The best tips and tricks for racing nirvana in The Crew Motorfest

In The Crew Motorfest, the open-world racing game series reinvents itself once again. The third offshoot takes you to the Hawaiian island of O'ahu, which you can explore as you please. But all beginnings are difficult. Our guide provides you with the best tips and tricks for getting started.

01 Start with the Hawaii Scenic Tour

The Hawaii Scenic Tour is the most rewarding at the beginning © Ubisoft

Once The Crew Motorfest has familiarised you with the basics, the racing game releases you into the open game world, where you can do whatever you want.

The events of the racer are divided into different playlists, all of which are dedicated to a certain theme. You can choose from five of them at the beginning of the game.

Our recommendation: start with the playlist called 'Hawaii Scenic Tour'. This not only introduces you to the different vehicle classes of the racer or gives you an understanding of the history of Hawaii but also features boat and aeroplane races.

And at the end of the tour, three vehicles are up for grabs. The perfect introduction.

02 Save your money at the start

You will have fun with the RB18 – but first, you should save up © Ubisoft

For completed events, Motorfest rewards you with Bucks, the in-game currency. You need these to buy new vehicles from a fleet of more than 600 vehicles. High-performance sports cars, in particular, can sometimes tear a deep hole in your virtual wallet, not to mention the formula cars like the Red Bull RB18.

However, you don't have to invest a single cent for the first playlists. Save your money! Because for the first championships, the racer will provide you with a free rental car.

Better save your hard-earned money for the further course of the campaign, you will need it.

03 Complete playlists in full

Whoever completes playlists will level up faster © Ubisoft

Each playlist has a certain number of events. Sometimes, there are eight races to be mastered. Sometimes, there are even ten. You are not only free to choose the order in which you want to play.

Theoretically, you can also change the list after each event and start with a motocross bike after a tuning race. However, it is recommended that you always complete playlists first.

After all, you always get a vehicle as a reward for completing them. You'll also unlock the challenges of each list afterwards. These are set in the open world and reward you for various tasks in exactly the unlocked car. You kill two birds with one stone if you stay behind the wheel.

The challenges are mostly very simple and almost complete themselves. Sometimes, it is even enough to cover a certain number of kilometres. It's a good way to bag a few extra while driving by.

04 Iron out driving errors with the rewind function

The rewind function has been a standard feature in racing games for many years, and of course, it can't be missing in Motorfest. Accidents and driving mistakes can be undone in no time - at least in single-player events.

Don't be afraid to use the function to improve your score in a race. Really.

05 Shortcuts are allowed

No one said you had to stay on the racing line © Ubisoft

The Crew Motorfest relies mostly on checkpoint events from point to point or on circuits. However, in the event you don't have to follow the traffic rules by any means or always stay on the asphalt.

Many races sometimes offer enormous shortcuts that can save you several seconds of time. Don't be afraid to drive over hedges, tyre stacks, lampposts or the like and take shortcuts. Especially if you see that the next checkpoint is a bit away.

06 Use the lightning change

The flash change is convenient... most of the time, anyway © Ubisoft

Once you've completed the Hawaii Scenic Tour, The Crew Motorfest will give you both a boat and your first plane. This will also unlock a very handy feature called 'Lightning Change.'

You can switch between land, water and air vehicles at any time at the push of a button. Of course, bridging large distances by air is particularly fast and saves you a lot of time.

This is especially useful in the first few hours of the game, as you'll only unlock the fast travel function (away from the playlist starting points) later in the game.

07 Equip improvements

Tuning parts improve the performance of your vehicles © Ubisoft

For completed event objectives, The Crew Motorfest rewards you with so-called improvements. These are tuning parts in the form of engine blocks, exhaust systems, a gearbox or new tyres.

These improve the top speed, acceleration, braking or lateral G-force (and thus the handling) of the vehicles and give you a real advantage for the races if they are equipped.

To do this, regularly check the vehicle section of the main menu to install new parts. Each tuning part has its own rarity level and power level: An engine block with level 843 increases the power more than a variant with level 826.

Each part is assigned to a specific vehicle category and is unique. This means that if you equip the Red Bull Formula 1 racing car in the Alpha GP class with an engine block, it cannot be installed in any other vehicle in the class. So, use the best parts for the vehicles you want to use frequently.

The rarer a part, the more add-ons and advantages beckon © Ubisoft

The rarity levels provide special advantages in the form of add-ons. For example, this could provide higher prize money or reduce speed loss when driving off-road. The rarer a part, the more add-ons you get.

Tips Scrapping tuning parts Parts that are not needed can be scrapped. Roll the dice again You need the materials to reselect add-ons and (hopefully) improve them.

08 Dare to take part in online events

The Crew Motorfest even offers a Battle Royale mode © Ubisoft

Online events are worthwhile in The Crew Motorfest, as you'll earn significantly more credits for completing them than for individual solo races. Regardless of your ranking. Currently, the racer offers two types of online events:

Grand Race: A long race with three vehicle classes, which you can switch between while driving.

Demolition Derby: Up to 32 players fight in a battle royale mode in duos to stay without fender benders for as long as possible. The goal is to destroy the other teams.

Vehicles for both modes that are not in your possession are made available to you on loan. With your own tuned cars, however, you sometimes have a clear advantage.