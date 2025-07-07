These 6 stages could make or break the 2025 Tour de France

The Tour de France is an iconic sporting spectacle that more than 3.5 billion people around the world tune into every year. The 112th edition kicks off in Lille on July 5, but of the 21 stages that make up the three-week and 3,336.8km race before the final day’s Champs-Élysees finish line, only a handful will play a decisive role in the destination of the yellow jersey.

The biggest determining factor are arguably the mountains of the Pyrenees and Alps, where many general classifications have been won or lost over the race’s 111 editions, and this year’s Tour features the giants of the Col du Tourmalet and Mont Ventoux. But there are various points along the way where the GC battle could be decided, and if you’re wondering when to watch the Tour de France 2025, we’d recommend not missing these moments.

Summer in France means only one thing – the Tour de France is here! © Kristof Ramon/Red Bull Content Pool

From a second stage that has Wout van Aert ’s name written all over it and an uphill time trial that could suit Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe ’s Primož Roglič, to an Alpine finale where the yellow jersey will be all but confirmed, these are the best stages of the 2025 Tour de France.

Stage 2 – Fireworks at the finish and a new yellow jersey

Stage 10 – First mountainous day and test of GC credentials

Stage 13 – Uphill individual time trial with nowhere to hide

Stage 14 – Gruelling final day in the Pyrenees that will whittle down GC contenders

Stage 16 – Two words: Mont Ventoux

Stage 19 – Final mountainous day in the Alps. Expect race-winning moves or exertion of dominance

01 Stage 2 – July 6

Lauwin-Planque - Boulogne-Sur-Mer (209.1km) 2,164m, hilly

What’s at stake? After a flat first stage likely to be dominated by the out-and-out sprinters, the lumpy parcours could reward those who don’t mind an uphill finish. It will also be the first time there will be any gaps in the general classification, so expect a new yellow jersey wearer unless the Stage 1 winner goes back-to-back.

A lumpy Stage 2 is prime for a Wout Van Aert stage win © Kristof Ramon/Red Bull Content Pool

Wout’s chances? The Belgian thrives on this sort of terrain, with two short, sharp hills within the last 10km and a drag to the finish line.

What to expect: An undulating start is punctuated by the first noted climb (the fourth category Côte de Cavron-Saint-Martin) of the 2025 Tour, which is tackled around the stage’s halfway point. Expect the peloton to reel in the breakaway before the final 10km, which is when the likes of Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel will start to launch their attacks. With a chance to wear the yellow jersey on the line, there will be fireworks at the finish in Boulogne-sur-Mer.

02 Stage 10 – July 14

Ennezat - Le Mont-Dore Puy De Sancy (165.3km) 4,450m, mountain

The first proper mountains day will show who's really got the GC legs © Kristof Ramon/Red Bull Content Pool

What’s at stake? A relatively flat first week means that the GC battle should still be finely balanced as the race enters the Massif Central and the first mountainous stage of the Tour. Although it’s probably too early for any race-winning attacks, GC contenders’ hopes will be put under the microscope on the day’s eight categorised climbs and 4,450m elevation gain.

Wout’s chances? While the 30-year-old has shown he’s more than capable on this sort of terrain, he’s likely to sacrifice his own personal ambitions in support of team leader Jonas Vingegaard.

What to expect: Seven second-category climbs and one third-category for good measure is a tough day at the office for any rider, but the final two are worth tuning in for. By this point, any general classification riders with domestiques in reserve on the penultimate ascent (Col de la Croix Saint-Robert) will have the upper hand, before it turns into a full-on slugfest on the 3.3km, eight percent climb to the finish.

03 Stage 13 – July 18

Loudenvielle - Peyragudes (10.9km) 650m, individual time trial

The brutal uphill ITT around Loudenvielle will produce fireworks © Kristof Ramon/Red Bull Content Pool

What’s at stake? The second of three gruelling days in the Pyrenees, this individual time trial might be relatively short, but its uphill nature could cause huge time gaps in the GC.

Wout’s chances? Although a time trial specialist, the mountainous nature of the stage might be beyond van Aert, especially if he’s saving himself for the climb-heavy days to come.

What to expect: There’s nowhere to hide on the 8km, 7.9 percent average gradient climb to Peyragudes, and with no domestiques to shield or assist them, this will be a true test of the GC contenders' climbing capabilities. There should be a shake-up in the standings, with the stage favouring climbers with time-trialling abilities like Primož Roglič.

04 Stage 14 – July 19

Pau - Luchon-Sperbagnères (182.6km) 4,950m, mountains

What’s at stake? The final day in the Pyrenees could be decisive in the general classification, with it the last chance for riders to stake their claim before the second rest day and the inclines of the Alps.

A mid-stage climb over the 2,115m Col du Tourmalet is a daunting throught © Kristof Ramon/Red Bull Content Pool

Wout’s chances? The Belgian is likely to be on strict domestique duties, but could find himself in the break to act as a satellite rider up the road for a Jonas Vingegaard attack.

What to expect: The Col du Tourmalet is one of the Tour’s most famous climbs, and its position in the middle of the stage could set up an intriguing second half. With the Col d’Aspin, Col de Peyresourde and 12.4km hors category climb to Luchon-Superbagnères to follow, this could be the decisive stage where a race-winning move is launched or the wheels of a GC bid fall off.

05 Stage 16 – July 22

Montpellier - Mont Ventoux (171.5km) 2,950m, mountains

The famed Mont Ventoux summit is one all riders would love to reach first © Red Bull Content Pool/Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe/James Startt

What’s at stake? The first of the three mountainous Alpine stages is the tamest of the trio in terms of elevation gain, but claiming the stage win on Mont Ventoux gains you automatic legendary status.

Wout’s chances? The Belgian has previously won on Mont Ventoux, winning a stage of the 2021 Tour de France that featured the first double ascent of the climb. He could be in contention again if there’s nothing to play for for his team in the GC contest.

What to expect: A stage of two halves, the undulating first 130km makes way for a lactic acid-inducing final 41.5km as riders go from the valley floor to the moonscape of Mont Ventoux’s summit. Expect all GC contenders to arrive at the foot of the final ascent with a strong support squad and a fast and furious battle to the line.

06 Stage 19 – July 25

Albertville - La Plagne (129.9km) 4,550m, mountains

What’s at stake? The final mountainous stage of the Tour’s 112th edition, this will be the last throw of the dice for the overall, with the following day’s penultimate stage unlikely to cause any major time gaps.

The 19.1km La Plagne will be the final, deciding climb of the 2025 Tour © Kristof Ramon/Red Bull Content Pool

Wout’s chances? Another stage where van Aert should be expected to be on domestique duties, if the Giro is anything to go by, the Belgian will try to get in the breakaway before emptying the tank for his team leader at the foot of La Plagne.

What to expect? After almost three weeks of racing, this will be the final serious test of a general classification leader’s credentials. The hors categorie Col du Pré should reduce the peloton to a small group by the day’s midpoint, while the 19.1km ascent of La Plagne is where the screw will truly be turned – witnessing a shock attack like Simon Yates at this year’s Giro d’Italia or the yellow jersey asserting their dominance.