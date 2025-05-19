While getting from point A to point B as fast as possible is the aim of the game in most The Crew Motorfest events, you’ll want to focus on drifting at times to hit high scores and earn XP quickly.

However, there are some drift cars that are better than others. Below, we’ll cover the best drift cars in The Crew Motorfest, how much they cost and where to use them. We’ll also list the best Red Bull rides for drifting in the game.

01 What makes a good drift car in Motorfest?

There's more to drifting than just getting somewhere fast © Ubisoft

If you want to drift a long way while maintaining a high speed, you should get a ride that’s specifically tuned for drifting. In The Crew Motorfest, vehicles are put into various ‘types’, with Drift being one of them. You should get a car that’s classified as a drift car, rather than using a racing car for everything.

While the stats system in The Crew Motorfest is pretty basic, there are some things you’ll want to look out for in a good drift car. You’ll want them to have high power and torque, but you don’t need to worry too much about their acceleration speed.

For the most part, the higher a car’s price in The Crew Motorfest, the better it will be. Some can cost upwards of 1m credits.

02 Top 5 drift cars to try

The Lamborghini Aventador is a great option if you've got the credits © Ubisoft

Toyota GR Supra Drift Edition - Drift Experience Reward

Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X - 532,700 credits

Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4 - 786,800 credits

Koenigsegg Agera R - 915,600 credits

Hoonigan Audi S1 e-tron quattro Hoonitron - 354,200 credits

If you’re looking for bang for your buck, then the Toyota GR Supra Drift Edition is your best option because it’s free to earn by completing a playlist. However, the Koenigsegg Agera R is the best when it comes to pure drift power. The eye-watering price matches that, though.

03 The dream Red Bull drift machine

Run, don't walk to get the BMW M4 Red Bull Driftbrothers Edition © Ubisoft

There is also one excellent Red Bull-branded drift machine that’s worth picking up as soon as you can. The BMW M4 Red Bull Driftbrothers Edition is great and comes in at 490,000 credits in the Crew Motorfest shop.

04 How to unlock and tune for drift

Boost your car's power above all else © Ubisoft

When upgrading your drift cars, there aren’t certain components you need to fit to improve cornering. Instead, you should fit whatever improves your car’s power the most.

Whether that be new engine parts, better exhausts, or different suspension. Whatever improves your drift ride’s power the most will also improve your drift abilities.

05 Where to practise your drifts

Head somewhere quiet to drift in peace © Ubisoft

If you’re trying to practise your drifts in the game, you need to head somewhere quiet and full of corners. You don’t want to be crashing into traffic while speeding around bends.

While you can head to the location you spawn in whenever loading up The Crew Motorfest, any location that’s away from long straights and towns is best. Mountain paths, coastal roads and forest trails are all good to head to when practising drifting.

Alternatively, you can head to the Red Bull Playground on Maui island . It’s an arena full of spaces to drift in, with sections designed with going sideways in mind.

Now that you know what makes a good drift car in The Crew Motorfest and which ones to buy, you’ll be winning every drift challenge without any problems.