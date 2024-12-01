Thierry Neuville (BEL) of team HYUNDAI SHELL MOBIS WORLD RALLY TEAM celebrates on the podium after winning World Rally Championship in Monaco, Monte-Carlo on 28.01.2024
© Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool
WRC

Thierry Neuville’s decade-long quest ends: World Rally Champion at last!

Belgian rally sensation Thierry Neuville has finally claimed his first FIA WRC title, capping a remarkable 10-year career at the pinnacle of the sport. What makes Neuville a true champion?
By Paul Keith
7 min readPublished on

Part of this story

FIA World Rally Championship

The FIA World Rally Championship puts drivers against some of the toughest conditions on the planet.

87 Tour Stops

FORUM8 Rally Japan

Rally Japan will once again host the final race of the 2024 FIA World Rally Championship season.

Japan

Thierry Neuville

After five runner-up finishes in the Drivers' Standings, Thierry Neuville achieved his racing dream and won the WRC title for the first time in 2024.

BelgiumBelgium

Ott Tänak

Rally champion Ott Tänak has been winning titles since 2008, when he first began racing in his home nation of Estonia. He's nowhere close to done.

EstoniaEstonia

Elfyn Evans

A first win in 2017 saw Elfyn Evans become the first Welsh driver to win Rally GB on home soil, and he's continued racking up big results ever since.

United KingdomUnited Kingdom

Sébastien Ogier

When Sébastien Ogier clinched a eighth World Rally Championship crown in November 2021, he joined an elite club of drivers.

FranceFrance

Summary

  1. 1
    Neuville fights all the way to the finish
  2. 2
    Tänak's World Championship charge
  3. 3
    A dramatic ride to the title
  4. 4
    How Thierry Neuville won the World Rally Championship
  5. 5
    A brilliant start to the championship
  6. 6
    Neuville remains calm to take the title
  7. 7
    Neuville refused to give up
  8. 8
    Fast in all conditions
  9. 9
    Charting the WRC title race
  10. 10
    Neuville's key relationship with Hyundai
  11. 11
    WRC 2024 Drivers' Championship Standings
  12. 12
    Manufacturers' Championship Standings
The new champion Thierry Neuville crowned his 10-year career with his maiden FIA WRC title after a battling sixth place at the season-ending Rally Japan. Let's have a look at what makes the Belgian rally star a brilliant world champion...
01

Neuville fights all the way to the finish

Thierry Neuville and Martijn Wydaeghe celebrate after winning the FIA World Rally Drivers and Co-Drivers titles at the final round the FIA World rally Championship in Toyota City, Japan on 24.11.2024

Thierry Neuville and Martijn Wydaeghe are Belgium's first WRC champions

© Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool

The 36-year-old had to do things the hard way: he arrived in Japan at the final round of the season needing just six points to clinch the title, but a problem with the turbo on his Hyundai i20 N Rally1 HYBRID meant he finished the first day down in 15th place.
Neuville and co-driver Martijn Wydaeghe hit back on the Saturday with a brilliant run that brought them back up to seventh overall. It meant the crew went into the final day of the season in need of just two points to take the WRC title. "We can be satisfied with today's performance, climbing back to P7 after starting P15 this morning," he said back at the Service Park. "The pace was good and we've scored four important points heading into Super Sunday."
Ott Tänak and Thierry Neuville of team HYUNDAI SHELL MOBIS WORLD RALLY TEAM seen during the World Rally Championship Japan in Toyota city, Japan on 20, November. 2023

Title showdown: Ott Tanak and Thierry Neuville

© Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool

02

Tänak's World Championship charge

Neuville's championship rival and Hyundai team-mate Ott Tänak piled on the pressure. Knowing he needed maximum points if he was to add another title to his 2019 world title, the Estonian was the pick of the field and established a 38-second lead over Toyota's Elfyn Evans going into the final day.
The valiant charge came to an end on Stage 17 (Nukata) however, when Tänak slid off the road, crashing heavily and having to retire from rally. "It's a proper disaster, there are no other words, it's difficult to describe," said a disappointed Tänak as his championship hopes came crashing down.
It was even tougher when he could only watch as second place in the championship also slipped away, as Evans passed him on the way to his first win of the season. But the Estonian ace was generous in defeat saying of his team-mate Neuville: "It's a great season for him for sure, very consistent and very well managed."
Thierry Neuville (BEL) and Martijn Wydaeghe (BEL) of team HYUNDAI SHELL MOBIS WORLD RALLY TEAM are seen performing during the World Rally Championship Japan in Toyota city, Japan on November 21, 2024.

