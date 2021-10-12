“I’m not really the competitive type,” says Tony Oxybel.

It’s a funny thing to hear, because Tony just beat out a raft of competitors to be crowned the Australian winner of Red Bull Dance Your Style 2021. It’s a victory he’s still processing.

“There were a lot of people at the competition that I look up to, so it was really odd for me to win against them,” he says. “But I worked hard as well, so it’s gratifying. And a little overwhelming.”

Oxbel was inspired to apply for Dance Your Style by the 2019 winner: Koh.

“Koh is probably one of my top favourite dancers in Australia,” Tony says. “So when I saw him do Dance Your Style I was like, this is the sort of personal greatness I want to strive for. Not necessarily meaning I wanted the win, but I thought it would be a great experience to push myself to do that kind of challenge."

While his status as a Red Bull Dance Your Style winner is brand new, Oxbel has a long history in dance. He first fell for dance through his hip-hop-loving older brother, who he “followed around everywhere” in their native Paris when they were kids. As Tony’s mother is from the Congo and his father from the Caribbean, dancing afro and dancehall became a way to get in touch with his cultural inheritance.

Red Bull Dance Your Style 2021 winner Tony Oxybel. © Haris Street

But it took a while for dance to become his professional focus. It wasn’t until he started university that Tony first danced in a studio and for years, dance was something he did on the side, around his other studies. That changed in 2019, when Tony moved to Sydney for an internship as part of his Master’s degree. That internship didn’t work out, but living in Australia helped him find a whole new dance community.

“I randomly bumped into this studio in the city, where I started teaching,” he explains. “At first it was just one class a week, then two classes a week, then next thing you know I’m doing workshops and gigs and battles and events. Everything happened really fast. And I decided to still graduate and get my degree, but give myself a chance and go full career creative. So ever since, I’ve been here in Australia and dancing.”

While Red Bull Dance Your Style -- where dancers have no idea what songs the DJ will drop for their battles -- is all about improvisation, freestyling is actually a relatively new skill for Tony.

“Improv is something I was really afraid of when I first started dancing,” Tony says. “I remember following my brother around and whenever he and his friends were having a round, I was really afraid to go.”

“If you have to force it, it's not good, obviously. But I had to push myself to get more into freestyling and to trust myself as well.”

Red Bull Dance Your Style Australian 2021 winner Tony Oxybel. © Haris Street

It was friends who encouraged him to get into battling that helped Tony master the art of freestyling.

The Sydney scene is really, really welcoming Tony Oxbel

“My first battle was literally two years ago. Ever since, I have been eager to be better at freestyling because I think it’s important. But the Sydney scene is really, really welcoming and you’re really pushed to do the best that you can. So at the end of the day, it was never a very scary experience. There were a lot of people willing to train with you and give you tips and stuff, and a lot of dancing goes through observing as well. So having really talented people here is what pushed me to develop my own freestyle style.”

What Tony loves about dance -- both freestyle and choreographed -- is the sense of liberation it gives him.

“Generally in life, I’m a very reserved person. It might not show when I dance but I’m not as hype in real life,” he laughs. “But dance really brings that other side of me where I’m having more fun and I’m being more confident. And dance allows me to deal with my true authentic self. It’s not as easy in real life to be vulnerable but with dance, I think it’s really freeing.”

I’m a very reserved person. It might not show when I dance, but I’m not as hype in real life Tony Oxbel

With the Red Bull Dance Your Style victory under his belt, Tony’s plans for the rest of 2021 are just to work on his craft. He wants to teach less, so he can take more classes and explore new styles of dance (while afro is his speciality, he’s recently become “obsessed” with voguing ). Eventually, he wants to dabble more in choreography and creating pieces, working behind the scenes rather than in the spotlight.

Tony’s advice to budding dancers is to remember that above all, dance is meant to be about enjoyment.

“A lot of people have this misconception that once you step out of your bedroom, dance becomes so serious. And I don’t think it should ever feel that way,” he says. “When you walk into a studio everyone should be coming to have fun.”

Red Bull Dance Your Style Australian 2021 winner Tony Oxybel. © Haris Street