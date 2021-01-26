Aussie enduro icon Toby Price inducted into the Order of Australia

Having flown the Aussie flag all over the planet, on some of the world’s most grueling and toughest courses and events, there’s little doubt that Toby Price is an Australian and international motorsports icon. And after his most recent efforts in the Dakar Rally, riding and as a bush mechanic, some are even making the case that Toby’s the toughest Aussie athlete of our time.

It seems only fitting, then, that Toby’s achievements as an athlete have today been honoured in the highest. We are proud to announce that today Toby Price has been honoured with a Medal of the Order of Australia, for his outstanding contributions and achievements in sport while representing our nation.

Now 33, Toby Price is one of Australia’s most prolific and respected motorsport racers. Starting his career with off-road motorcycle racing, specifically endurance-based events, Toby excelled from the moment he got in the saddle, winning the 2010 Australian Off-Road Championship in his first year of competition.

Toby Price taking a moment between training in Queensland, Australia. © Red Bull Content Pool

In the very same year, he also won the Finke and Hattah Desert Race on his first attempt – a superhuman feat by any stretch of the imagination. Since then, Toby has gone from strength to strength, leading to his debut in the Dakar Rally in 2015 (in which his stellar performance landed him third place overall). In the same year he earned a spot on the KTM Factory Red Bull Rally team and claimed his fifth Australian Off-Road Championship.

Another landmark year for Toby came in 2016, when he dominated the Dakar Rally and took out first place with a lead of 40 minutes, becoming the first Australian to ever win the rally in the process. He also competed in both the Car and Bike categories of the Finke Desert Race in 2016, placing second and first (for the fifth time) respectively. Toby won another Dakar Rally in 2019 (as well as two third place finishes in 2018 and 2020).

Toby has forged a phenomenal career, but it hasn’t been without hardships. His most recent calamity came during the 2021 edition of the Dakar Rally, when he crashed while in second place, fracturing his collarbone and ending his race early. The break marks a painfully historic moment in his career – his 30th broken bone – which includes a femur and neck break as well.

But we know Toby has many more years of competing left in the tank. After all, you can’t keep the most aerodynamic mullet in motorsports down for long.