Thierry Neuville on his way to the WRC title in Japan

© Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool

03

A dramatic ride to the title

After a rollercoaster start to his rally, Neuville could use the final four stages to reflect on a historic win that's a first not only for him and his co-driver Martijn Wydaeghe, but also for Belgium and the Hyundai Motorsport team after a decade in WRC.
"I'm feeling great to be honest, we worked so long for this,” said Neuville, who led the championship since his opening round victory at Rallye Monte-Carlo. "I want to thank everybody who was part of it, who fought for us and all of the team as well. Many times we were very close; we always give it our all, but this year we have been rewarded for it."
Thierry Neuville (BEL) and Martijn Wydaeghe (BEL) of team HYUNDAI SHELL MOBIS WORLD RALLY TEAM perform during Stop 11 of the World Rally Championship in Concepcion, Chile, on September 29, 2024.

Thierry Neuville on a flyer in Chile

© Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool

04

How Thierry Neuville won the World Rally Championship

Neuville is one of the most experienced drivers in the WRC and a hardened campaigner who's finished second in the championship five times. He combines his driving skills and pace with a calm head, even when the pressure is on. "Honestly, it has come as a surprise, but I think we deserve it," said an overwhelmed Neuville when he realised he was the world champion. "It's been a very challenging year, very tough. Obviously, we had much more pressure than we needed, especially for this last event."
Thierry Neuville (BEL) and Martijn Wydaeghe (BEL) Of team HYUNDAI SHELL MOBIS WORLD RALLY TEAM perform during World Rally Championship Monte-Carlo in Gap, France on January 28, 2024

Neuville started off 2024 with a Monte Carlo Rally victory

© Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool

05

A brilliant start to the championship

Neuville got his 2024 WRC campaign off to the best possible start with victory at Rally Monte Carlo, his second win at the world's most famous rally after a 2020 win. It was hailed by the head of Hyundai Motorsport Cyril Abiteboul as Neuville's best performance of his career. The massive 30-point haul also gave Neuville the lead in the title race, which he defended with his characteristic determination and professionalism.
Thierry Neuville celebrates winning the FIA World Rally Drivers title at the final round the FIA World rally Championship in Toyota City, Japan on 24.11.2024

Thierry Neuville celebrates his 2024 WRC title

© Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool

06

Neuville remains calm to take the title

The Korean marque's WRC programme manager Christian Loriaux praised Neuville's professionalism in the face of a frustrating issue with the normally reliable Hyundai i20 N Rally1 HYBRID: “Despite the problem, he still reacted in a very professional way, kept his calm and he brought the car back without losing his temper which is admirable."
It's a characteristic of the experienced driver, who's finished runner-up in 2013, 16, 17, 18 and 2019. "I've trained myself over the years and my experience has helped me to manage my WRC campaigns mentally and physically. I've learned to deal with pressure, tiredness and set-backs, and push through by setting a very hard rhythm. I stay focussed on the target and recover when I can."
07

Neuville refused to give up

Neuville's consistency was crucial in a campaign where he was pushed not only by Tänak but also by Evans and the evergreen eight-time world champion Sébastien Ogier.
"I never give up, because it's not over until it's over," says Neuville. It's a lesson he’s used throughout his career: "At Rally Mexico in 2014 I had to fill the radiator with beer. We finished third overall. Then, in Rally Croatia 2022 when we had to push the car over 800m to the check-in." The result was another third place.
Thierry Neuville performing during the World Rally Championship Central Europe in Prague, Czech Republic on October 19, 2024.

Neuville on stage in the Central European Rally

© Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool

08

Fast in all conditions

Ever since Neuville's first victory a decade ago at the Rallye Deutschland, he's gained the reputation for being fastest on asphalt: "That’s because I learned to drive on Belgian Tarmac roads, large or narrow, dry or dirty, so I've learned to be comfortable on this surface."
So, his victory in Monte Carlo was on asphalt and he scored crucial points with podiums in Croatia, Portugal and Central Europe. But Neuville is also a versatile rally driver who has also won on gravel and snow – he's one of the few non-Nordic drivers to win Rally Sweden.
His skills on gravel helped him score vital points in 2024 with second place at the mighty Rally Finland, followed by victory at the Acropolis Rally. That win in Greece came under intense scrutiny and pressure from his title rivals, but the result meant Neuville had the momentum heading into the final rounds.
Thierry Neuville and Martijn Wydaeghe celebrate winning the FIA World Rally Drivers and Co-Drivers titles at the final round the FIA World Rally Championship in Toyota City, Japan.

