Not so long ago we took some time out at Ubisoft Forward in Los Angeles as part of Summer Game Fest to play roughly 40 minutes of the game. The specificity of that hands-on time was to experience a few of the game’s Playlists centred around a specific ‘car culture’. In our most recent session, however, we had a whopping four hours to just go *anywhere* and do *anything*.

And this is where Motorfest really separates itself from its contemporary (and inspo, let’s be real), because the obvious differential is the vehicle swap feature, which is an instantaneous jump between land, sea and air, and it was in the aerial stuff in the first hours or so of the game that we had some of the most fun, because from a point of view of scale and visual fidelity, not to mention handling and an entirely new way of ‘driving’, this was king awesome. (And when we say “instant” we mean it -- you could be at around 10,000 metres up and switch to a car or boat and you’ll literally drop that distance to whatever’s beneath you!)

And freedom here, really, is key to the experience overall, but you know, so is that aspect in any other open-world racing game. So what, above the idea of different disciplines, so to speak, also elevates Motorfest over any other in the field?

It’s All About Presentation

These types of games, and most that involve high-end car culture, are typically slick in the visuals department and that’s true of Motorfest to the point it’s largely on par with Playground’s normally groundbreaking fidelity efforts. Whether bushwhacking through dense jungle foliage or kicking up the black sands of the Hawaiian islands, toned as such because of its volcanism, the game is a constant treat for the eyes. But more than that, it features a really easy-to-navigate UI and its car intros are quality in production and just reek of a studio that is now in the upper, upper echelon of racing game development.

Ivory Tower has taken it up a notch, adding themed ‘art’ throughout the landscape to go along with whatever cultural deep-dive you’re in...

And while the above speaks to a stunning recreation of O’ahu and an easy-to-navigate interface for users that’s also contemporary and just great on the eyes, Ivory Tower has taken it up a notch, adding themed ‘art’ throughout the landscape to go along with whatever cultural deep-dive you’re in, in that moment. So, for example, when in the electric cars, you’ll see neon-lit pillars and installations everywhere (a treat at night), while in the old muscle cars you’re often taken along routes that speak to the eras in which those cars once reigned fresh supreme. It’s a nice touch and certainly one that helps the game standout against its brother from another mother.

Disparate Design

Where Forza Horizon leans into different car missions with lite-on story and a lot of information about the manufacturer and model you’re in for whatever Horizon Stories moment you’re in at any given time, there’s a same-same feel about them. In Motorfest this isn’t really the case, and the devs have bent over backwards to make every car-culture jaunt wholly tied to that manifest. In one Playlist centred around classic cars, we were just tasked with getting from one point on the island to another, The catch? No Maps or Nav, instead you’re fed images of a bunch of landmarks in weathered photo form and basic instructions, such as an arrow telling you to turn right at said landmark. It’s a spin on the idea of ‘taking the scenic route’, but it works and is contextual AF.

And we really appreciate it.

This happens throughout the game and just creates a sense of diversity in tasks and driving, boating or flying that, currently, sits above Playground’s long-running series. It’s also not like these cats are at war with each other, and you get the sense there’s more than one friendly nod in the direction of the UK-based kids from those across the Channel in Lyon, France. And we can genuinely see a world where one-upmanship helps drive innovation and more diversity, and that can only be good for the punters.

Size Doesn’t Matter

Some people might have initially baulked at the notion that the game is set on a single Hawaiian island, particularly since The Crew 2 was the whole of the USA (videogame condensed, of course), and while not all of you might understand that this is Ivory Tower going back to its Test Drive Unlimited roots, your fears are noted. Especially since the Horizon games seem to grow in size year on year, leaving O’ahu as a potentially bottlenecked playspace, but we’re happy to tell you you’re (probably) wrong.

What the island lacks in absolute geography, it makes up for in density and topography. Not to mention its waterways and airspace, which adds an additional three layers of traversity to the game (yep, just made a new noun for the verb traverse. Fight us!). There’s also significant substance to how the world has been designed for all three vehicle types with a lot of custom design centering on getting the most out of each, much, much more so than in Horizon, it must be said. And sure, we’ve only played this and have recently only touched down in the beta, but honestly, we’re backing that statement up.

The sheer scope of actionable engagement, as directed by the game and devs, married alongside just exploring and going off the beaten track in Motorfest *feels* significantly larger than the playspace suggests, which is no mean feat. The world has been meticulously designed and is truly a love letter to the studio’s earlier days.

/End

Obviously the phrase ‘horses for courses’ is relevant here, and we’re not saying at all that Motorfest is in any way better than Horizon, but we’re not saying that in reverse, either. Rather, the sentiment moving forward is that would-be drivers keen to play in open-worlds are now spoilt for choice and as mentioned a bit earlier, the likely outcome is that each studio and iteration becomes an innovative fork in the road which can only be good for us all.

Still, we felt compelled to explain that, while similar in DNA and even in its intro piece, Motorfest quickly does a U-turn and presents us with something unique and engaging in the space, while equally elevating a number of aspects we’ve come to expect in an almost rinse-repeat design model.

The Crew Motorfest is out this September 11.

