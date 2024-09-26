New skill unlocked: Watch Tom Pagès fly away on a motorcycle

It came after the Flight Mode project, where the original idea was to do a BASE jump and stay on the bike when the parachute opened. But it wasn't technically possible at the time. After the project, with my colleagues, with Valentin Delluc, we discussed and imagined how we could stay in the parachute with the motorbike. The most obvious solution was not to jump but to take off. From there, the idea came to learn to fly with the bike and to combine all that, but with small canopies so that we could stay close to the ground and not just do a paragliding flight. I had to learn a lot of things because I didn't know anything about paragliding. There were lots of things I tried to do on my own, but fortunately, I was able to turn to fellow specialists like Valentin Delluc, his team-mate Ugo Gerola and a local, Pacôme Schmitt, who also knows the spots well and helped me enormously with the phases of the flight.