2024 WRC champions Thierry Neuville and Martijn Wydaeghe

© Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool

09

Charting the WRC title race

Round

Event

Winner

Thierry Neuville

Elfyn Evans

Ott Tänak

Sébastien Ogier

R1

Rallye Monte Carlo

Thierry Neuville

30pts

21pts

15pts

24pts

R2

Rally Sweden

Esapekka Lappi

18pts

24pts

6pts

N/A

R3

Safari Rally

Kalle Rovanperä

19pts

16pts

12pts

N/A

R4

Croatia Rally

Sébastien Ogier

19pts

19pts

20pts

21pts

R5

Rally de Portugal

Sébastien Ogier

24pts

6pts

26pts

25pts

R6

Rally Italia Sardegna

Ott Tänak

12pts

18pts

25pts

22pts

R7

Rally Poland

Kalle Rovanperä

14pts

17pts

11pts

0pts

R8

Rally Latvia

Kalle Rovanperä

9pts

11pts

22pts

25pts

R9

Rally Finland

Sébastien Ogier

23pts

0pts

0pts

24pts

R10

Acropolis Rally Greece

Thierry Neuville

24pts

8pts

20pts

13pts

R11

Rally Chile

Kalle Rovanperä

15pts

21pts

20pts

22pts

R12

Central European Rally

Ott Tänak

18pts

24pts

22pts

0pts

R13

Rally Japan

Eflyn Evans

17pts

25pts

0pts

25pts

10

Neuville's key relationship with Hyundai

Thierry Neuville (1), Dani Sordo (2), Andreas Mikkelsen (3) celebrate after the FIA World Rally Championship 2014 in Trier, Germany on August 24, 2014.

Neuville celebrates his first WRC win back in 2014

© Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool

Thierry Neuville has won 21 world rallies, all with Hyundai. The Cologne-based team has backed their man from the start and he's repaid them by helping them to take the Manufacturers' title in 2019 and 2020, and now their first Drivers' World Championship.
"I'm really grateful for our team. We've been growing together, we've been winning and losing together. We've had hard times and we've had incredible times. Hyundai Motorsport is my family and we've created a very special relationship."
11

WRC 2024 Drivers' Championship Standings

Pos

Driver

Nat

Chassis

Team

Points

1.

Thierry Neuville

BEL

Hyundai i20 N

Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT

242

2.

Elfyn Evans

GBR

Toyota GR Yaris

Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT

210

3.

Ott Tänak

EST

Hyundai i20 N

Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT

200

4.

Sébastien Ogier

FRA

Toyota GR Yaris

Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT

191

5.

Adrien Formaux

FRA

Ford Puma

M-Sport Ford WRT

162

6.

Takamoto Katsuta

JAP

Toyota GR Yaris

Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT

116

7.

Kalle Rovanperä

FIN

Toyota GR Yaris

Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT

114

8.

Grégoire Munster

LUX

Ford Puma

M-Sport Ford WRT

46

12

Manufacturers' Championship Standings

  1. Toyota GAZOO Racing WRT 561 points
  2. Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT 558
  3. M-Sport Ford WRT 295
With the title in the bag, next stop for Neuville will be Kigali in Rwanda for his official crowning at the FIA's prize giving. Then, all eyes turn to Monaco and his championship defence in 2025. The FIA World Rally Championship is poised to deliver more excitement in 2025, with an expanded calendar that includes new events in Saudi Arabia, Paraguay and Spain. The action restarts at Rallye Monte-Carlo on January 23.

Part of this story

FIA World Rally Championship

The FIA World Rally Championship puts drivers against some of the toughest conditions on the planet.

87 Tour Stops

FORUM8 Rally Japan

Rally Japan will once again host the final race of the 2024 FIA World Rally Championship season.

Japan

Thierry Neuville

After five runner-up finishes in the Drivers' Standings, Thierry Neuville achieved his racing dream and won the WRC title for the first time in 2024.

BelgiumBelgium

Ott Tänak

Rally champion Ott Tänak has been winning titles since 2008, when he first began racing in his home nation of Estonia. He's nowhere close to done.

EstoniaEstonia

Elfyn Evans

A first win in 2017 saw Elfyn Evans become the first Welsh driver to win Rally GB on home soil, and he's continued racking up big results ever since.

United KingdomUnited Kingdom

Sébastien Ogier

When Sébastien Ogier clinched a eighth World Rally Championship crown in November 2021, he joined an elite club of drivers.

FranceFrance
WRC
Red Bull Motorsports
Rally