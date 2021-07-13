You don’t have to be a fan of soccer in Australia to know who Tim Cahill is. Off the park, the Aussie striker has transcended his flag-punching post-goal antics to be deservedly recognised as both an Australian sports legend, and an Aussie icon.

He grew up in and around Sydney’s Inner West , playing football for the Balmain Police Boys Club , Marrickville Football Club and the Oakhurst Soccer Club , and comes from a humble, if sports-heavy, family background. And of course, outside of representing Australia in our beloved Socceroos , he’s also stepped on to pitches for various clubs in myriad leagues across the world.

We made the joke in our chat that Tim is a “global resident of football” with “many passports”, to which he agreed, but it still comes back to Australia and how he has, and continues to, impact the World Game here. He’s a passionate man with his fingers in many pies, but for us the key cab off the rank is in his coming back to FIFA with FIFA 22 as a FUT Hero. But as he explains, his long standing relationship with EA Sports and FIFA made his return a fairly simple case of “yes”.

When we started to speak about the Hero Card and doing this activation and stuff like that, I was really humbled, because you then realise what an impact that you actually made to the game... Tim Cahill

Red Bull : Obviously you haven't been involved in the game as much as you used to be. Can you talk about how this opportunity came up, and the steps that you went through to make sure that you're involved in the upcoming game?

Tim : I think, you know, it's been an amazing journey with EA Sports. A big part of my career -- seven years plus, maybe longer -- doing the covers when I was in the Premier League , New York Red Bulls , across, I think, even in China when I was there.

[But I] retired two, three years ago, and took a little bit of time to chill out. Educationally, [I started] my studies on and off the park, and yeah, had the call (from EA Sports). I think once the actual retirement stage started to set in... you know, you don't realise that what you've done in your career, the impact that you've made on the world stage with all the international competitions and the continents that I've played in, and when we started to speak about the Hero Card and doing this activation and stuff like that, I was really humbled, because you then realise what an impact that you actually made to the game.

I've had some really strong partners, EA Sports has been one of them. We've been on a massive journey of international, global shoots and rubbed shoulders with the best in the world, and I'm thankful. I truly am, because it's sort of like a little testimonial to my career, and it reactivates me with the fans, the kids; boys and girls, the older players that play it, and yeah, I'm really, really proud of it.

Tim Cahill's FIFA 22 Hero Card © EA Sports

Red Bull : Were you ever aware of what sort of impact you were having on the game while you were playing, while you were active in it?

Tim : I think I was very fortunate that I had 15 years in England with two amazing clubs, [I am] very loyal, and I [also] had the chance to go to the New York Red Bulls . I think that's what pretty much changed my mindset on how I attack the new world; commercial, business, partnerships, taking equity in companies, signing massive deals globally. EA Sports played a massive part in that, and as a player then, I realised [my] value.

So for me, when EA Sports rang me up, we had a Zoom call [and] it was agreed in minutes. A couple of emails. It wasn't like how it was before, because you appreciate your status, and you also want the connection still with the fans.

And then you think to yourself, okay, how do I use this in a positive way to keep being a good role model...? Tim Cahill

Red Bull : Is it humbling? I mean, I already know the answer, but I'll ask it just to get your words on it. Is it humbling having been voted by the fans in such a strong way for this opportunity?

Tim: It's the best feeling ever. Think about it. You can have an impact on the park. You can score those goals, you can create amazing moments, but you think people will forget you. You don't realise... then I go back to England and I'm sitting on the panel of Sky Sports and Match of the Day , and then you're, like, ‘I've been away for eight years, and still now I'm getting stopped’, you know? Then you get asked to do FIFA Legends, and you're doing big activations with the likes of Cacau , Roberto Carlos . And then now you travel, and then you think to yourself, okay, how do I use this in a positive way to keep being a good role model, to keep giving stuff back? Especially to Australia, which is a big part of me, with wanting young kids to follow their dreams.

An Aussie bull charges in his heyday © Red Bull

And I feel like I'm the perfect role model, because most people told me I wouldn't be part of Brazil . You know, I was ‘too old’. And then most people told me that I wouldn't be part of the Asian Cup . I mean, I won it scoring a scissor kick there, doing things that, you know, you're defying all the odds. And then going to the last World Cup . Whether I sat on the bench, it was an absolute pleasure, because I was part of 28 million people, not a squad of 30, you know? So I really did give everything, and there's nothing left in the cup to give. And that's why I'm really content with my career and really happy to activate with the biggest brands in the world, to give the fans the boxing celebration as a Hero Card [with FIFA 22].

You know, I keep saying it in all my interviews: kids tag me about goals. They tag me when they do the (Cahill) celebrations on FIFA, and I reshare them. I'm quite lighthearted on social media. I like to share my journey here in Qatar (where he currently resides). I like to share my journey around the world, and I like to motivate young kids. I'm just enjoying life, because that's something that I've earned.

Red Bull : Do you play games outside of all your other projects?

Tim : When we started playing [FIFA] with my older boys, and even my daughter, I was quite dominant. In Socceroos camps, when we went to the hotels, we'd always take our PlayStation or Xbox . And now, the tide has changed. My boys now are technical, tactical, they're doing their team five minutes before. I can't take penalties. I can't take the free kicks on the new features. They can do everything. They can move the ball. They don't like me using legacy defending. When I shoot, I always like to curl the ball, so I hold the top button. So there's different things within the game that relates to a footballer. I like to keep the ball in play, to keep possession. I like to use quick players that can break, press Triangle, and put the ball in behind.

BVB Stadium in all its glory © EA Sports

My boys play their friends overseas -- so Shae's at Everton , [ Kyah ] my other boy, is in Spain , they play each other all the time. So I think for me, I try and look for the positives of the communication, and it's like anything. Everything in moderation, and you just make sure that they're enjoying themselves, and at the same time, you know, they're playing sports. So it's a good feeling between us. And yeah, my 18-year-old boy, I can't beat him.

Red Bull : Well, listen Tim I've taken up plenty of your time. Mate, I really appreciate it. You're a wonderful ambassador, and it was just great to speak to you.

Tim : Been a pleasure, mate. Love to the family, and I really appreciate the questions, and yeah, looking forward to this card coming out.

FIFA 22 is out for PC , PlayStation 4 , PlayStation 5 , Xbox One , Xbox Series S|X and Stadia this October 1st.

