Tom Pidcock hits nearly 100kph on iconic descent in the Alps

British cyclist Tom Pidcock has stunned fans once again with a daring high-speed descent through the Bavarian Alps, captured in a new video showing him reaching speeds close to 100kph on the twisting Rossfeld Panoramastrasse in southern Germany. Watch the video on Red Bull Bike's YouTube channel.
In the jaw-dropping video, the two-time Olympic gold medallist is followed closely by 2018 Dakar Rally champion Mathias Walkner, who trails Pidcock on a motorbike, filming the dramatic 6km ride. The footage showcases steep gradients, sharp hairpin bends and breathtaking views – but it’s the sheer speed and control from Pidcock that steals the show.
This isn’t the first time Pidcock has turned heads on a descent. He went viral in 2023 after a video appeared on Safa Brian’s popular YouTube channel, showing the young Brit tearing down Tuna Canyon in Los Angeles at full tilt. The footage was widely shared well beyond cycling circles and cemented Pidcock’s reputation as one of the most fearless and technically gifted descenders in the sport.
Who is Tom Pidcock?
At just 25 years old, Pidcock has already made a name for himself as one of the most versatile and fearless riders in cycling. He defended his Olympic mountain bike title in Paris 2024, overcoming an early puncture to take gold once again. Known for switching seamlessly between road racing, cyclocross and mountain biking, he’s become a fan favourite for his technical skill and unpredictable racing style.
Earlier this year, he completed his debut Giro d’Italia, finishing 13th overall and earning praise for his consistency and climbing strength. A stand-out performance came with a fourth-place finish on the mountainous stage to Castelnovo di Monti – a result that signalled his potential as a Grand Tour contender.
Which team does Tom Pidcock ride for?
Pidcock now races for Q36.5, the Swiss-based pro team he joined after leaving Ineos Grenadiers in late 2024. While the team won’t feature in this year’s Tour de France, Pidcock says the break gives him a chance to reset before aiming for a Tour return in 2026. His next major goal is the Vuelta a España in August.
“I like to combine them all, because they bring different skills and keep me feeling fresh,” Pidcock said of his multi-disciplinary approach to elite cycling. “I enjoy being able to get on a mountain bike, not train [specifically], and then win. I like being that outsider, that guy who’s not really a mountain biker, but is quite good at it.”