing with an exciting story. Over 30 minutes of animated cut-scenes have been created by renowned Japanese animation studio Polygon Pictures (responsible for several episodes of Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Transformers Prime).

With innovative twin-stick controls, a combination of racing and combat action, and a new type of eco-system, Screamer promises to bring a breath of fresh air to the arcade racing genre.

06 Resident Evil: Requiem

Resident Evil: Requiem © Capcom

Release: February 27

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S

Genre: Action-adventure

The ninth instalment in iconic survival horror series Resident Evil will be released on February 27 and has what it takes to be major player in the race for Game of the Year. After all, Resident Evil: Requiem was honoured with numerous awards at gamescom 2025.

The latest main instalment takes you back to Raccoon City, which you explore from a third or first-person perspective in the skin of smart FBI analyst Grace Ashcroft. It's set to significantly increase the proportion of horror elements compared to its direct predecessors and is clearly based on the first parts of the series, which should please fans of the series.

07 Crimson Desert

Crimson Desert © Pearl Abyss

Release: March 19

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S

Genre: Open world

The spiritual successor to Black Desert Online will be released in March after numerous postponements and it promises to be one of the most exciting games of 2026.

In Crimson Desert you can expect a gigantic and graphically impressive open-world role-playing game with a Nordic-inspired fantasy setting in which you can do whatever you feel like. In addition to varied missions and exciting puzzles, battles against all kinds of monsters and fantasy creatures are, of course, also on the agenda.

Crimson Desert combines elements from games like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Dragon's Dogma 2 and GTA with course gameplay from Assassin's Creed Shadows to create a unique mix that should not only delight genre fans, but all gamers.

08 Forza Horizon 6

Forza Horizon 6 is on its way © Microsoft Game Studios

Release: TBC

Platforms: PC, Xbox Series X/S

Genre: Racing game

The open-world racing game enters the next round. Not much is known about Forza Horizon 6 yet. However, we do know that the next instalment will take us to Japan and reflect the country's entire car culture. That alone is almost enough to get the hype train going.

Part six once again focuses on a huge game world that will cover the entire spectrum, from the mountains of Mount Fuji to Tokyo and also rural regions. Drift racing will also play an important role in the high-end racer, which is expected to hit PC and Xbox Series X/S in the winter.

09 F1 2026

F1 25 plays even more realistically © EA Sports/Phil Briel

Release: Summer

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S

Genre: Racing game

EA has announced that F1 26 will not be its own game for the first time. Instead, the decision was made to integrate the new Formula One season into the already available F1 25 as a premium update. In 2027, there will be another new game that 'looks, feels and plays differently - and offers more gameplay options'.

Racing game fans can look forward to another highlight in summer 2026. Even if there's no specific date yet, one thing is clear: F1 26 from Codemasters is coming and will once again realistically depict the premier class of motorsport.

The upcoming spin-off will be particularly exciting, as Formula 1 will start in the 2026 season with a completely revised set of rules and new cars . Oracle Red Bull Racing and Max Verstappen will start with brand-new Ford engines, Audi will enter Formula 1 and there will even be an additional team in the form of Cadillac. Excitement and thrilling races are therefore guaranteed, not only in reality, but also on the virtual tarmac.

10 Hela

Hela © Windup

Release: TBC

Platforms: PC, Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S

Genre: Adventure

Co-op fans, this one's for you! Cute adventure game Hela, in which you explore the world through the eyes of a brave mouse, will finally be released this year.

Shortly after its announcement, the picturesque title inspired by the Scandinavian landscape and folklore became a real surprise hit. The aim of the game is to work together with a friend to help a kind witch and save her life after a serious illness. To achieve this, you explore beautiful landscapes, solve puzzles and fight for the good of the land. We were able to play Hela at gamescom 2025 and were thrilled by the atmospheric and heart-warming mouse adventure. This will undoubtedly be a gaming highlight for 2026! Hela can be played alone, in couch co-op or in online co-op mode.

11 007 First Light

007 First Light © IO Interactive

Release: March 27

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S

Genre: Action-Adventure

The name is Bond. James Bond. The world-famous secret agent has been brought out of retirement by Hitman makers IO Interactive and is looking forward to a brand new adventure in 007 First Light .

In First Light, Bond has to uncover a huge conspiracy and, together with his mentor Greenway, prevent an impending coup. The title tells the story of the fictional cult figure who helped the young hero rise to become the best MI6 agent of all time.

Naturally, the Hitman makers incorporate numerous elements of the stealth games centred around Agent 47, so it's up to you whether you prefer to operate quietly from the shadows or go for the kill with your weapon at the ready. In typical Bond fashion, you will ,of course, have numerous agent gadgets and iconic vehicles at your disposal. It all starts on March 27.

12 Marvel's Wolverine

Marvel's Wolverine © Sony Interactive Entertainment

Release: Autumn

Platforms: PlayStation 5

Genre: Action-adventure

Developer Insomniac Games has already impressively proven with the Spider-Man games that they have a knack for superhero games. After the friendly spider from the neighbourhood, the team is now venturing into an adaptation of one of the most popular superheroes of all time: X-Men's Wolverine.

Marvel's Wolverine, which is expected to be released exclusively for PlayStation 5 in the autumn, will be a brand-new interpretation of the cult character and will feature numerous well-known characters such as Mystique, Omega Red and many more alongside the mutant with the claws.

The game relies on the same cornerstones that already characterised the Spidey games: fast and intense battles, impressive technology and an exciting story.

13 Fable

Fable © Xbox Game Studios

Release: TBC

Platforms: PC, Xbox Series X/S

Genre: Role-playing game

Role-playing game fans on PC and Xbox consoles have reason to rejoice, because with Fable, the Forza Horizon makers at Playground Games arebringing a cult series that was thought to be lost back to the screen.

A full 16 years after Fable III, this is a reboot of the popular RPG series that was created in the early 2000s by Lionhead Studios under Peter Molyneux. The latest offshoot is set to focus on an impressive and detailed open world, which is bursting with the British humour typical of the series.

Once again, all your decisions will have an impact on the world of Albion, its inhabitants and the course of the story. Concrete details about the gameplay are still scarce, but the published videos already whet the appetite for more.

14 Star Wars Zero Company

Star Wars Zero Company © EA

Release: TBC

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S

Genre: Strategy

Star Wars Zero Company is extremely exciting in several respects. On one hand, the new title is being created by developer studio Bit Reactor, which is made up of genre veterans who are responsible for the legendary XCOM series under the Firaxis banner. On the other, the upcoming tactical game fills a long-standing gap in the gaming world: a turn-based strategy game with a dark science fiction setting, an extensive campaign and – for the first time – a Star Wars licence.

In Zero Company, you take on the role of Hawks, a disgraced Republic officer who now leads the eponymous Zero Company – a ragtag bunch of extremely dubious characters who have to stop a growing threat during the Clone Wars.

The game focuses on a gripping story, believable and highly customisable characters, and unique abilities of the team members, who are made up of Astromechs and Jedi among others. It certainly sounds like an absolute feast for strategy and Star Wars fans.