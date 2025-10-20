Toprak Razgatlıoğlu seals a stunning third WorldSBK title

arrived with the title within reach, and the first opportunity to secure it came in Saturday’s main race. Starting from pole position, he laid the perfect foundation. By finishing second in Sunday’s race, the Turkish rider finally sealed the championship, successfully defending his crown from the previous year.

After scoring no points when Nicolo Bulega collided with him during Sunday’s Superpole, Razgatlıoğlu began the second main race determined to take the title. Starting 10th on the grid after the crash, he needed only three points to secure his third WorldSBK championship – and he duly delivered.

While Italy’s Bulega rode a faultless race to take a start-to-finish victory, Razgatlıoğlu impressed with a calm, calculated performance that ultimately paid off. Lap by lap, he worked his way up the field, moving into fourth place before seizing an opportunity on lap eight to pass Andrea Locatelli’s Yamaha and claim third position.

